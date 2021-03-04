Letters: Andy Barr lacks empathy. Unhappy with comics changes. Unemployment crisis.

Rep. Andy Barr speaks with reporters and supporters before voting at the Senior Center in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, October 27, 2020. swalker@herald-leader.com

No empathy

Congressman Andy Barr should take lessons from Lexington’s city council.

Recently, the council demonstrated leadership as it began consideration of a “conversion therapy” ban, to protect gay and trans youth from a barbaric practice that the American Psychological Association says “may lead to depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety, substance abuse,” and more.

Meanwhile, that same day in Washington, Barr contributed to an environment that invites that very same depression, anxiety, and more, in remarks against the Equality Act.

The congressman wrongly claimed that welcoming trans student athletes “ruins girls sports.” This ignores the years of successes school districts across the country, the NCAA, and the Olympics have had in challenging athletes of all backgrounds to compete, improve, and mature. Instead of creative thinking, Barr chose performative cruelty. He might have intended that line for his donors, but we all witnessed it, and it’s our non-conforming students who felt it.

I hope the congressman catches up to the level of empathy his neighbors already show -- our youth, “conforming” or not, should never hear, “you ruin sports.”

Roy Harrison, Lexington

Benefit crisis

There is an unemployment disaster in Kentucky, and we need help — I, along with many other flight attendants. I’m 70 and have worked my whole life. I find out that when I need unemployment most, there’s a backlog of thousands of cases. I’ve been off four months due to COVID-19 and have not received a dime. West Virginia brought in the National Guard to process claims. Why can’t Kentucky?

Josie Blaurock, Nicholasville

Play politics, pay taxes

I was absolutely and thoroughly disgusted when I read a recent article in the Herald-Leader which stated the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington was receiving over $5 million in PPP loans. As a Catholic that grew up here in Lexington and attended Catholic schools I would love to know where that money is going. I am currently a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and have sent my kids to Lexington Catholic High School. Seton’s pastor lives in a house that is literally falling apart. It is in need of major repairs. Meanwhile, the bishop and the priests at Christ the King Church live in beautiful residences. It is truly unbelievable. In addition, the bishop is constantly spewing political statements as well as bashing our former president who gave him the PPP money. If the Catholic Church wants to constantly be involved in politics then it needs to pay taxes like everyone else. The Catholic Church is completely ruining the Catholic faith.

Nancy Wiseman, Lexington

Unrefreshed

Congratulations, the Herald-Leader has finished destroying what was once an outstanding newspaper.

Over the years I’ve watched many features go missing from the Herald-Leader as the subscription price consistently increased. Things like the TV guide, the Weekender on Friday that had a local bar and music guide along with color comics and record reviews by Walter Tunis. A business page with content such as the Motley Fool, etc., all gone.

The editorial page, which I used to look forward to for letters to the editor, now more often than not is just a reposting of columns I’ve already read via my $99/year Washington Post subscription.

And now this “refreshed” comics page that is anything but refreshing has ruined the last thing left to like about the paper. Truly a sad ending to a once great paper.

Erica Smith, Canada

Comic mistake





Why, oh why ,would the Herald-Leader delete “Red and Rover” and “Blondie” and leave less attractive, less-read comics? Also, give us more national news and commentary.

Bert and Patty Eyster, Versailles

‘Friends’ a must

I think the Herald-Leader has done a fairly good job in its new comics, but please know this: “Between Friends” is the ONLY comic for over-50 women. And we thought it was hilarious and poignant. Please, please, please, please, etc., bring it back. Get rid of “The Argyle Sweater.” My cat could write that one.

Nancy L. Perry, Lexington

Thanks, H-L!

Thank you so much for bringing back columnist Carolyn Hax! And for not bringing back John Rosemond.

Susan Vorhis, Danville

Not a fan

I am one of the few who still take a hard copy Herald-Leader. One of the reasons I do this is for the comic section and puzzles.

Every day I look forward to opening the comics and reading my favorites; among these are “Blondie”, “Big Nate”, and “Between Friends”. In a world where reported news is almost always negative, it is very enjoyable to have a morning laugh through old and beloved characters, such as “Dagwood”.

Imagine my very unpleasant surprise when I found that the Herald-Leader has eliminated several of their daily comics, including those listed above and “Rex Morgan, M.D.”, whom some readers have followed for over 50 years. These have been replaced with several new ones, most being the one-framed variety. Not only that, but the comic section was reduced from two pages to one page!

Whoever made the decision for the comic section change must not be a comic reader. They must not know that we readers develop loyalty to our favorite strips and characters.

I would understand easing in a new comic or two from time to time, just to see the readers’ response. This major overhaul was very inconsiderate of us readers.

Suzanne F. Jones, Lexington

March madness

No, this is not basketball. It’s the new comic and puzzle section of the Herald Leader. I’ve been reading the paper since “Alley Oop”, “Joe Palooka”, “Steve Canyon”, etc. I’ve never complained, but now it’s March and I’m mad.

