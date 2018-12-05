Letters: Spanking, Climate change and politics

End corporal punishment
A recent letter writer defended spanking, saying the Bible supports it. Not only do most theologians disagree with his interpretation, but can you imagine the world if we took literally statements in the Bible which say that a son who is disrespectful to his father should be taken to the gates of the city and be stoned to death?
And could he imagine Jesus hitting and belt-whipping little girls and boys? In 54 countries it is now illegal for teachers, parents or anyone else to hit children. The nation’s pediatricians are correct in calling for an end to hitting children. Every research study, several hundred of them, conclude that spanking kids is harmful.
Kentucky’s legislature can move in that direction by prohibiting corporal punishment in schools. That out-of-date brutality is now used in only 17 states. It is banned in all U.S. Catholic schools, and banned or out of use in 33 states and every other developed country — over 100 of them.
Robert Fathman
Co-founder, National Coalition to Abolish Corporal Punishment in Schools
Dublin, Ohio
Needed: More truly faithful
The Rev. Leah D. Schade, in her recent opinion piece, asks how faith leaders can help stem climate change. That’s the wrong question. People truly of faith are already doing their jobs. What we need are more people adhering to true faith.
It is the truly religious, moral and ethical people who are already stemming global warming and the other ills of our society. Religious people treat others like they want to be treated. They are just, kind, loving, honest, sober, peaceful and conscientious; they are carrying forward an ever-advancing civilization.
They are the parents raising spiritual, educated children. They are the engineers and scientists developing solar, wind and other sustainable energy solutions. They are educators, musicians, researchers, public servants, bankers, doctors, authors and health-care workers making the world better.
We need to be making sure we are truly faithful, ethical and moral by studying God’s words and incorporating them into our consciousness and actions even more. We must continue to serve humanity, keep spreading the word and bringing people into this understanding, continuing to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Suzanne Zivari
Lexington
McGrath’s values clear
The writer of a Nov. 24 letter admonished 6th District congressional candidate Amy McGrath to stay home and learn some “pro-God, pro-family, and pro-life” values.
The writer assumes these values are not the values of McGrath, but her campaign ads clearly showed she is pro-family, and McGrath identified herself as a practicing Catholic. How is this not pro-God? McGrath said during the campaign that she believes the very personal decisions about pregnancy should be left to individual women. McGrath’s position is more pro-family than having the issue regulated by government.
The writer also assumes her values represent all Kentuckians’ values. However, we live in a diverse state with many social, religious and cultural traditions. We all need to open our minds and hearts to see the rich tapestry of Kentucky and to respect the beliefs and values of others with whom we may not agree.
McGrath ran an above-board campaign without resorting to personal attacks on her opponent. Kentuckians should be proud of this Kentucky-raised woman, even if their beliefs may differ. We should attack ignorance and bigotry, rather than a person who bravely served our country and has the potential to do even more.
Mark Stuhlfaut and Jeanie Taylor
Lexington
Ky. election laws just dandy
An opinion piece by professor Joshua A. Douglas laments the dreadful state of Kentucky’s election laws. As proof, he states that “Most Kentucky voters have to wait until Election Day” to vote. That, of course, might have something to do with why they call it Election Day. Here’s your sign.
He recommends automatic voter registration whereby election officials use Department of Motor Vehicles records to register voters. Somehow, if someone doesn’t have the initiative to go register, they will have the initiative to go vote? Why not just cut to the chase and institute automatic voting? Some of we skeptics suspect that the objective is to register as many ineligible “voters” as possible to ensure the election of candidates who can’t be elected by the eligible Kentucky electorate.
Folks in Kentucky have been voting on Election Day for over 200 years. Hasn’t worked half bad.
David Rosenbaum
Lexington
