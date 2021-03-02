Letters to the Editor: Tates Creek High School construction brings ‘ceaseless noise’

Stop the noise

Scientists have learned that noise pollution has been linked to a greater risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes. Noise stresses the cardiovascular system, second only to air pollution and on a roughly equal footing with exposure to secondhand smoke and radon, according to Knowable Magazine.

Fayette County Public Schools, in constructing the new Tates Creek High School, is subjecting nearby residents to 70-80 decibels of continuous noise beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m., six days a week. This started in the fall, and we have been given no word about how long it will continue. Inside my house, it’s like having a blender going in the same room for 12 hours a day. Outside, it is like living within 300 feet of O’Hare Airport where jets land or take off about every 30 seconds.

Apparently, city ordinances regarding noise pollution don’t apply to the public schools. New laws are desperately needed to protect citizens from the negative health impact of such ceaseless noise. FCPS needs to inform us how much longer we must endure this noise.

Nancy Jo Kemper, Lexington

Jim Stephens, WLEX-TV

Lexington recently lost a fine, distinguished veteran of local television.

Jim Stephens was a familiar presence on WLEX-TV from 1966 until 1979, and we remember fondly his low-key, unflappable style; his love of elegant language, which made him such a skilled and smooth ad-libber; and his dapper, urbane wardrobe.

In Jim’s early years at WLEX, the news staff was small, and everyone doubled up and pulled six-day work weeks.

Stephens handled the early weeknight newscast with Billy Thompson, Channel 18 news director; the 6:25 p.m. weather report, sponsored by International Harvester; the 11 p.m. late weeknight newscast solo; the late Saturday night weather report; the late Saturday night sports report; and afternoon newscasts for WLEX-FM.

Jim also delivered significant we-interrupt-this-program news bulletins for Channel 18, including the 1972 retirement of Adolph Rupp; the 1977 death of Elvis Presley; and the 1978 accident involving stuntman A.J. Bakunas, who died after a fall making the movie “Steel” in Lexington.

An unabashed jazz fan, Jim introduced Count Basie and his band in concert on several occasions, including at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington in 1979. He also interviewed Duke Ellington for WLEX.

We will miss Jim’s friendship and gentle spirit.

Kevin FitzMaurice, Lexington

Grievous ruling

I wept at the outcome of the disciplinary hearing of Officer Jervis Middleton. It is but one example of racism in our community. This complex hearing was layered with troublesome history occurring simultaneously with peaceful protests. It is troubling that the outcome of a complex issue was determined after a short hearing and short deliberation. While Mr. Middleton may have violated the police department’s code of conduct, the huge disparity in punishment compared to far more egregious conduct by police officers is evident. That the city council is now looking into policies about racial harassment after Middleton’s hearing seems ridiculously late and counter to the process.

The fact is that we are all racists. We must acknowledge how we all contribute to ongoing inequity and injustice and we must recognize that all of us compromise the integrity of our institutions in a wide variety of ways. All of us, especially we white folks and people in leadership, must muster a new moral imagination if we are to create a Beloved Community. We must take time for deep discernment to find new solutions to old problems rather than making easy, slam-dunk decisions that affect all of the lives within our community.

The Rev. Esther Hurlburt, Lexington

Shot of hope

I recently had the pleasure of getting a COVID-19 vaccination through the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department at Consolidated Baptist Church. Thank you to the workers and volunteers; you give me hope and trust in my fellow citizens and government by the people that we will get through this pandemic together.

Julie Mason, Lexington

Let felons vote

Disenfranchising persons with felonies in their past causes our communities to feel disenfranchised enough to not turn out the vote. For the future of our communities, we depend on a plurality of opinion in the vote. Contact your legislators to let them know that everyone’s vote counts and a healthy democracy includes all of us. Ask them to vote for House Bill 232.

Susan Parker, Lexington