Letters to the Editor: Final thoughts from readers on the 2020 Election

Actions, not words

I confess I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed, dropped out of college twice. Spent several years as a truck driver after returning from Vietnam (17 months, draftee). I’m just a little puzzled why political candidates who never served their country in the armed forces when they had the chance are considered experts in patriotism, and praised for their words about “making America great again.” Because that’s all they are — words. I was always taught that “actions speak louder than words.” Sure don’t recall seeing any of them over in Vietnam, or recall reading about any of their actions in later conflicts. Mind you, I don’t blame anyone for trying to avoid the draft. I probably would have if I could have. It just seems kind of two-faced to me for anyone to wrap themselves in the flag and preach about being patriotic when they totally dodged the chance to serve their country when called on. But that’s just me. Maybe I’m prejudiced.

Nicolas G. Piacsek, Lexington

Easy decision

As the election grows near, it’s a simple choice: “Do you want mobs or jobs”! God protect our nation.

Robert Adams, Lexington

Mitch doesn’t care

For 36 years, Sen. Mitch McConnell has failed to represent Kentucky’s working people. If elected, Amy McGrath will. Over the years, unions have done much more for the middle class than McConnell and his of-the-rich, by-the-rich, for-the-rich Republican Party.

Anti-union McConnell doesn’t care about the coal miners’ plights; he only cares about serving the selfish interests of the coal mine owners who contribute huge amounts of money to his political campaigns.

If our country is to survive Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency and McConnell’s unproductive Senate leadership, voters must vote to make sure Democrats keep the House, win the presidency and flip the Senate come Election Day.

Paul L. Whiteley Sr., Louisville

All about power

Until I read Dana Milbank’s “Working Families Get Knife In Back By McConnell” in the Oct. 24 Herald-Leader, I was not aware that our Senator McConnell has a net worth of $34 million. All these years, I thought that he was hanging on to his job in Washington because he needed the income. Also, I thought that his wife was working to help out. Washington is, I’m told, a costly place to live. I now see that our Senator McConnell doesn’t need the money. He must be hanging on to his job because he likes the power and needs to keep it to feel like a big guy. The backstabbing goes beyond “working families.” As I recall, “Let the states go bankrupt” is another powerful position. It is time for our Senator McConnell to be retired, to enjoy his (and her) wealth, and bask in the writing of a book about the use and abuse of power. Hail Colonel McGrath!

Charles F. Haywood, Lexington

Voter viewpoint

Here is how I am voting in this election:

For: Individual freedoms under the Bill of Rights — freedom of speech, right to protest, assemble; religious freedom; keep and bear arms; etc. Free enterprise, property rights, and opportunities for all. Limited government. Economic freedom — low taxes, minimum licensing and certificates of need, no minimum wage laws. Reasonable foreign policy — peace through strength, limited foreign engagement, leadership by example. Term limits for all representatives. Immigration based on national needs and priorities. Strong border enforcement. Judges who apply the Constitution and statutes as written. Enforcement of laws, protection of citizens, safe communities; equal justice for all, no exceptions.

Against: All censorship and political correctness. Giving preference to groups based on unalterable traits like skin color (racism). Socialism, fascism, communism — elitist/government-controlled economic systems. Massive government bureaucracies. Excessive government control — high taxes, licensing and certificates of need, minimum wage laws. Dangerous foreign policy — military weakness, foreign engagement without congressional support, interference in the internal affairs of other nations. Career elected representatives. Open or porous borders, weak enforcement. Lottery immigration. Judges who bend rulings to support legislative goals. Weak or inconsistent enforcement of laws; preferential treatment of certain people or groups under the law.

Ray Davis, Lexington

Ditch him

I am fortunate to be a “snowbird,” spending the warm months in Lexington and winters in sunny Arizona. This lifestyle entails two annual cross country road trips. Everywhere we stop, people comment favorably on my “Ditch Mitch” bumper sticker. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s extreme partisanship and obstructionism are well known all over the United States. People across the country are counting on Kentuckians to retire him from the senate. Feelings are especially intense as he works to rush a Supreme Court nominee through at a time when people are already voting for the next president. Amy McGrath may not have been your first choice for his seat, but electing her would help to break the logjam that is frustrating so many people. Her record of military service indicates a high degree of commitment and integrity. Yes, once and for all, ditch Moscow Mitch and elevate the image of Kentucky for all.

Pat Ritz, Lexington

Barr and healthcare

Congressman Andy Barr described the Affordable Care Act as failing. His proof? The loss of insurers in Kentucky and increased insurance rates and deductibles.

