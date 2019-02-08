Readers want McConnell to represent them, question why a rainbow is a symbol for gay community

Mitch McConnell has been my senator for my entire life. However, it’s difficult for me to see exactly how criticizing House Resolution 1 is in the best interest of constituents like me.
How is granting more people access to the vote a “power grab”? Does he mean a grab from senators like him to the very people who put him in the position he occupies?
I would think a public servant like McConnell would rather serve his entire constituency. Is he that afraid of his own electorate? He should consider representing his constituents’ best needs, instead of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska’s.
Robert Lobo Rivera, Lexington
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Fix the concerns
Democracy being government by and for the people, aren’t the efforts all across the nation to prevent voting by as many persons as possible the antithesis of our governmental idea? Wouldn’t Sen. Mitch McConnell, and others of his ilk who spend their time supporting and carrying out these types of actions, rather address improving the concerns that cause the disenfranchised, given the opportunity, to vote against them? It would be a noble endeavor.
Eric L. Hatton, Winchester
Resign, racists
There are calls for the resignation of the governor of Virginia for wearing blackface 34 years ago. I have seen our president call self-espoused racists good people. You might say, “I’m not racist, I wouldn’t say anything like that.” Then why don’t you call the Republican Party and demand his resignation?
Richard Peter Taylor, Lexington
Keep Lexington livable
In the 1960s there was a saying by locals that described the buy-ups of properties in the small town near the farm where I grew up. The saying was: “It won’t be long until P. I. and the termites own and control all of Pleasureville.” It was coined after a prominent property/business owner named P. I. purchased yet another property.
This leads me to conclude about Lexington: “It won’t be long until the University of Kentucky, the city and the termites (developers, outside interests, big farm owners and others aided by the city’s Planning Commission) own all of Lexington.” Land-use limitations were initially put in place for good reasons that seem forgotten in the pursuit of money, power and conservation of farmland. High-density living, including “handkerchief-size” lawns, force people to live closely, leading to some dire problems. Any zone changes should first consider the livability of the current citizens of Lexington. This tirade was brought about by the recent sale of church property off Todds Road to New York state developers to build high-density apartments. Also, look at the deal between UK and the city for the senior citizens’ center property on Alumni Drive.
Judy Yount Lyons, Lexington
Recess a needed break
A recent Herald-Leader article featured a mother who was concerned about school physical activity time.
I retired from a Michigan school district that hired playground aides. These aides supervised the playground for all recesses: mid-morning, lunch time and mid-afternoon; equaling 45 minutes outside every day except when raining. The children came to school expecting recess and wore clothes accordingly with hats, mittens, coats and boots. When school was in session, the children (kindergarten through fifth grade) had daily recess in addition to physical education and music classes. The teachers were granted this time calculated as “planning time” against the one free period middle-school and high-school teachers got daily. There are ways to encourage activity. Even children need a break. It’s also healthier.
M K Davidson, Lexington
Keep current solar laws
The state legislature will likely be making decisions on the future of independent rooftop solar installations in Kentucky this session. One important aspect of this legislation will be net metering, which according to the current law allows customers to remain attached to the grid while producing their own electricity. Rooftop customers currently send small amounts of extra energy to the grid in exchange for energy credits, which they use after dark. Current law gives all homeowner customers freedom to produce their own power and purchase more if needed.
Unlike what Kentucky Utilities and others claim, our net-metering law is not outdated and it has no impact on what others pay for electricity – in strong contrast to the rate increases KU keeps requesting every other year. Net metering is essential for the growth of independent rooftop solar installations in Kentucky, which support stable, good-paying jobs.
Legislators should keep the independent option to allow homeowner solar as a kilowatt-for-kilowatt exchange with no fees imposed on net-metered customers.
Wallace McMullen, Louisville
Nor proud of logo
It’s really a disturbance to me and my fellow Christians that a rainbow sign is being used as a form of identity by the same-sex community. It is a disgrace to the identity of our God, that he dwells in confusion. He does not, nor does he associate himself with this mockery. The rainbow sign is a promise from God to us that he will not destroy the Earth by water, according to Genesis. I don’t think it’s fair for this to be allowed. The rainbow sign is an identity of believers in Christ and the promise made to us on Earth, and shouldn’t be used as a logo of pride. It needs to be removed.
Patricia Stewart, Lexington
Comments