From ‘profound respect’ to ‘shame.’ Letters to the Editor debate UK kneeling for anthem.

End of era

So, so disappointed in Coach Cal and the University of Kentucky basketball team. Leave politics off the court. We thought All Lives Matter.

We have been UK fans before that team was even born. Now we are closing an era. No more UK basketball.

It’s a sport, not a political forum. Shame.

Vicki Howard, Owensboro

Cats, Cal show character

I strongly support the action of our UK men’s basketball team for kneeling before the game last Saturday to show their solidarity in fighting for the rights of black people in our society. And hearty thanks to Coach Cal for both supporting their action and kneeling with them. He has to know that many people will be angry with him for thatdecision; I think it shows the strength of his character. To all those who are now saying they will no longer be fans of the Cats, so be it. You do not have the right to tell other adults in our society how to act and what moral principles to endorse.

Cindy Frase, Lexington

UK ‘dead to me’

Members of my family have given their lives for this country which the national anthem memorializes. Kneeling during that anthem is utter disrespect for their sacrifice. With the participation of staff in such a show of disloyalty to our shared heritage, the University of Kentucky is now dead to me.

This is significant... I and my wife each hold undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Kentucky. We been such staunch supporters that we even paid out of state tuition for our two children to attend UK, thus forming a three-generation connection.

I I remember standing in line at Memorial Coliseum to buy UK basketball tickets in 1976, which I continued to buy for over 30-plus years while living out of state for over 20 of those years. I unfailingly made sure those seats were never vacant.

It is with much sadness that I must say, “Goodbye, UK!”

Philip R. Feigel, Lexington

Stivers’ tears miss the point

Dear Mr. Stivers III: It was distressing to read about your tears over the kneeling of the UK Basketball team during the game with Florida. It’s really sad that you chose to weep over how sad a group of young athletes made you by protesting against the injustice that so many of our citizens face in life. It is sad that you don’t seem to comprehend that these young men are only asking for the chance for everyone, regardless of skin color to be treated as equal citizens.

If you really want something to weep over try the pathetic state of the unemployment system in Kentucky that is leaving so many of our citizens without any means of support after loosing their jobs due to Covid-19, or the small businesses that need government financial support to stay open, or..... The list is long but I’m sure if you looked, you could find many more things deserving of tears than the basketball team taking the knee for justice for all.

Karen S Riggins, Versailles

Such disrespect

Lexington sports writers may not care. University of Kentucky coaches may not care. UK players may not care. The vast majority of Kentuckians do care. The most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen was the disrespect the UK team showed to the national anthem. We support their right to speak on things they believe in. I’ll stand with them. But they do not have the right to disrespect the men and women who gave their life so they could do what they love to do. I absolutely believe they have legitimate complaints with the way things are in our country. To spit in the eye of those who shed their blood, those who would lay down their lives for them, is so wrong. For the players, UK basketball may just be a stopover for them. It’s a way of life for the people of Kentucky. I don’t blame them as much as I do the coach and the university itself.

They are going to find this is going to cause an even further drain on their budget. I for one wouldn’t buy a ticket if I could. I’m not buying any more apparel either. Good job, UK.

Samuel Vaughn, Revelo

Cry over Capitol riot, not UK players

Kentucky State Senate president Robert Stivers said he cried when he saw UK players and coaches kneeling during the national anthem prior to the Florida game. Wonder if Mr. Stivers ‘cried’ when he saw all the Trump rioters storming the nations capital? I would think not. Besides,this is Kentucky. Where basketball ‘trumps’ the rule of law.

Bob Sutton, Springfield

Not the place

I was troubled at the sight of the Wildcat men’s basketball team and coaches kneeling during the national anthem prior to the game on Jan 9. While the team/coaches may have another reason for kneeling, the nation as a whole will simply view it as just another protest in conjunction with professional teams. College athletes who are receiving scholarships valued at several thousand dollars at any NCAA school should not, in my humble opinion, kneel during our national anthem. Many students do not get the opportunity to attend a university like UK. While I support the team’s right to “protest”, doing so during our national anthem on national TV is not the time or place.

Therefore, because of their untimely choice to kneel, I now choose to no longer support this team or coaching staff during the remainder of the current season. I will, however, be praying for multiple losses and cheering for whoever their opponent may be. This is my protest of this team and coaching staff. Coach Cal, it is time you move on.