There are several items regarding the last section. Why did the paper remove “Rex Morgan, M.D.”? That’s the only comic that is a continuous story. It’s like reading a book. You don’t throw the book away after reading the first half. The paper also took “Big Nate” and “Red and Rover”, two very interesting stories about young kids. If you want to remove something, delete “Dilbert”.

If there was another paper available, I’d sure switch — after 80 years. But the Herald-Leader has a monopoly. So it does as it pleases. It has no conscience for your loyal readers.

Another thing. the paper replaced the “Daily Commuter Crossword” puzzle with a more difficult version. I put myself to sleep each night doing the “Daily Commuter” puzzle. It’s doable. This one is not.

Oh! Another item. If this was written by a Democrat, it would probably be published tomorrow. I’m a Republican. We’ll see.

Bill Ward, Lexington

Keep solar farms

As the least-cost electric power source, solar farms can replace Kentucky’s lost dairy or tobacco revenue and help support land ownership.

The narrow, erratic margins in corn/soybeans push farmers to plant increasing acreage. Continuous cash grain rotations reduce the topsoil’s organic matter plus accelerate soil erosion. Chemicals applied to row crop fields may contaminate groundwater.

Recent dramatic swings in cattle and feed prices, along with livestock mortality, make operating a profitable grade cow-calf operation a daunting task. Unless carefully managed, animal waste can infiltrate our groundwater. Livestock on wet sod create soil erosion.

Solar farms improve our quality of life by reducing soil erosion and water pollution from animal waste and field chemicals.

This makes it indefensible that state Sen. Stephen West introduced Senate Bill 266, which states: “Photovoltaic power stations shall be prohibited on lands defined as agricultural lands under KRS 132.010(9).”

If enacted, this bill will deprive our commonwealth of solar farms’ ability to help support landownership and taxing authorities.

To protect our shared future, we all need to petition our legislators by blocking this bill’s passage.

Charles W. (Bill) Marshall, Maysville

Bourbon disaster

My condolences to the Kentucky Distillers Association on the probability that bourbon exports to the European Union will be drastically cut, again, soon.

If I may offer my humble opinion as to the cause of the catastrophe the reason is simple. For the previous four years we had as president a narcissistic egomaniac who spouted ideas about many crazy things, including breaking up trade relations that had worked quite well to the benefit of the KDA.

Now, on bended knees, Reps. John Yarmuth and Andy Barr and KDA President Eric Gregory are asking the Biden administration to rid itself of the Trumpian “trade war” with the EU.

I would bet you “a dollar to a donut” that the vast majority of folks engaged in the Kentucky bourbon industry from top to bottom voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. See what you got!

William E. Ellis, Lexington

Conscience exemptions

I wonder who would think increasing the number of people without immunizations is a good idea during a pandemic. The Kentucky Senate thinks so and has even declared it an “emergency” to do so. Senate Bill 8 requires the state to grant not only religious exemptions from immunizations during an epidemic but also exemptions for “conscientiously-held beliefs.”

Only 17 states have any immunization exemptions for beliefs beyond religious ones. These conscience exemptions often increase the number of unvaccinated children exponentially. In Colorado only .3% of schoolchildren have a religious exemption from immunization while 2.3% have a conscience exemption. In Michigan 1.2% of schoolchildren have a religious exemption and 2.7% have a conscience exemption.

American courts have consistently ruled for over a century that the state has a constitutional right to require immunizations without exemptions for any kind of beliefs. Indeed, the state has a compelling interest in protecting health and safety, and Kentucky legislators should put public welfare ahead of their determination to hamstring Gov. Andy Beshear.

SB8 is out of step with national trends. No state has enacted a conscience exemption in the past decade. Since 2015 three states have repealed all non-medical exemptions from immunizations and others have repealed or limited the scope of conscience exemptions.

Rita Swan, Lexington

More religion commentary

I read Pastor Paul Prather’s column every Sunday. His words are enlightening, always hopeful, sometimes curious, occasionally maddening. I’ve corresponded with Pastor Paul and unlike many in pulpits, secular and clerical, he has the courtesy to respond. I want to encourage the Herald-Leader to publish more commentaries on religion. Now, as never before, our society needs guidance on moral and spiritual matters. What wisdom we do hear on religion ranges widely from withdrawal from worldly affairs with fatalistic acceptance of evil and suffering while hoping for salvation, to worldly activity in relief and healing for the suffering and persecuted (some in between may just paraphrase that car insurance commercial, “you only pray for what you need”). In any case, great is the need to dispel false narratives and balance opposing concerns on such matters as abortion, tolerance, economic justice, governance, honor and character.

The fine Herald-Leader sports staff produces an entire section every day. Surely, a diverse core of religious leaders could be invited to supplement Pastor Prather’s observations; or is basketball itself our state religion?

A dunk in the baptisimal font begets more than two points!

Ernie Henninger, Harrodsburg