Letters to the Editor: Questions, concerns, confusion about vaccine plan in Kentucky

A vaccine clinic worker preps vaccine doses at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. The clinic was put on by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. swalker@herald-leader.com

Who goes first?

I would like to see a more in-depth article that would explain who made the decision to put politicians before the elderly and high risk Americans. I wonder if we as citizens are less important, are our lives less valuable, than those of politicians. Once again the American public is pushed to the rear as meaningless in the eyes and actions of politicians. I myself and many others are at a higher risk than any local, state, or federal politician and can’t help but wonder how these people can face the public and ask for their support when they put their personal gain before those at a higher risk to contact COVID-19.

Woodrow Phillips, Neon

Vaccination info

We are fortunate to have incredible scientists and formidable manufacturing capabilities working so efficiently in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration to create the COVID vaccines. Our daughter in Tennessee said her state has begun injecting Phase 1b persons. News reports are that Florida is also injecting seniors above 65 years old. Hoping that Kentuckians in the 1b category might also be able to receive COVID vaccinations, I recently reached out to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department only to be told that “vaccines might be available in early February for Phase 1b”, but to “call back the last week in January” to be sure. While we appreciate the briefing that the governor and staff bring us almost daily on COVID and the specific statistics that are provided, I think we would all like to see the specifics of the logistical supply and distribution program for injecting the vaccines, including the details of the plan, and specific metrics as to how well that plan is being carried out. No greater tool exists to lessen the spread of debilitating diseases than vaccination. It’s time for this governor to step up and lead on the vaccination program, and daily share that information as well.

H.M. Chilton, Lexington

Let state schedule

I am appalled to witness the lack of leadership in the government’s obligation to administer the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. The leadership to date to protect the citizens of the United States is deplorable. It was my understanding that Vice President Mike Pence was in charge of the coronavirus task force and General Gustave Perna was to be responsible for the distribution of the vaccine. President Donald Trump assured us that Operation Warp Speed would have 20 million Americans inoculated by year end 2020. To date, some 4.5 million people have been inoculated. As a 70-year-old man who is a resident and taxpayer of the state of Kentucky, I am eligible for inoculation. I have received no word as to where or when I might be receiving my turn to be protected from the coronavirus disease. It would appear that since the federal government has dropped the ball that our state government could take a proactive role and begin the scheduling of inoculations as it appears the governor of Florida is doing.

Arthur Salomon, Lexington

Partisan attack

Remember when Gov. Matt Bevin’s executive actions included the replacement of members of state boards and commissions? Where was the opposition from the GOP leadership then?

But now, the Republican legislators are trying to hamper Gov. Andy Beshear’s ability to protect every Kentuckian from a deadly pandemic.

In a case before the Kentucky Supreme Court, Beshear’s attorney argued “that a ruling against the governor would have broader ramifications, restricting his and his successors’ ability to respond to other emergencies such as floods and ice storms.”

The court ruled, unanimously, that “Beshear properly declared a state of emergency and validly invoked his emergency powers to combat the public health crisis.”

Can you imagine, if for every future emergency, the state House and Senate had to be called to order? The expense would be astronomical. The loss of additional lives could be shocking.

But that is what they are proposing. The irony is that they’ve done nothing to end this war against this virus. They’ve downplayed and denied the science and the facts. Attacking the dedication of the governor and his medical advisers dishonors their oath to protect Kentuckians.

For the common good of the commonwealth, the measures should be scrapped.

Diane Cahill, Lexington

Opportunity to help

I’m offering a challenge — a challenge to all those like my husband and myself who are not struggling financially, not out of work except by choice (we are retired), for whom the stock market’s rise has fueled economic stability once never imagined, and who are receiving $600 from the government. We, and many others, do not need it. Let us help those that do, those who are suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting precarious economic situation. Will another HD television make you happy? Maybe for a time. Will increasing an already well-funded savings or retirement account give you any more security? Probably not. Will giving this money to a charity or an agency that helps those who are struggling to remain housed and to feed their children, or even directly to an overwhelmed individual or family? Yes. That will give me a sense of peace and calm this new year. Isn’t that what we all desire? Will you join me in this challenge, please.

