The Herald-Leader endorses these candidates for Tuesday’s election

The Herald-Leader editorial board endorsed the following candidates:

Governor: Attorney General Andy Beshear has the temperament and the plans to bring much needed attention back to education, healthcare, sane tax policy and good government.

Democratic candidate for governor Andy Beshear talks to the Lexington Herald-Leader Editorial Board. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Attorney General: Former AG and House Speaker Greg Stumbo is the best candidate to bring pharmaceutical companies to justice and help victims find their way out of the opioid crisis that has ravaged Kentucky.

Greg Stumbo, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, speaks to members of the Herald-Leader editorial board at the newspaper’s office in Lexington. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Fayette County School Board District One: Christy Morris is a passionate advocate for students, parents and teachers and will bring that voice to the school board.

Christy Morris, candidate for school board, spoke Sunday during a League of Women Voters candidate forum at Lexington Public Library. Matt Goins Matt Goins

Fayette Circuit Judge: The Herald-Leader had originally decided not to make an endorsement in the race between District Judge Julie Goodman and Circuit Judge John Reynolds because they both seemed to be amply qualified and capable, with small differences that could be judged best by the lawyers who appear in their courts.

Fayette County District Court Judge Julie Muth Goodman Photo by Jeff Rogers (Provided)

But Reynolds, who apparently was feeling desperate, has injected vitriol and falsehoods into what’s supposed to be a technically non-partisan race. He sent out a mailer that cites a 2016 lawyers poll, but falsely interprets Goodman to have been judged “worst,” and calls her weak on DUI law because she said legislative changes to drunk driving laws could not be applied retroactively.

Reynolds’ supporters have been actively grouping his candidacy with Republican candidates, perhaps because he was appointed to an empty circuit court judge’s seat by Gov. Matt Bevin.

Goodman, who has 11 years experience as a district judge, has risen above these cheap attacks, and in a close race, that’s reason enough to vote for her.

The polls in Kentucky will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please get out to vote.