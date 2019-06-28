Letters to the Editor: Replace political ads with video of ‘a cute turtle eating a carrot.’

Beshear, Bevin give victory speeches after primary Kentucky gubernatorial candidates Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin give their victory speeches after winning the 2019 primary for their parties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky gubernatorial candidates Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin give their victory speeches after winning the 2019 primary for their parties.

Turtles, not attack ads

The political season has barely begun and the televised attack advertisements have already been released and shown with nauseating regularity. Can we all just assume that the people running on both sides of every political conflict in Kentucky are criminal, lying charlatans and move on with our finite lifespans?

I have a suggestion for both the Democrat and Republican parties. All of the advertising they plan to do on television this election year should be replaced by a YouTube.com video of a cute turtle eating a carrot.

This would be very relaxing and I am willing to bet that most people won’t be tempted to throw a brick through their televisions when they watch it. The TV stations will benefit, because not only will their ad revenue stay the same as when they ran those attack ads, viewers are more likely to stay on their channel if they aren’t cussing out the ad and turning their sets off in disgust.

Democrats will love the turtle video because it depicts a cute creature eating an ecologically sound veggie while supporting animal rights. Republicans will love it because the turtle is a dead ringer for their fearless leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Kevin Garrison, Lexington

Ads irritating, dumb

Lately I’ve been annoyed by TV ads paid for by the Putting Kentucky First (PKF) super PAC that criticize Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear. One reason I find them annoying is because it seems like they started the ads the day after the primaries. Seriously, guys, couldn’t you give us a little break? It’s a long time before the general election.

The other reason is that the message is stupid. It seems primarily that the folks at PKF are upset that Beshear was helped by his father to enter the law business and follow in his father’s footsteps. This is odd to me because a lot of folks get help from their parents in their careers, including the current governor, Matt Bevin. Bevin got his start in his father’s bell factory. It seems like a hypocritical criticism coming from Republicans. Besides, if all those folks who got career help from their parents vote for Beshear, he’ll win easily.

The PKF super PAC is funded primarily by the Republican Governors Association. I don’t know who funds the association, but there are a lot of Republican governors, and one thing for sure is that they aren’t interested in putting Kentucky first.

Greg Kring, Lexington

Gorton ‘dead wrong’

I was excited about our mayor, Linda Gorton, and have supported her during this early part of her administration. She showed good political judgment against the boondoggle of the proposed new government center on Midland Avenue; she’s been effective in scaling back the city budget and using reason as fuel against expanding government, and she’s done an excellent job in cleaning up and improving Lexington’s streets, roads, bridges and aqueducts. I have applauded every effort of her sound management, as it’s been refreshing following the last politico/mayor.

Unfortunately, she ‘s recently had a “distemper of the mind” or was influenced by a powerful lobby to abandon sound decision-making by aligning herself with renegade liberal mayors who welcome illegal lawbreakers, promote open borders and look the other way regarding drugs, labor law abuses, and human trafficking. She is dead wrong in her stance to not assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in rooting out dangerous criminals. I surmise she believes Fayette County taxpayers can endure more financial burdens, higher crime, lower wages, more drugs, and overcrowded jails, schools, hospitals, and shelters. The media’s happy, immigration lawyers are glad, and employers paying cheap wages are ecstatic. The taxpayer suffers.

Robert Adams, Lexington

Nothing to see here

I have been watching all the news stations, and they are saying that most people couldn’t see the fireworks last year. The problem with that is that everybody could see the fireworks, but the fireworks were not worth watching.

Timothy M. Burton, Lexington

Justice deal

I can imagine the anguish and hand-wringing going on by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and children Jay and Jill as they ponder how to pay their lawful obligations while agonizing over a banquet table at The Greenbrier resort. Then, the trio remember a lesson learned from “Trump: The Art of the Deal”, threaten to sue and offer half of what they owe. Aha, back to the bouillabaisse and Pouilly Fuissé!

John Kowynia, Lexington

What Trump regrets?

A recent letter writer talked about regrets by people who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. This sounds fanciful because national polls show no such defection among Trump supporters. The writer’s claim of voter regret is at best anecdotal and at worse a complete disassociation with the world as it is.

Such fantasy as believing Russians changed an election or Trump’s rallies are full of paid actors — that’s rot. Watching CNN, as I suspect the writer does, limits one’s exposure to Trump rallies.

Gerard J. Fischer, Naples, Florida

Trump unfit

I’ve never cared much for columnist George Will nor thought highly of his politics, but he nailed it with these recent comments: “Trump’s incessant lying and increasingly contemptible coarseness are as reprehensible as was President Richard M. Nixon’s surreptitious criminality. And — because they are constant, public, and hence desensitizing — they will inflict more long-term damage to America’s civic life than Nixon’s misdeeds did.”

I can disagree with a president’s political decisions and still respect the man/woman or his/her character and the office itself. No more, as Trump is morally bankrupt and not fit to represent the best characteristics of our American democracy and its citizens… that’s you and me.

Harry Clarke, Lexington

Scooter rental bad idea

I was brought up riding on then operating two-wheel vehicles, and the smaller the cycle the less control the rider has. For someone who has never been on a two-wheeler, to rent a scooter and drive it on public roads (probably not wearing a helmet) is totally insane.

Duke Martin, Lexington

Moon walk memory

Fifty years ago on July 20, I was fourteen and experiencing my first airplane flight. My church was sending me, with other teens from Alabama, to an anti-racism training in Texas. My group had to change planes in New Orleans, and in that airport I paused to take in a gloriously diverse crowd like I’d never seen before. Suddenly, everyone stopped rushing to gates and gathered around the wall-mounted TV screens. An astronaut was stepping onto the Moon! All of us were gripped by the same awe, united in one moment as humans, earthlings. Throughout my anti-racism workshop I held onto that feeling of united humanity. To this day, this is what the first Moon walk means to me.

Rev. Marian McClure Taylor, Shelbyville