Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on race between Andy Barr and Josh Hicks

Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr, right, and his Democratic challenger, Josh Hicks, left. Herald-Leader file photos

Change needed

Every few years a truly outstanding candidate for public office comes along. This year that candidate is Josh Hicks who is running for the 6th District congressional seat against Andy Barr. Josh knows what it’s like to struggle financially. He worked his way through college and then law school while working as a police officer and raising a family. He understands and respects law enforcement. He also knows what it’s like to lack affordable health care and wants to improve access for Kentuckians through a Medicare buy-in option. Barr has voted repeatedly against the Affordable Care Act and wants it repealed, which would result in a loss of coverage for hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians. Barr also voted against negotiating drug prices with Medicare. Unlike Barr, who has accepted $2.5 million from corporate PACS, Josh has taken no money from them. Barr is bought and sold by banks, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical companies and votes accordingly.

Unlike Barr, Josh is a veteran and served his country proudly as a Marine in two deployments. He knows what it’s like to work hard and is not a career politician. Barr has had his chance as our representative and has failed. It’s time for a change.

Michele Gore, Richmond

Keep Barr

Andy Barr is not just a congressman from Kentucky. He is the congressman for Kentucky. In his terms in Washington, he has worked to help the people of Kentucky. This has truly been demonstrated this year. With the virus shutting down businesses, Barr worked relentlessly to put in place a stimulus plan to keep Kentucky workers employed. With businesses shut down, massive layoffs were inevitable. Barr worked around the clock to get the Paycheck Protection Program loan program passed in record time to get money to companies to keep their employees. Kentucky businesses saved and jobs saved by his hard work are in the thousands. With the need to get this money to employees quickly, he worked with the banking system to create a method of getting this money to employees quickly, because the traditional government systems could in no way get this needed cash in the hands of employees in the time frame needed.

He continues to work hard to continue this program and make the program as easy as possible for Kentucky’s small businesses.He is doing this despite the tragic loss of his wife.

Andy’s experience is needed in this time more than ever. Our country needs him in Washington to look out for all of us.

John Ryan, Louisville

Fantasy world

What has Andy Barr done for the 6th District except serve his donors instead of his voters? Congressman Barr seems to serve his corporate and lobbyist base, not his constituents.

On April 11, 2019, I was sitting five feet away from Congressman Barr in a town hall, as he was spewing “facts” about the presence of 268,000 jobs with no skills, paying at least $30 per hour in the district, and that basically people would rather live off government assistance than work. In his expensive suit, he kept insisting that employers complained to him that they cannot “compete with the government”, and cannot retain employees because government assistance is paying more than wages. Mr. Barr does not live in the real world. When asked for details on specific employers, Mr. Barr did not have an answer. I would have loved one of those $30 per hour jobs, because that corresponds to $62,400 per year, with no college degree, or work experience. Do these jobs exist? Of course not. Do yourself a favor this November and vote for Josh Hicks, a veteran who lives in the real world, and understands the challenges every day Kentuckians face.

Faith Evans, Lexington

Really, Andy?

I have been seeing and hearing Andy Barr’s commercials on TV. He says he doesn’t want to put a bureaucrat between patients and their doctors. I wonder if he knows there already is a bureaucrat between the patients and their doctors. It’s called the insurance company.

Jerry Thiedich, Nicholasville

Character crucial

I live in Lexington and I want to encourage my neighbors to support Josh Hicks for Congress. While 2020 has been a terrible year, if we have learned anything we have learned that everyone needs access to healthcare. That’s why I think it is so vital that we support Josh and his plan to provide every Kentuckian the opportunity to buy into Medicare. My grandparents have gotten great healthcare through Medicare for decades and young people should have the same opportunity.

Just as importantly, Josh is going to get the corrupt money out of politics and ensure that decisions are made based on what’s best for the people, not what’s best for big corporate donors. Unlike Andy Barr, Josh Hicks is not taking any corporate PAC money from pharmaceutical companies.

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg showed us that it is incredibly important who we send to Congress. We need to send men and women of character like Josh Hicks to Congress.

Willie Vega, Lexington

Answers requested

I contacted Rep. Andy Barr’s office recently. Although I do ask specific questions, the only response I get is his standard newsletter. This has typically been my experience with his office in the past. Recently I asked if Barr supported the president’s position of support for QAnon and his characterization of veterans as losers and suckers. I don’t think these questions would be that difficult to answer. Wouldn’t he have staff to plan for the responsibility of dealing with constituents and would know his positions well enough to answer basic questions? I’m now wondering how he is going to reconcile his apparent unwavering support for preconditions in his latest TV ad with the president’s position of elimination of the Affordable Care Act which Sen. Mitch McConnell also wants to “tear out, root and branch”.

I am disappointed it is so difficult to get a straight answer from Barr and his regard for constituency service is apparently so low. Hiding should not be an option for someone running for office.

Charles Myers, Lexington

Hicks gets it

Josh Hicks grew up and worked among farmers and tradesmen. He is a businessman who knows what it means to meet a payroll. At the same time, he knows the value of our local, state, and federal government and how they can serve our citizenry.

Josh can speak for those who reside in either urban or rural areas. He has lived in both and knows the similarities and differences of the residents. He lives in an area that is flush with healthcare facilities that are out of reach for many of the people who reside here. He has witnessed conditions where people are miles from healthcare resources as well as being unable to obtain affordable healthcare. This understanding allows him to be our spokesman for such issues as preexisting conditions and the need for the availability of affordable options for healthcare coverage.

Josh Hicks has served as a marine and as a police officer. He understands the value of public service and the dedication it takes to provide that service.

I encourage each of my fellow citizens to cast their votes for Hicks for the 6th District congressional seat.

Russell Wright, Frankfort