Letters to the Editor: Praise for Beshear, scorn for legislature on pandemic response.

May I suggest that the Kentucky legislature consider that it has perhaps misperceived the governor’s COVID-19 actions as a partisan issue in a state that, masked or not, has great compassion and caring for its loved ones, its neighbors, its fellow Kentuckians, and the less fortunate. I see majority compliance with COVID-19 safety measures and avid interest in seeking vaccine appointments as displays of Kentuckians’ interest in personal and shared health and well-being. I think we Kentuckians do not take for granted that Kentucky ranks in the top 10 of the nation for curbing the negative outcomes of the virus while also in the top 10 of the nation for incidences of several challenging health issues. For this Gov. Andy Beshear has the thanks of many grateful people of this beautiful state. To paraphrase a song… we all have truths and I don’t expect mine are the same as yours. My truth is that the governor is a very good man who has walked this path of strange times side-by-side with his fellow Kentuckians. He and his skilled staff have worked tirelessly and often thanklessly to protect us and save our lives. Saying “thank you” does not even cover it.

Connie Jones, Somerset

Get real, lawmakers

It never ceases to amaze me as to how profoundly stupid and ignorant the Kentucky Republican party is. A case in point is the impeachment petition actually being considered by a legislative committee. People are dying by the hundreds of thousands and these clowns want to consider removing a duly elected governor for saving lives. We are the 10th best state for the fewest deaths per million people in the United States. Of the nine that are higher, most are considerably smaller than we are. If our deaths were only at the national average, there would be over 6,000 dead, instead of 3,600. That’s 2,400 Kentuckians still alive that, if not for our state response, might well be dead. Maybe one of those persons would be me or even some of those who read this letter. One can always hope for a better day and that our legislature will spend its time on the serious issues that face this state.

Michael Griffin, Lexington

Tangled history

Tucker Landy’s recent op-ed in the Herald-Leader argues that if people only were better educated and knew the subtitles of history, they could forgive American heroes like Thomas Jefferson for owning slaves. He fails to mention whether impregnating a 15-year-old slave named Sally Hemings is also forgivable, today considered rape because of her age. Jefferson’s sexual conduct aside, Landy creates the impression that Jefferson was unaware that the English did not in fact introduce slavery to North America. The Dutch beat them to it in New Netherland (now parts of other states, including New York and New Jersey), colonies lost to England in 1664, and the Spanish in Florida even before that, going back to 1528. Given that Jefferson was considered highly educated and very intelligent, I tend to think he knew the history of North America’s colonization, even if his defender does not.

Yes, American history is a conundrum and to paraphrase James Joyce, “a nightmare from which we are trying to awake.”

Sally Wasielewski, Lexington

Prather one-sided

In a recent column, Herald-Leader contributing columnist Paul Prather advised that “whoever you perceive as your adversary, that person might not be the monster you’ve imagined him to be.” I wish our media, including this publication, extended this same grace universally. Prather’s column lays out the beliefs of very moderate Democrats and implies that they are representative of the party overall. On the other hand, the most extreme Republicans are portrayed as typical of the party, so even moderate Republicans are uncharitably painted as racist, anti-science conspiracy theorists.

And in the name of intellectual honesty, since he’s trying to explicate Democrats’ beliefs, Prather should have mentioned the party’s official positions, since they are the positions that candidates selected by voters are working to advance. So, for example, while there may be many Democrats who aren’t “anti-God anarchists,” the 2020 Democratic Party Platform calls for passing the Equality Act, which would supersede the Religious Freedom Restoration Act that protects religious liberty. And Prather may never have met a Democrat who favors open borders, but the party platform spends four pages calling for expanded immigration and citizenship for illegal immigrants while never once mentioning any type of border control or enforcement of immigration law.

Stephanie Mason, Danville

Yes, but ...

The Herald-Leader recently carried related commentaries by Paul Prather and Tucker Landy. “We may be wrong” — Prather, “most of what is worth learning is more or less open to debate” — Landy. The link Is amphisbaena, a serpent in mythology with a head at each end, capable of moving in either direction; a general notion that we’re mired in moral abstention and mental paralysis. The consequence is resignation and acquiescence. “Why bother?” The opposite stance of rigid dogma is equally unacceptable. So what to do? What not to do is forego accountability for crimes and abandon attempts to discern right from wrong. Landy writes, “questioning the settled assumptions of science… is the very basis for scientific progress.” But this doesn’t allow for the fact that we dwell on irrational fears, prejudices, and cockamamie theories to oppose acceptance where overwhelming evidence demands it, as with global warming, vaccine efficacy, or election results. Yes, Pastor Paul, we “may be wrong”, but then you must accept that you may be wrong about being wrong. What we must not accept is moral ambiguity and uncertainty about decency and violence, love, and hate.

