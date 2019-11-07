Letters to the Editor: Disappointed in mall trick-or-treat event

Mall event trick, not treat

When Lexington postponed trick-or-treat on the streets last week, hundreds of people took their kids to the Fayette Mall. I was one of them, taking my grandkids and thinking it would be fun.

We arrived before 7 p.m., so there was more than an hour of trick-or-treating left. I was surprised to see at least three out of four businesses weren’t participating: some because they had run out of candy, and some because they were Halloween “scrooges” (Dick’s Sporting Goods: nothing!).

If the mall is going to advertise trick-or-treat, it should require every business to participate. It was a no-brainer that the mall would be packed with little goblins; with the weather as it was, they should have been prepared for the crowd and had ample supplies of candy. Kudos to the handful of stores that were giving out candy up until 8 p.m.

Most of the candy given were tiny individual pieces, but I was expecting that. I didn’t expect stores to give 10 percent off purchase coupons (these are kids, people) or a little coloring sheet on computer paper.

My grandkids returned to the car after walking the entire mall with about 12 pieces of candy.

Suzanne F. Jones, Lexington

Pass background check bill

Seems disingenuous when legislators moan that requiring background checks would inconvenience gun owners, when upwards of 87 percent of gun owners support requiring background checks for all gun sales, a whopping 99 percent of Americans live within 10 miles of a gun dealer, and 90 percent of background checks are completed on the spot. Responsible gun owners aren’t afraid of background checks. If federal lawmakers require background checks on all gun sales, then potential buyers identifying guns they want to buy on Armslist.com (“Craigslist for firearms”) would meet the unlicensed private sellers at one of the almost 62,000 firearm dealers in America for a federal background check. (62,000 is four times more than the number of McDonald’s in America.)

There’s a House-passed background check bill sitting on the Senate floor — one with exceptions for family, law enforcement, hunting, and emergency self-defense. Legislators opposing House Resolution 8 never mention those built-in exceptions because it would make it difficult to explain which portions of the bill they find unacceptable.

Let’s all call Sen. Mitch McConnell and demand he pass background checks for all gun sales to make it very, very hard for prohibited persons to purchase a firearm.

Laura Johnsrude, Prospect, volunteer, Kentucky Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Gun licensing

In order to get a driver’s license, you must have training, take a written test and pass a driving test. If you want to hunt or fish, a license is required. A recently enacted state law made it legal for people 21 and older to own and carry guns without training or a license. The Lexington mayor’s office and area law enforcement have implemented a task force to reduce the increased incidences of gun violence. If everyone has a gun, minor disagreements can escalate into a gun fight. That seems to be the elephant in the room which is not acknowledged.

Cheryl Keenan, Lexington

Consider tutoring

Have you ever wanted to make a real difference in your community? I know it can be really hard to find a good cause that you can work into a busy schedule. When I was younger, I loved to write. In class, in the margins of every notebook, I wrote story after story. As I got older, my teachers began to suggest I try out for a writing program, but I was not quite ready. The Carnegie Center in Lexington changed that. I attended lessons on writing, and because of that, I made it into the program. So recently, I decided to give back to the place that helped me by becoming a writing tutor.

If you are passionate about learning and helping others to learn, you should too. As someone who is involved in a number of organizations, but wants to make a difference, this was perfect for me because of the flexible schedule. If you are at least 16 years old and interested in making a difference in your community by helping others to learn,this is a great fit. Contact the Carnegie Center through its website, https://carnegiecenterlex.org .

Sarah Sajadi, Lexington