An apology, some thoughts on McConnell’s politics of destruction, and other matters on Kentuckians’ minds

Politics of destruction
In a recent online article in Politico about the possibility of Amy McGrath launching a run against Sen. Mitch McConnell and possible McConnell responses, Josh Holmes, described as a McConnell adviser, was quoted as follows:
“The brilliance of McConnell’s campaigns are that they are comprised of a complex orchestra of political instruments brought together in a symphony of absolute destruction.”
Is this where we have come to, where we want to be; a place where our politicians and their advisers openly brag that their role and their strength lies in pursuing “absolute destruction?”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
David L. Arnold, Versailles
Confirmation bias check
I would like to commend Cindy Frase for her letter to the Herald-Leader earlier this month. In it, she apologized for a previous letter in which she quickly judged the Covington Catholic High School incident, only to subsequently discover that the facts didn’t fit with the picture. I myself was guilty of that prejudice. A smirking kid from an elite religious school wearing a MAGA hat … I figured, well, that’s just how “they” act.
I like to think I have control of my confirmation biases and always apply logical principles to assessing an issue. I’m critical of “those” who don’t and seem impervious to unpleasant truths. Yet there I was, acting just like “them”.
The ability to change your mind when faced with undeniable facts is being smart. To learn from that experience in order to apply it later on is wisdom and we can never have enough of that. And an occasional apology goes a long way as well, and I submit mine today. Thank you; I needed that nudge in the ribs.
John Vance, Versailles
Questions to consider…
I have the following questions for those of us who support the Right to Life: 1. Did we march in Washington D.C. to attract support or repel at least half the people who watched us? 2. If our goal was to attract support, do MAGA hats help us attract support? 3. If we blame media and others for the push-back we experienced from our divisive messaging, will we ever improve our persuasiveness?
May God guide us to open our hearts to His will.
Beth O’Donnell, Lexington
Fox guarding solar hen house
The public expects to receive access to services and facilities such as roads and highways, utilities and the internet. Public access to services includes the electric grid that serves us all; there is no discrimination against someone who wishes to receive electric service based on who they are or what they do with that service — until now.
Senate Bill 100 has been fast-tracked by Kentucky’s legislature with the intent of appeasing traditional power-generation interests who have invaded the state government. The fox is Sen. Brandon Smith, a coal industry executive who wishes to eliminate equal access to the public electric grid through sponsorship of this bill. The hen house is the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, of which he is the chair.
It may be too late to affect the outcome of this bill (the House amended the Senate version and the measure could go to a conference committee), but I urge everyone to consider the issue, which is whether a special interest in government should dictate how a public asset so vital to our lives is utilized.
Please urge your representatives to oppose SB 100. We have a fox guarding chicks, and he’s hungry.
Kevin Reyes, Owensboro
Comments