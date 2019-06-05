Letters to the Editor: Drinking at UK games? What could possibly go wrong?

Almost a full house as UK defeated South Carolina 24-10 at Kroger’s Field on Saturday Sept. 29, 2018 in Lexington, Ky.

Drinking at UK games

The Southeastern Conference has authorized schools to decide whether to allow alcohol sales at games. It’s not like there aren’t folks at the games who are now warding off snake bite by having a nip or two or three. Most of us who regularly attend University of Kentucky games know how delightful it is to have a couple of vulgar drunks in seats near you. It is so entertaining and we certainly want more of it.

But now, if UK permits alcohol sales, fans will be encouraged to exercise their elbows to their hearts’ content while filling UK’s coffers. Imagine 60,000 folks, several thousand of whom are stewed to the gills, exiting Kroger Field parking lots and driving to every part of our great state. What possibly could go wrong?

Dave Rosenbaum, Lexington

Election meddling

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s recent public comments remind us why his investigation was originally begun. This was in response to a massive interference in the 2016 presidential election by the Russian government. This involved cyber warfare and sophisticated personal media manipulation. This was aimed to support one candidate — Donald Trump — and inhibit another -- Hillary Clinton. Since then, there has been almost nothing done to prevent such interference again. Trump won’t allow any mention of Russian help in the 2016 election or back any measures to prevent it from happening again. Sen. Mitch McConnell has blocked any pertinent bills from being considered in the Senate.

But let’s consider another scenario. With no preventive measures in place, what will keep the Chinese government from deciding to oppose Trump and supporting his opponent? Maybe the Israeli government, which has a robust cyber warfare arsenal at its disposal, will take sides. One could add Iran, North Korea and others. Our country will host the Olympics of election interference and our democracy will be imperiled. We need to do something now to keep foreign actors out of our elections and our social media.

George W. Noe, Harrodsburg

Election help ‘un-American’

“China needs to find President Donald Trump’s emails. It would be greatly rewarded.”

I can just see a 2020 presidential candidate voicing the above to get the goods on Trump, just as Trump during the 2016 campaign voiced multiple times: Russia, if you’re listening, please find Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. What we didn’t know, but Special Counsel Robert Mueller made clear in his report, is that Russia was already interfering in our 2016 presidential election.

Mueller documented over 140 contacts between Russian agents and Trump 2016 presidential campaign personnel. President Bill Clinton was impeached for obstruction of justice because he lied to federal investigators about having sex with a White House intern. Mueller’s report lays out 10 instances of Trump’s obstruction of justice.

Mueller recently made it clear he didn’t file charges only because the individual concerned was the president. Over 900 former federal prosecutors are on record that if any normal citizen had done the 10 documented items, they would have filed charges. While it doesn’t seem to be against the law to ask for help from foreign governments during a campaign, it is un-American. We shouldn’t stand for any future presidential candidate doing so.

Joe Crouch, Lexington

That’s all he knows …

“All I know is what I read in the newspapers” said Will Rogers, and that’s all I know and yes, that is an alibi for ignorance also, but... I recently read that our president talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but he wouldn’t talk to Mueller about Putin. Next I read that Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had a meeting and then Putin and our president had a meeting, then Kim Jong Un fluttered his wings and launched some missiles. Coincidence or what? Well, I am glad that Putin reassured Trump that there was no collusion. That’s a relief, but I do wonder, can a habitual liar recognize a lie when he hears one? And I wonder, relative to the Mueller papers, will Congress do the job they were elected to do? Tough reading, but we still have a Constitution that allows newspapers and I still only know what I read in those papers.

Skip Cowell, Richmond