Letters to editor: State must continue to maintain historic sites

Herald-Leader columnist Tom Eblen wrote that the Kentucky government is, without any public discussion, offering to give state historical parks and properties to local city governments, and has already done so in some cases.
I understand how giving city governments control might benefit some parks if the cities can raise funds to support them.
However, given our current fiscal crisis, it is unclear how the cities can afford to pay what the state cannot for upkeep of these properties.
As Eblen noted, historic sites are “rarely money-makers” but are “central to Kentucky’s culture and identity.” White Hall State Historic Site, the home of Cassius Clay, is particularly important to maintain.
Clay’s emancipationist views, support of equal education of men and women of all colors in the creation of Berea College, and role as ambassador to Russia during the Civil War surely deserve to be remembered.
During a time when Americans seem to want to forget history, it is worth saving what history we can share to maintain and support Kentucky’s culture and identity.
Robert Mitchell
Lexington
Attack ads telling
Political campaigns tend to expose candidates in civil terms. Attack ads, however, amount to characterization.
Last month’s op-ed by Nancy Jo Kemper put it well under the headline, “Political attack ads say plenty about the attacker.”
She has company in this statement from other competent pundits. These writers point out that candidates show desperation when they resort to vilification of an opponent.
To solidify further support to cover tracks, negative attackers capitalize on wedge issues that divide the voters. A related strategy is the promise of cutting taxes.
Donald O. Cassidy
Lexington
Comment downplayed
In the ongoing saga of “Journalism that Makes a Difference” I note that the revealing Amy McGrath comment caught on tape that she is more liberal than anyone in Kentucky made it one day in your paper, in small print.
Had Rep. Andy Barr made such a revelation of any sort that showed his desired image to be hypocritical, it would have been the main headline for days.
I would suggest you define “difference” but it is clear to most.
Dallen Wendt
Nicholasville
More editing, please
The Herald-Leader would do a great service to its readers to correct letters when a writer makes an obvious misstatement of fact.
It might educate the writer and it will relieve others of having to take the time to submit their own corrections. But until you decide to take on this job, others will have to.
A Sept. 8 letter says “[a] school board that is appointed ... should not have the ability to impose a tax.” The board is elected, and the terms of two of its five members expire at the end of this year.
Jonathan Edwards
Lexington
