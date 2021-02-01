Letters to the Editor: Time for a mask registry? Tip big, Kentucky. Get back to school.

A mask lays next to a school Chromebook. Lexington Herald-Leader

Choices have consequences

As a physician, I propose a face mask registry. In a very selfless manner, I want individuals to do as they please. No time wasted arguing about lockdowns and selfish government infringement. Do as you wish. If seen in public without a mask, law enforcement will check the registry, confirming your active status. Small fines and quick registration will ensue. With open access, reviewing a business owner or individual is possible, thus knowing who selflessly believes in safety or selfishly in free will. Everyone wins.

However, when any individual comes to an emergency room with symptoms of COVID-19, positive testing triggers the registry. If they have signed on, physicians, without repercussions, will have the right to just say no. Current government laws guaranteeing care will become null and void.

Do I really wish this scenario? Of course not. I wish all individuals understanding infringements work both ways. A physician forced to take care of everyone should require selflessness on both sides of the aisle.

Dr. David J. Shafran, Richmond

Buy, tip Kentucky

Support local businesses and leave bigger tips. Do people really need to purchase so much from Amazon, Walmart, UPS, FedEx and other corporations listed on the New York Stock Exchange? Spend more money where it will be re-spent in Kentucky.

Douglas Andersen, Lexington

Back in class

I wonder if someone can start asking questions of the Fayette County school board and acting superintendent with regards to dropouts, failing grades, and mental health. Other cities have realized the negative effect of shutdowns on our youth, and the governor and our leaders are completely ignoring these issues.

Fight for our kids and get them back in school.

Heather A. Ferguson, Lexington

Act on report

Members of the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality put their hearts and souls into their effort to find ways to make Fayette County a more fair and racially inclusive society, only to be told that the Fayette County government can’t implement any of those suggestions at this time. All the people that run Fayette County have ever given its citizens is lip service. I have lived here for 26 years and things have gone from bad to worse. I participated in a forum on race years ago at Applebee’s Park. I knew as soon as I walked in that it wasn’t going to amount to anything. There we were, a large gathering of mostly white people who were there just so they could say they were there. I brought up things we needed to talk about, but nobody wanted to talk about anything substantial. At the end of it everyone agreed that Fayette County had issues with race. That was it. Three hours of nothing we didn’t already know. That was many years ago. Our leaders need to undergo changes of the heart. Nothing will change until people’s hearts change first.

Yolanda Averette, Lexington

Thanks, health department

I recently had my first COVID-19 vaccination at Consolidated Baptist Church on Russell Cave Road. My compliments and thanks to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. I was really impressed by how well organized the entire operation was. Entrances and exits were clearly marked. Best of all, there was an army of polite, patient, and helpful people on hand to answer questions and give directions. I received my shot and was back in my car in 15 minutes. Bravo!

Milli Fazey Lexington

Grammar notes

In a season punctuated by global pandemics, race riots, and fascist coup attempts, it is easy to overlook some of the niceties that make civic life more agreeable, for instance the proper use of language by educated people, especially those in the communication business. So, I offer the following assistance.

First, in the word “recognize”, the g is not silent. Second, the expression is, I “couldn’t” care less. To say I “could” care less suggests that I care at least a little, and perhaps a lot. Third, if I plan to attempt to achieve a goal or task, I will try “to” do it, not try “and”. The latter implies that success is a forgone conclusion, in which case the trying part of the statement is superfluous.

If this lecture offends anyone, please know that I could care less and I’ll try and do so.

Chris Flaherty, Lexington