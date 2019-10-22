Letters: Trump’s coming to town. Lexington better get its money up front.

Collect Trump money upfront

I read in the Herald-Leader that President @realDonaldTrump is coming to Rupp Arena.

As a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government taxpayer I trust that in light of Mr. Trump’s past practices the city will get any money it is due for services rendered in connection with this appearance in advance.

Jonathan Edwards, Lexington

End presidential stumping

This is a bipartisan opinion: Why, oh why, someone please tell me why we allow the president (of either party) to fly around the country, on our the taxpayers dime, and stump for some political race that doesn’t matter to 49 other states.

The cost has got to be staggering: fuel for a 747, security costs, plus all the staff of the taggers-along. This needs to stop.

Sen. MItch McConnell, are you listening?

John Stewart, Lexington

Close Tates Creek Golf Course?

I am confident the question of closing Tates Creek Golf Course has been raised; however, with the city losing money each year managing our golf courses, I have to believe the cost savings and income to the city from the expected future development would be substantial. I hope someone in the city can address the reasons for or against this seemingly simple idea.

Bill Moloney, Lexington

Foreign election aid

If any legislator, state or federal, regardless of political alliance, cannot say that asking a foreign government for help in his or her election campaign is wrong, then I am left to conclude that they would have no qualms about doing so themselves.

Katherine J Griffin, Stanton

Fair pay for sanitation workers

The request made by our garbage employees for more equitable pay on par with other city workers seems only fair. Can you even imagine what we would live in if they did not clean up after us? Talk about heroes. I stop for them and wave my gratitude every chance I get to say “Thank you for your service.”

Louise Eversole, Lexington

Beware, Senator McConnell

Because Sen. Mitch McConnell is allegedly involved with making laws, he must be aware of this law: covering for a crime suspect makes one an accessory to the crime. It’s becoming painfully clear by the day that President Donald Trump has violated the law against soliciting help with a political campaign from foreign powers, and if McConnell does anything to obstruct the investigation into the matter he will be subject to prosecution for obstruction of justice.

McConnell must decide which is more important to preserve: Trump’s rogue presidency or the U. S. Constitution. There is little evidence to date to suggest that McConnell will do the right thing, or even knows right from wrong.

David Henderson, Lexington

Easy UK football fix

Herald-Leader sports writer Mark Story has his five-point plan for getting Kentucky back on track. Here’s mine :

1. Score more points

2. Score more points

3. Score more points

4. Score more points

5. Score more points

Seems simple enough.

William R. Elam, Lexington

Vote to make it right

Kentuckians: We messed up. Somehow, we let a wholly unqualified — both in knowledge/experience and in temperament — person slip in as our governor in the last election. Who knew that standing on a stage with Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was not predictive of good governorship? Or extreme arrogance? Gov. Matt Bevin has shown no inclination to do what best serves Kentuckians’ interests, and his tendency to demean anyone — including well-respected judges and newspaper reporters, and all public school teachers — who disagrees with him is an embarrassingly well-documented character flaw. Bevin has always seemed to have his eyes on a prize beyond Kentucky and Kentuckians; national office, I suspect, or whatever the Koch empire wishes. Has he proposed any law or policy that did not first appear on a Koch website?

His ads focus on two things: He is clenching onto President Donald Trump’s coattails as hard as possible, and he has raised the false narrative that sanctuary cities are a problem in Kentucky (we have none). His ads betray a deep cynicism toward and lack of respect for Kentucky voters.

Only a low percentage of eligible voters voted in our last gubernatorial election. That is unacceptable. Let’s vote informed and in much greater numbers. Messing up once is forgivable. A second time? Not so much.

Bill Trigg, Frankfort