Letters: kill ‘Thriller’ parade; Bevin’s ‘misery for his nine children is not necessarily over’

At the behest of the National Rifle Association, our governor signed concealed carry without a permit or training into law. He continues to lie about the people of Kentucky wanting this law when polls plainly show that over 60 percent of us do not agree with this measure. I certainly hope this “leader” is voted out of office at the next opportunity.
Steve Mecham, Georgetown
‘Thriller’ parade should end
At the risk of sounding like the Grinch that stole Halloween, I lend my vote to those who want to abolish Lexington’s “Thriller” parade.
I first saw Michael Jackson with his brothers on a grainy black-and-white telecast of The Ed Sullivan Show in December 1970. Like many other viewers, I was astounded by the incredible talent shown by such a small child.
Genius entitles eccentricity, to a degree, but Jackson went over the top. As his career skyrocketed, his persona transmogrified. Eccentric devolved into weird. Disfiguring plastic surgery. Skin bleaching. A personal amusement park. Those allegations of pedophilia. And his sad death.
Even without the taint of child molestation, the “Thriller” parade has become an anachronism. The extraordinarily gifted dancers and actors who devote many hours to this annual event should divert their skills to Lexington’s many arts and theater venues.
John Shotwell, Lexington
Trump ‘un-American’
President Donald “bone spurs” Trump has said that the late Sen. John McCain was not a hero because he was captured. Therefore, Trump is saying that all Americans who were captured in all wars are not heroes.
How un-American. All of Congress and veterans should be upset and speak out against this travesty. How long will this president be enabled to continue with dishonest behavior? By staying silent, does this mean that people in his party agree with him and his behavior?
Jerry Powell, Lexington
Vaccinations safer choice
Gov. Matt Bevin seemed proud to say that he had intentionally exposed his children to an active case of chickenpox so that they would become immune. I’m glad to hear that after being “miserable for a few days” “they all turned out fine.” Not surprising, as complications are rare but can be very serious.
However, the misery for his nine children is not necessarily over. They are now at risk for shingles in later life. Shingles results from reactivation of the chickenpox virus. The misery can last from weeks to even years in people who develop complications. Of course, the governor’s children can prevent this by getting a two-dose shingles vaccine when they grow up. Thus, to avoid vaccination, the governor placed his children at an unnecessary risk and on a path to still receive two vaccinations, when they are consenting adults. Yes, the chickenpox vaccine is not devoid of complications, but serious ones are rare (one in 40,000). Doctors can’t guarantee outcomes. We just estimate the odds of doing or not doing something and advise patients accordingly. When it comes to childhood infections, the odds strongly favor vaccination. That’s as close to a certainty as you get in medicine.
Dr. Steve Kraman, Health Watch USA member, Lexington
Beshear did his job
The Herald-Leader’s article on Attorney General Andy Beshear’s representation of the Boy Scouts of America in a sexual-abuse lawsuit evidences a dangerous and profound misunderstanding. The article blames Beshear, as an attorney, for the alleged sins of his client. The Herald-Leader should know better. Legal cases often involve people accused of doing bad things. The best way to achieve a fair result is to present arguments on both sides to a fair and impartial judge or jury, sworn to follow established laws. An attorney who seeks to achieve his personal concept of a “just result” in a case is serving the interest neither of his client, nor of justice itself.
The article put Beshear at fault for arguing, successfully, that the claims were time-barred. Such time restraints are imposed by the legislature. If the facts warrant, a defense attorney has an obligation to raise a defense based on delay, and the judge has an obligation to follow the law as written.
As a gubernatorial candidate, Beshear’s record on protection of children – which is good – is relevant. But to suggest his representation of the Boy Scouts of America in this case is somehow at odds with that record is unwarranted.
Robert Pfeiffer, Lexington
