Letters to the Editor: ‘Morally bankrupt.’ Readers react to Trump’s acquittal.

President Donald Trump brings Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on stage during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP

‘So ashamed’

I watch my state suffer some of the worst unemployment and worst schools all while our Sen. Mitch McConnell is making sweet deals for Russia and China here in Kentucky. We are betrayed over and over.

We lose while he gains. And here we go again, this impeachment trial. Everyone knows Donald Trump’s a traitor. Everyone knows he staged a coup. All over Kentucky and our nation good Republicans like myself are finding ourselves deceived and wondering whether to be patriotic or Republicans. Would we be here now if Amy McGrath had won? Do we have to vote Democrat to save our party?

McConnell had just taken an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and he just betrayed that oath. I am so ashamed of him and I know he is not. I think he thinks he’s clever. Now I am not political because I vote for senators and representatives to do that for me, but clearly they don’t think Kentucky will hold them accountable like they did with the traitor. If you acquit a traitor, you are a traitor. I hope all Kentucky will join me. If they won’t fight for democracy, I will.

Shawna Ginocchio, Lexington

GOP = mob

When the former president was acquitted, the GOP put themselves on equal footing with the mob that invaded the Capitol on January 6. They again proved that they aren’t interested in what is right, but only in their own selfish goals, and gave credence to the hate-filled, racist mob that tried to destroy our democracy. Some of them stated that yes, Donald Trump did incite a riot, but did not have the guts to impeach the “want-to-be dictator”. The idea that this despicable human being could run for office in the future is terrifying. He has all but destroyed our country and made a mockery of our democratic system and rule of law. If inciting the mobs, believing dictators over our own countrymen, instilling racism and xenophobia, and being antagonistic to every value Americans hold true isn’t grounds for impeachment, then our nation is in deeper trouble that can be imagined. Shame on the GOP. May there be a special place down under for them.

Sara Houston Wellnitz, Lexington

Constitution destroyed

Senate Republicans shredded the U.S. Constitution. With their vote to acquit Donald Trump we know:

▪ Impeachment conviction of a U.S. president is lost.

If this twice-impeached president can’t be convicted, none will be.

If incitement to insurrection is not a high crime, nothing is. Hiding behind the argument of constitutionality is absurd when the Senate wouldn’t allow the trial to take place while Trump was still in office yet refuses to convict because he no longer is.

▪ Congress is no longer a co-equal branch of government.

The constitutional checking of a president’s power is gone. Senate Republicans have demonstrated they have no subpoena power over the presidency; they cannot criminally charge a president; they will allow cabinet members to serve without their consent in an acting capacity beyond statutory limits; and let a president enrich himself in office in violation of the emoluments clause.

Trump is an idiot, a mob boss and a disgrace. Our democracy survived through the bravery of a few and his minions’ incompetency.

Will we be so lucky with the next authoritarian leader? The eventual demise of our democracy was sealed by 43 Senate Republicans on Feb. 13, 2021; another day that will live in infamy.

Sam Marcus, Frankfort

Treason, again

Forty-three Republican senators used the Constitution and their oaths of office for toilet paper — again. Forty-three Republican senators committed treason against the United States and their own people — again. They need to be held accountable, and never allowed an opportunity to repeat their treason a third time. With all the graft they’ve skimmed, I’m sure Vladimir Putin would welcome his precious assets home with open arms.

Wayne Adams, Lexington

Cowardly congressmen

Well the two Kentucky Trumplickers showed their lack of courage by voting to acquit former President Donald Trump. But hey, this is Kentucky. One of the least educated states in the nation. First in child abuse, first in animal abuse. Last in courage.

Bob Sutton, Springfield

GOP terrorism

Donald Trump, vile as he is, is no longer our country’s greatest danger; it is now a corrupt, morally bankrupt domestic terrorist Republican Party.

Charles Edward Pogue, Lexington