Letters: Put a fee on fossil fuels. Didn’t Barr end opioid crisis? Kavanaugh was not cleared.

Put fee on fossil fuels
The Nov. 29 editorial about the climate crisis outlined disasters that are befalling our world because of man-made pollution. Because of a recently introduced bill in Congress, there’s a bright ray of hope shining through the gloom.
The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 7173) puts an increasing fee on fossil fuels at the source of extraction and then distributes those fees to all of us equally as a dividend. Each of us decides how to use that money. Most households will come out ahead, even though the cost of polluting energy will rise. For details, go to https://energyinnovationact.org/
The fee is needed because polluting our common atmosphere can’t be free — it imposes an unacceptable cost on all of us. HR 7173 would reduce America’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent within 12 years, and save the lives of thousands of people who die from poor air quality each year. An estimated 2.1 million jobs would be created in the clean-energy sector.
We’ve done too little for too long. Call or email your representative and urge support of HR 7173. And join Citizens’ Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org), which worked with House members to craft this act.
Sallie Bright
Danville
Positive? Really?
I chuckled while reading community activist and college professor Ernie Yanarella’s recent opinion piece in the Herald-Leader in which he characterized Amy McGrath’s congressional campaign as “positive and upbeat.”
I suppose Yanarella finds it “positive and upbeat” and perfectly acceptable to call Congressman Andy Barr “a liar” as McGrath did, not just once, but several times during their televised debate on KET.
Dale Henley
Lexington
Calm, please
Kudos to Lexington attorney Terry McBrayer and his enlightened Nov. 16 column, “Shh. Enough political screaming. Let’s get excited about calming down.” It’s worth a read for those who missed it.
John Vance
Versailles
Health control maze
Thank you for printing Dr. Kevin Kavanagh’s recent column on what patients can do to address spiraling, out-of-control health-care costs.
Although I am not familiar with Kavanagh or the Health Watch USA group, I found the information he shared to be quite insightful. It reflects my own experiences with a system that I find very challenging to comprehend.
Sunny Churchill
Lexington
Drug-money laundering
The Nov. 30 headline, “Kentucky ranks fifth for overdose deaths in 2017” can’t be right. After all, in his successful reelection campaign, Andy Barr’s campaign mailers declared that he had ended the opioid crisis. Could Barr have been spreading the dreaded fake news?
On closer inspection, Barr voted for the fiscally irresponsible tax cuts which emptied the treasury. Then he voted to borrow money from China and charge it to the national debt to pay for drug-addiction rehabilitation. That money then went to privately owned for-profit clinics — the opioid crisis equivalent of charter schools.
No one bothered to keep records on the success rates of those clinics to see if the addicts were successfully beating addictions, but they did make plenty of profit. This was a perfect conservative Republican solution. The privatization of a public problem to stimulate the political economy and increase re-election campaign contributions.
Kevin Kline
Lexington
Facts, logic on Kavanaugh
A recent letter to the Herald-Leader claimed Democrats “orchestrated the most detestable allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh without a single piece of corroborating evidence.” The problem with this righteously outraged statement is that it’s clear to me that Kavanaugh did sexually assault Christine Blasey Ford.
Anyone willing to look at facts and be logical must agree that Kavanaugh and Ford were at the same party. In her testimony, Ford named people at the party. In his testimony (from a page in his calendar), Kavanaugh proved he was at a party with the same people.
If you believe her testimony was invented, watch the video. Even President Donald Trump said it was “very compelling.” Her story is also verified by her counselor’s historical notes.
The letter says the attempted rape “was uncorroborated by witnesses.” What witness is going to remember a party from three decades before when a 15-year-old girl came in, drank a beer, went upstairs to the bathroom, and then, unobserved, left the house.
Unquestionably, the assault happened.
Michael Kennedy
Lexington
Boomer defense
Sorry we boomers have been such a disappointment to a recent letter writer. We had all the hardware to start a world war and nuke a couple of cities, but we didn't. I hope you never need air bags, anti-lock brakes, cell phones, 999 TV channels, platelets or immunotherapy.
Jerry Goerz
Lexington
