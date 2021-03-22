Letters to the Editor: The real ‘March Madness,’ brought to you by KY Republicans

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul had a heated exchange Wednesday on the Senate floor. Associated Press

March still crazy

The Cats are absent from March Madness, and that has Kentucky basketball fanatics in a funk. Sure, Morehead State got in, and that’s great. But for UK fanatics, and that’s just about everybody around here not in a coma, this is a real downer.

But wait! There is another March Madness in which the state of Kentucky is not only playing but is the dominant attraction. Our players include “Buckshot” Sen. Rand Paul firing wild shots all over the court: Vaccinated folks wearing a mask is theater! Covering the defense we have the prodigious skills of “Block Everything in Sight” Sen. Mitch McConnell. Rounding out the team we have the Fabulous Five of Reps. Andy Barr, James Comer, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers, and Brett Guthrie filling the passing lanes with all manner of cuts and screens to divert fans’ attention away from reality. And there’s the bench players in the Kentucky legislature triple-teaming every move our governor tries to make.

A sobering afterthought: 67 of the 68 teams in March Madness basketball lose their last game. What might that portend for the players in March Madness politics?

Ernie Henninger, Harrodsburg

All schools contribute

With all the rhetoric about schools, it appears we have forgotten the reason we have public schools; that is, to educate and prepare our students to be competent adults. The primary goal of schooling is to teach our students to read, write, and master basic math. They need to be able to prepare a budget, understand and file taxes, understand the various forms involved with leasing an apartment, and to make purchases on payment plans including interest calculations. Additionally, we educate them in history, government, science, and art to expand their knowledge and appreciation of the world around them.

If private schools wish to augment, or even compete with the public schools, let them. If they siphon off the good students, that means the public school teachers have less variation in their class plans and can help those needing help. We should make the same consideration for proven “for profit” schools, because they can reduce the diverse approaches needed to communicate and teach students with various learning methods.

The teachers, whom we remember most, are the ones who got us through the greatest learning challenges. Again, the focus should be on the students.

Don Dziubakowski, Georgetown

Heart matters

I am writing in support of the CAROL Act (legislation introduced by Rep. Andy Barr to fund research into valvular heart disease), women’s heart health and Go Red for Women. Just like Congressman Barr’s wife, Carol Barr, I was diagnosed with mitral valve prolapse at a young age and I also have two daughters. We must bring awareness to valvular heart disease and make changes in the medical industry with regard to building a medical team, along with ongoing testing and tracking during a female’s lifetime. I was diagnosed at 16, prescribed medicine for my symptoms at age 18, and have only undergone tests and imaging at my request through the last 30 years, which was at times that I was having symptoms. This is just not acceptable. We are advanced enough in medicine that someone with this disease should follow a protocol with the guidance of their doctor, not the doctor following the request of the patient. We must come together to request and push through change with legislation regarding valvular heart disease. Let’s stand together and join forces to demand change. To support the CAROL Act, please contact your congressman’s office. Contact the American Heart Association to support the Carol Barr fund.

Kim Hudson, Somerset

Nix solar request

This message is in opposition to the request by Kentucky Utilities/LG&E for changes in solar power credits, etc. This is an attempt to:

totally monopolize electric power take away rights of the individual ignore democracy in the face of strong public opinion choose short term profit over the long term welfare of Kentucky

Please, Kentucky Public Service Commission, allow Kentuckians to grow and progress into the 21st century. Don’t tie our hands so we regress into more poverty and backward thinking. If need be, look to other states that have achieved a compromise that still allows progress towards individual rights and clean power.

Bonita Rose, Pikeville