Ernest Henninger, Harrodsburg

‘Deeply offended’

In George Thompson’s diatribe in the Herald-Leader, “Why would you be more outraged by kneeling than an attack on the U.S. Capitol?”, the author questioned “... why people are so upset at this form of protest...” in reference to athletes kneeling for the flag. I’ll tell Mr. Thompson why: Refusing to stand and honor our flag and national anthem is disrespectful and an affront to those who fought and died for the pampered athletes who know not why they are protesting. They believe lies told them by the media and I doubt if they have any idea of the dangers inherent in policing. As a former law enforcement officer and military combat veteran, I can assure you the great majority of us are deeply offended by these protests. Let them protest outside the sports arena. Fans do not pay to come and watch athletes’ protest. College athletes are given scholarship monies and professional athletes are paid enormous salaries to play sports, not protest on the field or in the arena.

Mr. Thompson’s ignorant statements about hypocrisy have no merit. Everyone I know has condemned this attack, much more than liberals who remained silent while America burned last summer.

Darrell Cook, Richmond

Citizens, not employees

I am not a member of the Big Blue Nation, but the University of Kentucky basketball team and coaches earned my respect and admiration for taking a knee to protest the white supremacist assault on the People’s House. Doing so as players in deep, red Trump-land took guts.

It’s relevant to recall that in 2011 Bryant Gumbel stirred backlash by charging that Commissioner David Stern ran the NBA like a “modern plantation overseer.” In 2014 his successor Adam Silver banned for life LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling for racist remarks. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said that under Sterling the team functioned as a “plantation.”

I agree, however, with civil rights historian Taylor Branch that while there is a “whiff” of the plantation in the NCAA’s treatment of “student athletes,” slavery analogies should be used carefully. In his classic 2011 article on “the shame of college sports” Branch suggested this “colonialism” as a metaphor: “college sports as overseen by the NCAA, is a system imposed by well-meaning paternalists and rationalized with hoary sentiments about caring for the welfare of the colonized.”

Condemning the Wildcats for exercising their First Amendment rights gives off a “whiff’ of the plantation. The team’s deserters see the players as employees, not citizens.

Ron Formisano Lexington

An embarrassment





To all our congressmen, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: I have never been so embarrassed to be a Kentuckian. If we cannot count on you to stand up for democracy itself, what are you good for?

Katherine Griffin, Mount Sterling

Paul two-faced

After Sen. Rand Paul was physically attacked by his neighbor, Paul insisted the neighbor be vigorously prosecuted and demanded jail time. The original sentence required 30 days in jail, which was later increased by six months.

After Donald Trump incited a mob to riot and storm the Capitol, resulting in multiple deaths, Senator Paul believes Trump should face no consequences.

Does Senator Paul not understand hypocrisy?

Tom Little, Lexington

Rand’s priorities

Thank goodness for Sen. Rand Paul! I listened to President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech and had no clue what he was saying. It’s been years since we’ve heard words like “unity” and “bringing America together.” Thankfully, Paul appointed himself national interpreter and explained on national television the president really means he hates many Americans.

Then Paul announced that he had appointed himself the national fixer of problems that don’t exist and will be traveling state to state to “fix” the election process. That sounds like a good way to start a campaign for national office at taxpayers’ expense. (Remember, Paul ran for president a few years ago and dropped out after a fifth-place finish in Iowa.)

So Kentuckians, if you’re wondering why you don’t have representation in Washington, remember that your issues must take a backseat to Paul’s TV interviews, defense of those who tried to overthrow the government and his apparent quest for higher office. Paul really doesn’t have the time for your problems — unless you can get him on TV.

Maybe the Republican or Democratic party can recruit someone who wants to serve Kentuckians in the Senate so Paul has more time for his priorities.

Gil Lawson, Frankfort

Goodbye, jobs

So, in his first five days, with his pen in hand, President Joe Biden has signed over 27 executive orders (with many more to come), compared to six that former President Donald Trump signed ,and with the stroke of said pen has caused job losses at the Keystone XL Pipeline by shutting down construction of the pipeline. He has signed more executive orders in his first week than his two predecessors combined. By halting work on the pipeline, Biden has not only cost thousands of good paying jobs that were expected to be created for pipeline workers, he has also helped eliminate our energy independence from other countries. So those Democrats who so “overwhelmingly” voted him in might want to consider saving their stimulus checks for the upcoming increase in gas prices. They are already going up and $4 per gallon gas is probably right around the corner. So much for governing through legislation. Thank you, Sleepy Joe. New nickname: Job-Killing Joe.

