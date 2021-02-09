Ice accumulation, winter storm forecasts evolve as Kentucky braces for impact

As predictions evolve about impending winter weather and the potential for significant ice accumulations, Lexington is on the northern edge of the region that could see a quarter of an inch or more of ice.

The National Weather Service’s Louisville office updated its forecast Tuesday to show the potential for ice accumulations between a quarter of an inch and three-quarters of an inch in the area between the Western Kentucky Parkway, Bluegrass Parkway and Cumberland Parkway.

Lexington is on the northern edge of that area, and most recent projections show that the higher end of the accumulations will be further south in areas like Richmond, National Weather Service Meteorologist Evan Webb said late Tuesday morning.

The forecast is subject to change and the National Weather Service expects to release updates, including possible ice storm warnings, Tuesday afternoon, Webb said.

Light freezing rain could begin late Tuesday night — possibly around midnight — and into Wednesday morning, but the significant accumulations are expected to start Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night, Webb said.

Much of Kentucky was already under a winter storm watch, and on Tuesday WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey wrote that he expected winter storm warnings and possible ice storm warnings to be announced later in the day. Bailey also wrote that the amounts possible in some parts of the state “would be enough to take out some tree branches and cause power outages. It would be a good idea to have a plan in case you lose power.”

The southern half of the state is more likely to see a “true ice storm,” and difficult-to-reach power lines and grids in the region could cause widespread issues, Bailey wrote in an update Tuesday afternoon. In a map included in the update, Bailey included most of Lexington in the region projected to get between .05 and .25 inches of ice, up to .5 inches of sleet and 1 to 4 inches of snow. A region Bailey outlined just to the south of Lexington could see between .25 and .75 inches of ice and 1 inch of snow.

Bailey also noted that the forecasts are likely to change as winter weather gets closer. “Anytime we are dealing with 4 different precipitation types, things get super tricky in terms of amounts and placement,” Bailey wrote.

At Kentucky Utilities, workers are closely monitoring the forecast, spokeswoman Natasha Collins said.

“That’s what we always do in the event that we’ve got a weather system coming our way,” Collins said.

While KU is prepared for extreme conditions, ice poses unique challenges for crews and could make resolving power outages more difficult, Collins said. The company will prioritize workers’ safety as they deal with any issues.

If conditions cause significant problems, KU is ready to ask for help from business partners, including contract line technicians and contract workers who can help with trees on lines, Collins said.

The company also released a set of safety guidelines Tuesday that included a reminder to stay away from downed power lines and to monitor the company’s power outage map.

In Lexington, the LFUCG Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention announced that it had extended the activation of the Community Emergency Winter Weather Plan until Friday, which provides enough shelter capacity for anyone “willing to accept shelter.”

The office asks anyone who needs emergency shelter or sees someone who needs emergency shelter to call 859-533-9199 before 10 p.m. or 859-494-0470 between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. The Hope Center Warming Shelter is open for men over the age of 18 and the Salvation Army is open for women and children.