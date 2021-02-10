Letters to the Editor: Opinions too one-sided. The next race for governor. Capitol attack.

Kentucky State Police cars are parked outside the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, a day after Trump supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Opinions skewed

I’m a Lexington native who moved to Nashville many years ago. Recently, while visiting family in Lexington, I read the opinion section of your paper and was astounded by how completely one-sided it is (Jan. 31, 2021 edition). Entirely from the left. Yours is the only newspaper I’ve read in recent years — with the possible exception of the New York Times and Washington Post — that completely excludes views from the right. This is odd on two levels: 1. I’m sure your readership is not so monolithic in its political views. 2. You lose all credibility by only publishing one side of the story. That is, your views carry no weight.

I encourage you to strive for a more balanced approach in the future, as I used to read in my hometown paper when growing up here. Not only would it be more intellectually honest, but you might sell more papers.

Jeffrey Bradford, Nashville, Tenn.

More candidates

Herald-Leader political reporter Daniel Desrochers’s recent column left much to be desired in considering who would be next to run against Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023. It was a likely cast of candidates, many of whom may consider climbing the proverbial political ladder (Ryan Quarles) and others who are classic self-funders (Kelly Craft).

I couldn’t help but notice the names missing from this list. I thought I’d see Max Wise, who has valuable experience as an educator and state senator. I thought I might see Julie Raque Adams, a state senator who leads in justice reform. Most notably missing was a rising mayor from Somerset. It was Alan Keck who — despite Mr. Desrochers’s classification of Rep. Savannah Maddox as the leader who most staunchly opposed Governor Beshear’s COVID-19 restrictions — led the way in a statewide bipartisan effort to implement plans to reopen our economy. I am impressed by Keck’s leadership, which offers a unique blend of courage and compassion.

While 2023 is some time away, I hope when we nominate a gubernatorial challenger we do so by choosing a leader who has a proven track record, a documented ability to serve and lead others, and the ability to inspire.

Patrick Murray, Lexington

Apology not accepted

Damon Michael Beckley asked for forgiveness from Kentucky U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl for his acts on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. In return, he wants to carry a firearm, post online without restrictions, and travel. Mr. Beckley said he did not promote violence. His words tell a different story, “ If we’ve got to ... start a revolution and take all of these traitors down, which is what should be done, then we will.”

Like those who attacked us on 9/11, Mr. Beckley and his companions knew what they wanted. He wanted to destroy our society. He wanted to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He wanted to kill the vice president. He wanted to kill all who believe in democracy, liberty, and the law because, like a spoiled child, he didn’t get his way. Now that he got caught he says he’s sorry and wants us to forgive him.

If he wants forgiveness he should be forced to go to Camp Nelson and memorize the names of every soldier, sailor, Marine, and airman who died. He should be forced to apologize to the family of the Capitol police officer who was murdered.

Mr. Beckley deserves neither freedom nor forgiveness.

Damian Beach, Frankfort

Mask bill ‘hypocritical’

Lawrenceburg needs a new state senator after reading Sen. Adrienne Southworth’s bill to take away the emergency power of the governor to require a face mask. She moves the power to require a face mask from the governor to local governments, but she did not discuss this bill with any of the health departments. All 120 local health departments/local governments in the state will have to spend time and money reviewing Centers for Disease Control guidance documents during a pandemic when they’re up to the posterior in alligators. The bill does not provide any funds to cover this expense.

The bill does require an individual healthcare practitioner to wear a facial covering for delivery of healthcare services. So she’s requiring a healthcare practitioner to protect her from something the practitioner may share, but she can freely share with the practitioner anything she might be contagious with. How hypocritical.

Joe Crouch, Lexington

Promoting parties

I have to say I was taken aback when I saw the recent cover photo on the Herald-Leader’s Weekender section. Encouraging people to participate in a glorious pizza party to celebrate the Super Bowl while countless others are lying in beds and gulping for air was a thoughtless choice.

Susan Cobin, Lexington

History will judge

Congressman Andy Barr supports Donald Trump’s claim that the election was stolen. Andy Barr supports his colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. These are ugly positions of ignorance and exhibit an astonishing absence of judgment.

Sadly, the Southern Dixiecrats and the Western John Birchers have seized the party of Lincoln. I wonder what Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan would make of the Republican Party they helped transform into a racist (yes, it is) vehicle, a party far removed from the teachings of Christ and the wisdom of Lincoln.