The real problem however, began with a Continuing Appropriations Act , Section 227 written by the GOP-controlled House in 2015. This section forbids the Center for Medicaid & Medicare Services from distributing funds (allocated in the ACA) to health insurers who lost money when expanding into areas of the country (like Kentucky) with a higher risk for health problems.

Health insurers who lost billions appealed their case. This year, the Supreme Court ruled the GOP legislation was illegal, and demanded insurers be paid $12 billion owed them under the original ACA rules.

To fix the GOP sabotage of the ACA reimbursement to insurance companies, the House passed HR 1425 (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act). Andy Barr voted against HR 1425 and McConnell has obstructed it from ever coming up for a vote in the Senate.

If you believe healthcare coverage is a right, vote out these GOP obstructers who keep making it inaccessible to average Kentuckians.

Peter Wedlund, Lexington

Kentucky’s flaw

I grew up on a small farm in Greenup County. I moved away for college and work, but remain extremely proud of my home state

But then there’s Sen. Mitch McConnell, an embarrassment to you and to me.

Since I can’t vote in Kentucky, and can’t donate a million dollars to support Amy McGrath’s campaign, I decided to plead for her with current friends and former neighbors.

He’s a walking example of why the Senate needs term limits, which Amy supports and he doesn’t.

It angers me that vital bills – such as those extending unemployment in the pandemic, securing our elections from Russia, and providing medical care to people with preexisting medical conditions – die on his desk.

He hurts Kentucky, and he hurts all Americans.

A friend who knows Amy assures me that she is exactly what she appears to be. A true patriot, who put her life at risk to be one of the first female marine jet fighters. Running for office not to get rich, but to continue her public service. A mother, who won’t vote to take our healthcare away.

For Kentucky and for all of America, I beg you to vote for Amy.

Helen Hicks Baker, Frankford, West Viriginia

Scare tactics

It is time to stop the lies and distortions by Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

Everybody should be condemning McConnell’s and Barr’s current fear factor television ads against their opponents.

They can not win on their own records so they attempt to scare what they hope is a gullible public.

Remember most that Mitch is the main individual to call money free speech, thus he uses it to lie.

Mitch has valued individuals, PACs and corporations donating money one way or another —under or above the table — to steal democracy.

Andy is a lackey, like many others McConnell and his donors have sponsored in and outside of Kentucky.

Time to rid the state, nation and world of such leaders.

Bring back democracy!

L. G. Cloyd, Lexington

Replace them

Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti wrote:

“Pity the nation whose people are sheep

And whose shepherds mislead them

Pity the nation whose leaders are liars

Whose sages are silenced

And whose bigots haunt the airwaves . . .”

As a nation we are seeing our President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and 6th District Congressman Andy Barr, some of the biggest liars and bigots in history, pollute many souls and their sheep.

Trump proved his ignorance and bigotry in the debate.

McConnell and Barr echo similar attacks in their ads trying to scare voters with lies and misrepresentations.

And Mitch and Andy kowtow to Trump’s incompetent leadership inside a Republican party riddled with corruption and the desire for power and money.

Joe Biden and Amy McGrath may not be perfect but would be far better than Trump and Moscow Mitch.

Josh Hicks is far and away more honest and far, far more honorable than Barr.

Don Pratt, Lexington

‘Our time’

My fellow Kentuckians: This is our time, our opportunity to forge a better future. Your vote is your voice, your investment in the future of all our children and grandchildren.

Kentucky is not prepared for the 21st century. For too long we have been 49th, 45th, 44th.

It’s time for younger, dedicated people to take over from those who have made a career and fortune from being in Washington for decades. Let’s give Gov. Andy Beshear the help he needs.

The government should work for us, not against us.

Please vote for the future: Amy McGrath for U.S. Senate and Josh Hicks for the 6th District congressional seat.

Mary F, McCall, Lexingon

Biden just fine

All the discussion about Joe Biden’s age and the effect of aging on intelligence is leaving out some important considerations. So we humans don’t think and respond as fast at 70 as we did at 20; none of us. Great thinkers have done their most creative work before the age of 30. If we are paying attention, however, we do grow wiser and more compassionate with age. Also, older citizens have experiences that, if relevant to current challenges, serve us very well. Joe Biden has the relevant experience, the wisdom, and the compassion to be a great president. He has the intelligence needed to select qualified cabinet members and to guide their work. Joe Biden and the team he puts together will be able to lead our country away from ignorance and hate and toward understanding and healing.

John DeWitt, Edgewood