Don Bell, former fan and proud Kentucky citizen, Summerfield, Florida

I served so UK players could kneel

I want to congratulate the UK Men’s Basketball team for their actions prior to the start of the game against the University of Florida. I am a veteran of three combat tours who believes in the constitution of the United States. Kneeling, not kneeling or somewhere in between is an expression of our freedom of speech and is meant to bring awareness to racism and persecution.I know that many people find the act of kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem and the displaying of our flag as a despicable act. I do not think so. I believe protesting of any kind is as American as the day we protested the tea tax in Boston. I personally would not kneel. However, each of us who served did so for the right of every American to call out when they see something wrong. It is not the act of the protest itself, but the message to all people that we have problems that must be addressed. To the staff and the players who enacted their freedom of speech to make us a better country. This is exactly why those who serve, do so with pride.

Bob Roth, Columbus, Ga.

‘Keep it quiet’

I am very disappointed in the fact that the entire University of Kentucky men’s basketball program knelt during the national anthem. Do they really think taking a knee is going to heal this country or make a difference? No, I don’t like what I’m seeing with all the riots, vandalism, etc. Protesting is a personal thing; keep it quiet and to yourself. Our national anthem and flag means something. Those of you who don’t think so, I suggest you do some soul searching.

Barbara Freeman, Palmetto, Florida

‘Profound’ respect for UK players

Re. Mr. Stivers “weeping” over the UK players kneeling. Like Mr. Stivers, I am an older man (85). Like Mr. Stivers, I am a privileged white man. Like Mr. Stivers, I have a son in the military who has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and various other “hot spots” in the world. But unlike Mr. Stivers, I have the most profound respect for the athletes (mostly Black) who in their quiet and dignified way expressed their reaction to the destructive protests (almost entirely white) in Washington and the ongoing dramatic disparities in law enforcement reactions to the black and white protests throughout the country. We need more leaders like the athletes and their coaches who can show us new ways to win.

Ordelle Hill, Richmond

History lesson

I do not have a problem with student activism. As a matter of fact, it is a way of life. I do however find it ironic and troubling that these young men practice in Memorial Coliseum. I would ask that Coach John Calipari and a veteran give them a history lesson on the construction and dedication of this building. It was in memory of the nearly 10,000 Kentuckians who gave their lives in World War II and the Korean War. Please, coach, have them walk up the concourses to see each of those heroes’ names listed by county. I encourage everyone to write UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart and Coach Cal to ask the same. Maybe these players will know that the national anthem is in memory and respect of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation.

Keith Asef, UK alumnus ‘81, Alpharetta, Georgia

Stivers’ ‘silver cloud’

Mr. Stivers needs to get away from his silver cloud that he lives on and realize that many of the UK fans are low income whites, Blacks, and Hispanics who love the UK Blue. They bust their rears daily and listen on radio or watch on TV in worship the Blue. I was once in that group, but fortunately made it out. He obviously was more fortunate than many fans and ate with a silver spoon. The coach and athletes at UK work their tails off for their future and our entertainment. The last thing they need to hear is some fat cat telling them how to play and try to improve their future. Just shut up and enjoy what they are trying to do.

Charles Rutledge, Apex, N.C.

Embarrassing

Coach Cal and his teams have done many things to make us proud. Yet, they have recently destroyed much of that good will. They first posed with Black Lives Matter T-shirts and Cal joined them. Then, this past Saturday, they embarrassed the state of Kentucky and the University of Kentucky by kneeling during the national anthem. They will tell you they meant no disrespect for the flag, but they were disrespecting the flag! I have a question for the team. Have you ever heard of a man named William Harvey Carney? Carney was a member of the 54th Massachusetts Colored Infantry Regiment that attacked Confederate Fort Wagner in July of 1863. He was a Black man and so was his unit. Against impossible odds, they attacked the fort and were slaughtered. During the fight, the flag bearer was shot, and as the American flag fell Carney rushed and grabbed it. Though seriously wounded he refused to allow the flag to touch the ground. While being carried to the field hospital he sang, “Boys . . . the old flag never touched the ground.” For his actions, Carney was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. I wonder if any of the current Cats have ever heard of William Harvey Carney?

Robert Young, Lexington

Focus on what matters

When the Kentucky Senate Leader Stivers sheds tears over UK basketball players taking a knee, it is time for new State Senate Leadership in Frankfort. No wonder Kentucky is nationally ranked 44th in healthcare, 38th in education, 39th in economy and 45th in fiscal stability. Has Stivers also mourned the loss of the 3,247 Kentuckians who died due to COVID-19? Kentucky deserves leaders focused on improving these rankings more than the actions of a college sports team. FOCUS!

Nancy Graham, Prospect