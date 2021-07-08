Joel Pett Joel Pett on the Lexington Police union and its response to the no-knock warrant ban By Joel Pett July 08, 2021 02:00 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Joel Pett See the latest cartoons from Herald-Leader editorial cartoonist Joel Pett. Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader linda-blackford Lexington’s police union is playing a childish and dangerous game. It needs to stop. July 07, 2021 2:34 PM fayette-county No-knock warrants officially banned in Lexington: Mayor signs new ordinance into law June 25, 2021 11:59 AM fayette-county Lexington police union blasts nine council members who voted for no-knock warrant ban June 10, 2021 1:04 PM Comments
Comments