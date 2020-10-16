Letters to the Editor: From local council to U.S. Senate, readers weigh in on election

Democratic candidate for US Senate Amy McGrath, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., during an Oct. 12, 2020 debate. The Kentucky Kernel via AP, Pool

Call for respect

I am no fan of political ads. Most have always been misleading or inaccurate. Political ads have become increasingly worse each election season. This year they are particularly vitriolic. Themes of them versus us (we are all Americans) and malicious criticism without foundation are unethical. We (especially politicians) should all aim for the same goal: to make this country a more perfect union. Only fools believe this country was ever perfect. But, this is our imperfect country and there is none better. To disagree is healthy. However, the disagreement should revolve around how to improve this country and our way of life, not who is entitled to those freedoms we all hold dear. Certainly, we have a right to our own opinion; with that right comes the responsibility to respect the opinions of others. We also have the responsibility to educate ourselves to ensure we base our opinions on facts, not suppositions we just believe.

That said, I would like to say that Congressman Andy Barr’s ads are despicable. Had I ever doubted for whom I would vote, his ads would have convinced me to vote for the other guy.

Susie Russell, Versailles

McGrath centrist

I have watched, with great amusement, as Mitch McConnell’s Senate campaign has attempted to portray his opponent, retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath, as “extreme.” His television ads feebly attempt to tie her to ideas Republicans love to hate: socialized health care, the Green New Deal, and immigration reform. However, to many progressive Democrats, McGrath is frustratingly not extreme enough on these and other issues, preferring change that is moderate and incremental rather than dramatic and radical. The truth is that McGrath is an extreme centrist, running for office in a centrist state, with proposals that serve all Kentuckians, and with appeal to both conservatives and progressives.

McConnell is the extremist in this election. He is an extreme obstructionist, having blocked practical legislation on just about every issue important to Kentuckians, from affordable health care to help for families and small businesses during the pandemic. He’s overseen little improvement in the extreme poverty and income inequality that exists throughout Kentucky, and has demonstrated extreme hypocrisy in his stewardship over judicial nominations.

Mitch McConnell has had 36 long years to get it right in the Senate, and everyday Kentuckians have little to show for it. We’re extremely overdue for a change.

Bo List, Lexington

Keep McConnell

This letter and argument is directed to all Kentuckians who have not yet but intend to vote on or before Nov. 3.

We need to concentrate on the next six years. This is the time Sen. Mitch McConnell is asking Kentuckians to keep him in the powerful and influential position of Senate majority leader. In this position, he has been able to do great things for the commonwealth.

The last time we had someone in this position was in 1947 with Alben Barkley. That was 73 years ago. It is unlikely that any Kentuckian alive today will live long enough to see it happen again.

Look at the possible outcomes of the race.

1: Democratic senatorial candidate Amy McGrath wins, Republicans keep the majority. We will have traded the majority leader for a junior senator of the minority party. No power.

2: McGrath wins and Democrats take majority. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is majority leader. He couldn’t care less about Kentucky.

3: McConnell wins, but Republicans lose the majority. He is minority leader with some influence, but not much.

4: McConnell wins and keeps the majority leader position for the next six years.

The best of these options is No. 4..

Think about what is best for ALL Kentuckians.

James Todd, Lexington

Pick Mohler

I wonder if anybody else was confused reading the Herald-Leader’s endorsement of Hannah LeGris for the 3rd Council District seat. I know I was. Endorsing one candidate, while being so effusive of her opponent, Jessica Mohler, is confusing. However, one part of the endorsement was not confusing: Jessica Mohler “would do a great job on council.”

I agree with the paper’s Editorial Board. She will do a great job, and you should vote for Jessica Mohler for the 3rd District council seat.

Jessica has lived in the 3rd District for over 20 years. She understands the unique challenges facing each neighborhood and has thoughtful solutions. What’s more, she’s a hardworking mother of two small children running a successful campaign during a national pandemic — she did win the primary back in June. I’m not sure if there is a more telling indication of her dedication to her constituents.

So I do agree with the Herald-Leader endorsement; Jessica will do a great job on the council. But it isn’t “an extremely difficult choice.” Jessica Mohler will bring an informed perspective and compassionate leadership to Lexington’s city council, and she deserves your vote. Nothing confusing about that.

