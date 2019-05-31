SEC to allow alcohol sales at games. See what’s allowed and what’s not.

Hundreds of fans greet the Wildcats during a pep rally before the Citrus Bowl Hundreds of UK fans greeted coach Mark Stoops and Benny Snell during a pep rally Monday evening before Tuesday's VRBO Citrus Bowl game against Penn State in Orlando, Fla. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of UK fans greeted coach Mark Stoops and Benny Snell during a pep rally Monday evening before Tuesday's VRBO Citrus Bowl game against Penn State in Orlando, Fla.

The Southeastern Conference on Friday removed its ban on alcohol sales at sporting events but left the decision on how to proceed in the hands of each individual school.

Many schools, including Kentucky, already permitted the sale of alcohol in select areas of stadiums and arenas, but Friday’s ruling opens the door to stadium-wide sales.

Under the new policy, any schools that decide to offer alcohol sales in public areas must abide by a conference-wide set of regulations. Those include:

▪ Alcoholic beverages are to be sold only at stationary locations, not by vendors in seating areas.

▪ Identification checks are required for all sales.

▪ Alcoholic beverages are limited to beer and wine. No hard liquor or mixed drinks may be sold in public seating areas.

▪ Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual.

▪ Alcohol must be dispensed into cups.

▪ Staff training is required to handle high-risk situations.

Additionally, sales are to be discontinued at designated times during each sporting event. Those limits include:

Football: End of the third quarter.

Men’s basketball: Second-half 12-minute TV timeout.

Women’s basketball: End of the third quarter.

Baseball: After the top of the seventh inning.

Softball: After the top of the fifth inning.

Other sports: No later than 75 percent of the way through the event.