We are a democracy, even though a very imperfect one. Due to gerrymandering, voter suppression, the power of money in politics, and the Electoral College, there are ways elections are “stolen”. But sore loser Trump fabricates false claims, exercising his exceptional skill as a liar.

As an imperfect democracy, we deserve the government we get. History will record the deeds of Andy Barr and Marjorie Taylor Greene and the damage inflicted by this repugnant Republican Party.

Frank Close, Lexington

Expel Greene

In light of reports revealing Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, political violence, and amplification of conspiracy theories, including denying school shooting horrors, California Congressman Jimmy Gomez announced he will introduce a resolution to expel Congresswoman Greene from the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body” Representative Gomez said.

I urge Rep. Andy Barr to support Congressman Gomez’s resolution to expel this dangerous woman from the House. Her rhetoric is dangerous and anti-American. She is a threat to our democracy.

Diane Cahill Lexington

Better choices

I am a white male in my seventies with no political affiliation. In four decades of military and defense service I have lived in other countries, states and the D.C. Through that lens I see an obvious root to our problems, at both the state and federal levels. First, real power belongs only to old, white men; men whose passion for power far exceeds their passion for justice or good governance; men consumed with fear of yielding power to anyone not their mirror image; men whose values and policies are as malleable as their spines. Second, far too many middle-aged white men aspire to the same power, and for the same reasons. Third, the primary function of all these men, regardless of party, is to hurl epithets at one another. The solution I see is for women and people of color to continue their political momentum and for the rest of us to tamp down the fear and hate. Why need we accept Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, when we could have — policy differences aside — Stacey Abrams, Liz Cheney, Lisa Murkowski, or Pete Buttigieg, just to name a few. There will be objections to my choice of examples, but that’s a civil discussion worth having.

Ronald W. White, Versailles

GOP terrorists

Folks, you better wake up and smell the coffee. It is the Republicans who are the enemies of the United States; they are the real terrorists of this country. Not the white supremacists, not the pro lifers, not the racists, not the Communists, not the QAnons, nor any of the other anarchist groups, but the Republicans themselves. For it is the Republicans who are harboring these extremist groups and condoning what they are doing.

Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell and Reps. Andy Barr and Hal Rogers are terrorists, too. For they, like the Republican Party, are never going to be “team players” for it is in their blood to be obstructionists.

I have been into politics since about 1954, I have never seen the Republicans give in when it comes to making policies as we Democrats do, and I am 78 years old. For once before I die, I would like to see McConnell, Rogers, Barr, Paul, and the Republicans have a little heart for us poor folks who are living.

The only thing the Republicans are going to do is pass policies that will benefit the rich like the tax break.

Victor Privett, Nicholasville

Legislate online

Our leaders need to move their legislative management dialogs into the 21st century. Instead of a flurry of letter writing, legislative vetoes and the like, let’s have online dialogs we all can see as they unfold.This can be done on public service platforms like Facebook or on dedicated systems owned by the state. Just get it done!

Phil Feigel, Lexington

Seniors ignored

Gov. Andy Beshear and state public health commissioner Steven Stack seem intent on throwing seniors under the bus in terms of the COVID vaccine. Who got the first shot? Stack. Who was close behind? Beshear. After a litany of politicians, former governors and spouses, including the governor’s parents. Next they worked on group 1A and migrated to group 1B, but prioritized school personnel, not seniors, the group most likely to die of COVID complications. Now we read that the Stack-Beshear plan will next target group 1C with emphasis on “essential workers”. Nothing against that group, but seniors deserve and merit a place in line, not hyphenated between teachers and essential workers.

This governor and health commissioner are no friends of seniors, except for those in nursing homes, and that preference was a federal, not a state decision. They will have to answer to the electorate, who will remember the deaths, closed businesses, lost homes, and rampant line jumping for scarce vaccines carried out by this administration.

John Cole, Nicholasville

VA vaccine

I would like to personally thank the Lexington VA Medical Center and their vaccination staff for administering both of my COVID shots. I am not followed by the VA for my regular healthcare, but was provided this service as an eligible veteran.

For both appointments I was in and out within 30 minutes. The whole process was handled professionally and efficiently. I would encourage any veteran who doesn’t have an appointment for a covid vaccination to call the Lexington VA at (859) 233-4511to ask for an appointment.

Glenn McDonald, Lexington