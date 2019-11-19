Letters to the Editor: Questioning Rand Paul’s motive on whistleblower’s name







What is Paul’s motive?

Why does Sen. Rand Paul want the Ukrainian whistleblower’s identity revealed?

Whistleblowers are critical to U.S. oversight. In 2017, the Department of Justice announced that it collected $3.4 billion in settlements and judgments from whistleblowers who reported overcharges to government agencies.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A person speaking truth to power invites reprisal. That’s why a law was written expressly to protect a whistleblower’s identity. It’s the same reason police conceal the identity of informants. Revealing their names could expose them to harm and send a chilling message to those who might blow the whistle on future wrongdoings.

The Ukraine whistleblower followed the law; reporting his concerns to a Trump-appointed inspector general who found them credible and of urgent concern and referred them to the House Intelligence Committee for investigation. People with first-hand knowledge have since testified under oath confirming the whistleblower’s concerns, making the whistleblower’s identity unimportant.

So why does Paul want to release the whistleblower’s name? I wonder if he wants to discourage future whistleblowers from coming forward, making it easier for people or corporations to cheat the government, or if he wants to distract from or undermine the impeachment process at the whistleblower’s expense. Has Paul crossed a line?

Margaret Groves, Frankfort

‘Don’t lower the bar’

Our government has been negotiating with the Ukraine, and now we are hearing the details. The open testimony at the House of Representatives committee hearing is shocking.

However, some people are saying that President Donald Trump’s team and the Ukraine affair are perfectly okay.

But, these negotiations with Ukraine are not okay.These negotiations with Ukraine can only be described as corrupt.

We as citizens of a great and proud country now have a choice. We can agree to lower the bar and approve of these egregious acts, or we can stand up and say: Enough is enough. This is not okay.

Of course, our leaders are going to make mistakes. But what we do about the mistakes is key.

First, don’t lie to me about the facts. I want the truth. Not a twisted interpretation but the actual truth.

But just as important as the facts is holding to a level of integrity that makes me proud.

Don’t try to fix mistakes by telling me that bad behavior is acceptable. Don’t lower the bar.

I don’t know where you draw your line, but I have had enough.

Don’t tell me that the Ukraine affair is acceptable behavior.

I know dirt when I see it.

Dr. Ross M. Brown, Richmond

Legislators took an oath

I wonder if these words sound familiar to any United States senator or House of Representatives delegate: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

I don’t see any words in here swearing or affirming allegiance to anything or anyone else. Democracy and Lady Liberty are counting on each senator and representative to, as stated above, do their jobs.

Gene Lockhart, Lexington

Trump worse than Nixon

‘Tricky Dick’ has nothing on ‘Dirty Donald’. Nixon was impeached for what has been called a third-rate burglary. Trump’s likely impeachment will be for first-rate extortion, as evidenced by his phone call with the Ukrainian president where he implicitly conditioned U.S. aid on obtaining information about a political rival that could benefit him in the upcoming election. I was reluctant to support impeachment for fear of possible political consequences, but the president’s legal transgression by violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act leaves no other choice for elected officials who swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States.

I’m proud to be a member of the Democratic Party who chose to put country over party and honor their oath of office regardless of political consequences. Our country would be much better off if there were many more such profiles in courage instead of those shilling to vacuous political figures. It’s sad that Gov. Matt Bevin chose to ally himself with an amoral politician who dishonors our Constitution and laws.

Emery Caywood, Paris