Letters to the Editor: After all these years, still in love with Paul

Paul McCartney greets the crowd while taking the stage during the “Freshen Up” tour at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, June 1, 2019. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Love affair with Paul

Sept. 18, 1964. Dallas, Texas. I was the typical 13-year-old teenager, absolutely infatuated and crazy for the Beatles. Specifically: Paul McCartney — his incredible talent, looks, and personality. Lucky enough to attend their Dallas concert, I totally confess to swooning and screaming throughout my brief, but memorable, encounter with rock and roll history.

Subsequently, I purchased every Beatles record I could afford. I kept a diary of my affection for Paul. Convinced he would somehow read it and return to Dallas to find me, I was sure we would live happily ever after. A fairy tale then, but it was genuinely real in my teenage imaginations.

I still have that diary. And I did marry Paul. Although I would have given anything 55 years ago, in that far-away universe of Beatlemania, to have married Paul McCartney, I attended Sir McCartney’s recent concert with the Paul with whom I have held hands for 43 years.

Yet, if McCartney had sung “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” I might have morphed back into my 13-year-old self. I warned my husband of this. Alas, we were both safe and saved. McCartney’s wife, Nancy, was in the audience. We enjoyed the fabulous concert anyway.

Merry Jones, Lexington





Cruse missed opportunity

After it became apparent that his initial apology/explanation for his on-air comments in which he praised BBC Radio Host Danny Baker as his “hero” for comparing an African-American infant to a chimpanzee was insufficient, WLEX 18’s Lee Cruse missed a golden opportunity to save his job. Rather than have Dia Davidson appear on air with him while he informed us that he had spoken over the phone to some “beautiful women of color” who had forgiven him, he would have been better served to appear on air with a person of color and have a hard conversation about why forgiveness in these types of situations does not come easily for some black folks. Instead, he seemingly makes himself out to be the “bigger man” in the whole deal by suggesting he is taking the high road and letting people know he loves them even if they are unable to get over his hurtful comments in a timely manner. When Cruse said “that’s it, I’m done with it,” his lack of awareness becomes even more apparent. Dealing with what he describes as the “biggest blunder of his career,” is a daily ritual for some black folks. “Moving on from it”, as his co-host Hayley Harmon suggested after his initial apology, is not an option for some people. “Live with Lee and Hayley” could have used their platform to have some real conversations about race; instead they chose to try and “move on” as quickly as possible.





Darren Bilberry, Lexington





Cruse meant no offense

WLEX 18 fired Lee Cruse, of the highly successful show “Live with Lee and Hayley”. Cruse supposedly made a remark on the show that was racially insensitive. Apologizing did Cruse no good. I have watched that show daily since its inception, and someone of Cruse’s character deliberately insulting people is unthinkable. I wonder if Cruse was looking to offend someone, or was if someone was looking to be offended.

Eugene Sharp, Corbin

Declawing ban scary precedent

As a veterinarian, a woman, and a citizen, the proposed New York ban on declawing cats is very concerning. When the legislators of this country decide that it is OK for the government to dictate what can happen in an exam room between healthcare providers and their patients and what treatments and surgeries can be provided, we are all at risk. What will be next? Regardless of your positions on cat declawing and abortion, what care will you be willing to give up if the powers that be decide that the care that you need is immoral?

Dr. Alice Mills, Lexington

Solving abortion debate

I agree with a recent letter writer’s logical suggestion of control before conception. Unfortunately, it’s flawed because birth control is not readily available to all women. Were birth control provided to all, or covered by insurance — oh, that’s right, that’s being eliminated too — who would scream the loudest?



If it’s always up to the woman to provide birth control rather than face an abortion, women should demand birth control be available. Why? Men are never held accountable — it’s not their problem. Women have the right to determine when and if they want to bear a child.



The government, and religious sects to which many of us don’t even belong, have control over our bodies and lives. Sanctioned religions don’t pay taxes, yet somehow have the right as a large lobbying group to demand their beliefs be legislated. We are being morally represented by money and corruption.



The government has no legal right to dictate or legislate our morals, yet big money talks. No to abortions? Legalize and provide birth control for all. Then, make those who oppose both options responsible for the children born to those who cannot care for them or want them.

Carolyn Payne, Lexington





Missing: pride in Kentucky

The people of Kentucky need to educate themselves regarding our leadership of the state. They should ask themselves if their lives are better than they were two years ago. Gov. Matt Bevin and Rep. Andy Barr have dismantled the Affordable Care Act, which lessened healthcare choices to one provider for the state, which is no choice. Bevin also lowered the minimum wage, even though the data show that people needs a $14-per-hour job to afford a one-bedroom home. Sen. Mitch McConnell continues to obstruct our congressional process and regurgitates the president’s lies and manipulation of the people of the United States. Kentucky is currently one the worst in effectiveness of our governor and care for our elderly, children and animals.



I wonder where pride in Kentucky is and where the integrity and moral compass of our leadership is. Their integrity and moral values do not represent us.



For those who are looking to their faith for guidance, my God is love and I do not hear love from these folks. Vote them out.

Debra Erb, Georgetown





Boot McConnell

I am a California resident in the process of moving back to Kentucky. As a descendant of Solomon Trower, an early settler of Kentucky, I am appalled at the current behavior of Kentucky’s Sen. Mitch McConnell and his blocking of any and all worthwhile bills which would help the state and the country.





But, in looking at the statistics on McConnell, Kentuckians need to know he is the most unpopular senator in the United States with an unfavorable poll of 50 percent, according to the Morning Consult’s Senate approval rankings. The VoteVets organization hopes to draft Amy McGrath to run against McConnell and she could win. She could return honesty, integrity and economic growth to all Kentucky, not just a favored few.



Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, I know we need one thing in Kentucky. A life without McConnell and a new life with elected officials who care about their state and population and not just their pocketbooks.

Lynn Robinson, Hemet, California





Find a better guy, GOP

In 1987 Donald Trump registered as a Republican. Since that time, he has changed his party affiliation five times, including joining the Independence Party in 1999 so he could run for president in 2000 -- he didn’t get far with that. When he wanted to run for president, he knew the Democrats would never nominate him for their candidate, so he ran as a Republican along with a field of 16 other candidates, some of whom were very good. The Republicans obviously felt he was their best shot and nominated this guy who said he would “drain the swamp”. I have heard many of my Republican friends say: “Trump’s a despicable human being — a Mafia-don wannabe — evil-hearted, but he has done a lot for our country.” I wonder if the Republicans can find someone decent, good, and honest who will also do a lot for our country instead of this swamp creature we have in the White House.

Linda D. Hall, Lexington