Robbie Clark, Lexington

Choose Fogle

I have known Willy Fogle, candidate for Lexington’s 9th Council District, for many years and observed him in many different capacities. I have seen him as an Lexington Fayette County Urban Government council member, an aide to the mayor, a Keeneland worker, and most recently as my Medicare insurance agent, where he saved me several hundreds of dollars. Willy has always been an exceptionally hard and dedicated worker who always has the people’s best interest at heart. As a previously long-term resident of the 9th District I know he will represent the 9th District and the city well.

David L. Holmes, Prospect

Raise the bar

On Nov. 3, voters can raise the bar on Kentucky’s judiciary by requiring candidates for district court judge to have more experience. Surprisingly, these candidates must only have a law license for two years. A constitutional amendment on the ballot raises that requirement to eight years and extends the term of office from four to eight years, commensurate with every other level of Kentucky’s unified court system. This amendment also extends the term of office for commonwealth attorneys from six to eight years beginning in 2030.

Kentucky’s 115 district judges preside over 700,000 new cases yearly. Despite being a court of limited jurisdiction, district judges aren’t limited in the scope of their work or the reach of their efforts to help Kentuckians. District judges face more responsibility and handle important issues like domestic violence, mental illness, and addictions.

Judicial candidates should be experienced attorneys. Both professional legal and life experience are necessary to be a capable jurist. District judges must be prepared to handle a broad scope of criminal and civil proceedings, including matters involving our most vulnerable citizens in juvenile, guardianship, and mental health cases. A more experienced bench benefits everyone. Raising the licensure requirement improves the public perception and confidence in the district courts. Vote yes on constitutional amendment 2.

Judge J. Foster Cotthoff, president, Kentucky District Judges Association, Hopkinsville

Stevenson superb

This political season is getting dirtier and dirtier. As a Republican, I am deeply disturbed at seeing the ugly and untrue political mailers being sent by candidate Aaron Yates to my home. He is continuing to send disgraceful and dishonest mailers against state Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson. I hope adults in the 88th District check out the record of public service by this fine legislator. Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson is a down-to-earth and positive legislator who listens and responds quickly to concerns of her district. She is no extremist, and Yates’ attempts to smear her only reflect poorly on his character. We need thoughtful leaders in our legislature who are there for all constituents, not just a few. Vote to re-elect this excellent legislator who puts people over party.

David Guffey, Lexington

Larson honest

We have the right to have a community free from excessive political signage. Zoning Ordinance 17-7 allows such temporary signs to be placed on our streets for ONLY 30 days before elections and restricts their size. It seems that all candidates except my lawyer friend, Jon Larson, have chosen to violate this ordinance.

The Supreme Court has determined that owners may exercise free speech on their own properties, but these rights should not extend to forcing unwelcome advertising. Complaints have arisen from hundreds of signs erected by Jon’s opponent, Rep. Susan Westrom, without prior approval. Jon respects the laws and ordinances in place, because he is honest. Vote for Jon Larson for Kentucky’s 79th House District. He is a hardworking candidate with a heart for the people of Kentucky.

Nina Reidmiller, Lexington

Energetic, empathetic

Joe Graviss is running for Kentucky Senate although he has been in state politics for a while as a state representative.

I have met Joe and I was always impressed with his empathy, honesty, and kindness. Joe believes state pensions are a promise and the solution is linked to tax reform for a real fix. Also tax reform is needed to make the state tax code more fair, because in his words, “it asks more of those with less,” Joe is a proponent of education and believes that every Kentuckian should get a quality education.

He believes healthcare is a basic right but politics have caused insurance and pharmaceutical companies to make the citizens of Kentucky losers to maximize their profits.

Bringing good employers to Kentucky helps keep school systems strong and the tax base solid and as a state Senator this will still be a focus for Joe.

If you are counting, Joe gives his time and talents to 100-plus organizations in Kentucky. If you want somebody to represent you who is fair, open-minded, honest, with more energy than the Energizer Bunny, then you need to vote for Joe.

Mark Strickland, Frankfort