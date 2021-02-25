Where does Kentucky stand with COVID vaccines? It ranks among worst in US, report says

Lt. Sean Davenport, of the Lexington Fire Department, administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Sharon Scott at a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department vaccination clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Kentucky is one of the worst states in the country at administering the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report.

Becker’s Hospital Review, a publication specializing in health care news, compiles data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into a report that is updated daily. Each state is ranked by the percentage of vaccines administered, the report says.

Kentucky ranks 47th with a vaccination rate of 72.07%, administering 851,440 doses out of 1,181,375 it has received. Only Mississippi, Maryland and Arkansas rank worse than Kentucky.

The report, most recently updated Wednesday using the previous day’s figures, uses the CDC’s data tracker, which compiles information from health care facilities and public health authorities.

Leaders from some southern states have said recent snow and ice storms would likely delay shipments of vaccine doses.

“This past week, weather did play a significant factor in the amount of vaccine that got out,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Montana leads the United States by administering 93.33% of its 260,385 vaccines. New Mexico, West Virginia, North Dakota and Wisconsin round out the top five.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. had administered 66 million out of a possible 86 million vaccine doses, roughly 79%, according to the CDC. About 13.5% of the population has received at least one dose and 6% are fully vaccinated, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

Kentucky’s 50-plus regional vaccination centers will begin offering the coronavirus vaccine to people in priority group 1C beginning March 1. This group includes essential workers, people age 60 and olderand anyone over the age of 16 with certain at-risk health conditions.

But Beshear has asked some of the smaller vaccination sites to begin that transition more slowly so they can continue to administer vaccines in the 1A and 1B groups.

The state is expected to receive 152,710 total doses this week, with 64,000 of them left over from last week when winter weather prevented delivery of most of the state’s allotment, Beshear said.

Kentucky topped 400,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday, but there is encouraging news as the statewide positivity rate dipped to its lowest level since late October.

A third vaccine — one requiring just a single shot — could be on its way to the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a report on Wednesday that says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a “favorable safety profile with no specific safety concerns,” clearing the way for emergency use authorization, McClatchy News reported.