Jackie DeCroo, Lexington

Misplaced blame

Todd Burus’ recent op-ed in the Herald-Leader is conservative propaganda disguised as victimhood. Instead of blaming the corporations that run this country and the legislators who prevent COVID relief, he blames teachers unions. Instead of pointing fingers at the anti-maskers and “individualists” who helped cases surge, he blames Fayette County Public Schools.

While his letter is littered with inaccurate information (such as hinting at the out-of-context Dr. Anthony Fauci quote about kids needing to be in schools) and contradictions, which invalidate his argument, it’s more important to identify his letter for what it is: concern trolling.

If he cares about families, he should be demanding bigger federal relief checks. If he cares about kids, urge for universal healthcare. So many of us are struggling, and I have no doubt readers are sympathetic to the frustrations he conveys. That’s why we need to identify the root of the problem: unfettered corporate greed, obstructionist politicians, and a practically religious dedication to partisanship. Even Burus says that a common good, like a school, should serve families, so it’s strange that he couches his argument in distractions from a private sector that is far more secretive and corrupt than any local bureaucracy.

Bronson O’Quinn, Lexington

Good policy

In response to The Family Foundation’s misguided op-ed in the Herald-Leader last month, let me be clear: Kentucky’s horse racing industry is not asking the General Assembly for a handout in the upcoming session. We’re asking legislators to do what’s best for our state and for the thousands of people who depend on our signature horse industry.

Historical horse racing has helped our industry flourish over the last decade, generating millions of dollars in state revenue, providing thousands of jobs, and opening the door to new investment opportunities. That’s worth protecting.

We’re not asking for special treatment or for a debate about expanded gaming. That’s a separate issue and should be treated as such. The court has instructed the legislature to address historical racing, rather than sending it to the ballot, because this is not a constitutional issue.

Historical horse racing is an integral part of Kentucky’s economic growth and development. There’s simply too much at stake to throw this thriving industry away. Our elected officials must pass legislation that keeps historical horse racing in Kentucky. That’s not a handout. That’s the kind of smart policy we need in 2021. It’s crucial that our legislators allow historical horse racing to continue.

Braxton Lynch, Paris

Coal was key

Andrew McNeill says in his Herald-Leader op-ed he has only been observing Kentucky’s policies for 17 years. That’s no excuse for ignorance if he’s going to write about economics in the commonwealth. Forty years ago, the period he cited, the coal industry was viable and thriving. Kentucky was still enjoying the fruits of a coal boom that made overnight millionaires of industrious eastern Kentuckians during the era of oil embargoes. Coal supported not only the economy of Eastern Kentucky but of places like Lexington, Louisville, and Covington that enjoyed the money spent there by weekend visitors, shoppers, students, and partiers from Eastern Kentucky University. Then, too, there was the coal severance tax that went into state coffers and subsidized so much. Economic freedom? Seriously? No. The market for energy did that and it’s an era past. The failure to innovate and to legalize marijuana and casino gambling is why Kentucky fell behind.

Bill Adkins, Williamstown

Trump unmasked

The Brits would use the term “shambolic” to describe the Trump era. Chaotic, undisciplined and lacking a rational focus or goal.

With the recent publication of a phone call to a Georgia official the underlying cause is revealed — a charismatic but amoral figure willing to pursue any avenue to achieve and maintain an unswervingly loyal group of followers.

Some people have a capacity to lead that can only be seen as a gift. President Donald Trump has that gift. Historians will assess what he did with that gift to judge the totality of his contribution to American society and the world in general. President Trump’s descendants will have to read those judgments in the future. It will not be pleasant reading.

John Vance, Versailles

GOP lies





In November of 2020 we had a free and fair election. The Republicans claim fraud but have produced no evidence. There have been multiple recounts and the only errors that have been found so far have added to Joe Biden’s margin. More than 60 of their fake lawsuits have been thrown out of court sometimes “with prejudice” which basically means “don’t bring this crap to the courtroom again!” Even so the Republican senators and representatives continue to lie about the election. Here’s the deal. What they are doing is undermining our democracy. If half of the government (in the personage of the opposition party) lies, cheats, and carries on this way, democracy cannot continue. It has become painfully obvious that many Republicans simply do not believe in democracy. They think that for some reason they are entitled to rule and the only bona fide election is one they win. They lost this election by over 7 million popular votes and by a 306-232 Electoral College margin. Yet they continue to protest and declare their imaginary victory with no basis in reality. There are only a few terms that describe this situation — mutiny and sedition come to my mind.

James Porter, Danville