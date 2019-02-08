Readers want McConnell to represent them, question why a rainbow is a symbol for gay community

The opinion piece by His Excellency Bishop John Stowe in the Jan. 23 Herald-Leader would be laughable, if it weren’t so obscene. The idea that the boys of Covington Catholic High School have anything for which to apologize is ludicrous. They are entitled to an apology – from the bishop.

Native American elder Nathan Phillips approached the boys. They didn’t approach him. The boys were unsure of what to make of the situation, particularly given that all of them — including Phillips — had been harassed by third parties. One lad stood his ground in front of a man seemingly banging a drum in his face, pre-empting his fellows from any altercation, and only smiling in response; this is laudable.