Letters to the Editor: Ban vaping sales. Kentucky miners still need help.

Want excitement? Hunt pythons

An application for joining Florida’s python hunt popped up on my phone recently. Sounds scary. But for those who crave excitement and tend to pull a gun out to settle every little quibble, hunting pythons might just be right for you. The snakes are huge and the bigger they are the more you get paid. Of course, you have to euthanize them humanely before turning them in… however you do that, I don’t know. I’m sure it’s exciting though. Check out the program at the South Florida Water Management District’s website.

Sharon Woodworth, Georgetown

Ban vaping sales

Gov Matt Bevin needs to issue an immediate executive order banning all flavored vaping products from being sold in the state of Kentucky. His job is to protect the health and welfare of the citizens of this commonwealth.

Cindy Frase, Lexington

Miners still need help

A recent Herald-Leader article detailed how laid-off Blackjewel miners have ended their blockade. I hope people do not think everything is back to normal for these miners. They now have to play catch-up on utility bills, mortgages, rent, insurance, etc., along with house taxes being due and Christmas right around the corner.

In August, our church, Heritage Baptist Church in Lexington, delivered a bus load of school supplies that were given generously by the people of central Kentucky. We will be going back on Nov. 3 to deliver winter clothing, backpack foods, socks and underwear and toys. These are much needed items that miners do not have the extra funds for at this time. Just by word of mouth, people have once again begun to generously donate.

Terry Aldridge, Nicholasville

Solar argument flawed

In his opinion piece last month, Anthony “Tony” Campbell argues that individuals who install solar panels should not be able to sell excess power back to the utilities at the retail price because this minor added cost will then be paid by all subscribers. His argument would be more persuasive if it weren’t for the fact that fossil fuel industries receive an estimated $20 billion per year in federal and state subsidies and tax credits which, of course, are then paid for by all subscribers.

Howard Stovall, Lexington

Renewables can keep the lights on

Can renewable energy meet our energy needs? Yes.

Hydropower currently contributes 7 percent of U.S. electrical power.

Wind power production has quadrupled over the last decade, and now makes up over 6 percent of U.S. electricity. Wind farms can produce electrical energy for as little as 4 cents per kilowatt hour. It is estimated that the United States could harvest enough power from wind alone to produce nine times as much electrical power as it uses.

Solar power production is currently under 2 percent of U.S. electricity production but is also rapidly increasing. It is estimated that solar power could provide 100 times the power the United States needs. Because “the sun shines bright” in Kentucky, it could be a local option.

Nuclear power isn’t usually classed as “renewable” but it checks the “no CO2” box. Nuclear power currently is 19 percent of U.S. electrical power, and could easily be scaled up to 100 percent if we wanted to do this.

You can tell that all these different kinds of power plants make economic sense, because they are being built.

These alternate power resources are low polluting, provide safe working conditions, pay their taxes on time, and have never issued cold checks to their employees.

Joseph P. Straley, Lexington

Bevin ‘ill-informed’

I’m writing this in response to Gov. Matt Bevin’s comments about 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg being ill-informed. I am 82 years old and worked in the physical sciences in the academic world. Bevin is ill-informed. He is either ignorant or a liar. His children and grandchildren will suffer from his stupidity.

Leon J. Creek, Lexington

High pay, low rank

Last month The Wall Street Journal contained a special section ranking colleges and universities in the United States. The University of Kentucky came in a stellar 323rd. That is three hundred and twenty-third.

The Herald-Leader has reported that our university president, Eli Capilouto, is the fourth-highest paid university president in America.

Whatever happened to “pay for performance.”

James Navolio, Versailles