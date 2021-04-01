Letters to the Editor: Thanks for exposing ‘shell bills.’ More reaction on Paul, McConnell.

Flowers bloom on the Capitol grounds while the Senate and House meet during the next to last day of the legislative session in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, March 29, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

Filibuster op-ed

I have two points of contention with Linda Blackford’s opinion column criticizing Sen. Mitch McConnell for hypocrisy on the filibuster. First, McConnell didn’t eliminate the judicial filibuster in 2017; Democrat Harry Reid did it — despite McConnell’s admonition not to — in 2013 for nominations below the Supreme Court. McConnell simply extended that precedent to Supreme Court nominations. Democrats started down this road, not Republicans. (And McConnell didn’t eliminate the legislative filibuster in 2017 when he could have.)

Second, Blackford is herself a hypocrite for opposing the filibuster on the basis of its empowering of the minority. She writes frequently about the need to protect the rights of minorities. Likewise, she has recently criticized the marginalization of the Democratic minority by the Republican majority in the General Assembly. However, she is fine with the majority lording it over the minority in Congress because the minority is Republican and she dislikes their ideology. It would be interesting to know what she (and other newfound filibuster opposers) thought about the filibuster when Democrats used it under Donald Trump and George Bush. (Incidentally, Democrats have a 50.9% to 49.1% majority in Congress, hardly indicative of an overwhelming mandate for the sweeping partisan legislation they claim Americans are clamoring for.)

Stephanie Mason, Danville

Shell bills

Thank you to Herald-leader political reporter Daniel Desrochers and editors for the recent story on shell bills. It is coverage like this that keeps me subscribed.

I believe that if the legislature finds shell bills necessary, we should change the process so everything is transparent. When our representatives seek to deceive us they are no longer properly representing us.

Martha J. Muenks, Lexington

Paul no McCain

I found Sen. Rand Paul’s recent opinion piece mystifying. I wonder if he read his own words. If he did, Paul might have stumbled across his phrase, “The Bill of Rights recognizes the value of each individual within the country of 350 million.”

Paul and his colleagues act in contradiction to this statement in their damnation of Senate Bill 1. Mr. Paul has forgotten the right to vote gives each person value. To restrict that right in any way demeans a person’s value.

Paul also referenced his dialogue with Sen. John McCain, a good man and hero. Had Paul listened to Senator McCain, he would know that the senator would have been at the forefront fighting for SB 1 because McCain knew the value of each person. He was not afraid of defeat like immoral cowards in our state legislature. Senator McCain was not afraid of facing the enemy and calling them traitorous scum like those that attacked the Capitol on January 6 and our state Capitol led by state Rep. Savannah Maddox. McCain would have fought for democracy and the value of each individual’s right to vote, unlike Mr. Paul.

Damian Beach, Frankfort

Rand confused

Sen. Rand Paul’s recent op-ed asserts that the First Amendment protects all races and ideologies. He then displays a complete lack of comprehension of the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from exercising censorship. He cites two cases of a private business (Amazon) that “censored” a book and a documentary. Apparently, Senator Paul believes that Amazon runs the United States government. The two cases that he cites are no different than the controversy in 2003 when Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks made her controversial statement about President George W. Bush. Many country music stations dropped the Dixie Chicks from their rotation because of fan backlash. Both are instances of private businesses making decisions based on feedback from their customers; a concept I thought Senator Paul supported. Or is that only in the case of baking cakes? Senator Paul was partially elected on the coattails of his father but has shown himself to be, as they say in his father’s home state, all hat and not cattle. Maybe Senator Paul should take an online civics course.

Al Hoffman, Versailles

Senator a hatemonger

Sen. Rand Paul doesn’t care about free speech. He only wants to spread hateful ideas without criticism.

During the hearing for Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Paul kept misgendering trans girls while asking if “boys” should be allowed to play in “girl’s sports”. In the context, Paul implied that trans girls are boys, not girls. This is scientifically and linguistically inaccurate, but that doesn’t bother Paul; he just wants to spread hate.

He did the same when he kept calling gender reassignment surgery “genital mutilation” during Dr. Rachel Levine’s hearing. Has he ever protested circumcision? What about non-consensual cosmetic surgeries for intersex children? No, because he doesn’t actually care about protecting children, just spreading hate.

Paul told Dr. Anthony Fauci masks are just “theater.” In reality, Paul is a master of political theater. He claims to care about free speech when it looks good in print. But when it’s the speech of a vulnerable or oppressed community, he remains silent.

Rand Paul cares more about protecting a powerful person’s right to spread hate than a child’s ability to access mental health services. This man deserves to lose his job, and that is exactly what needs to happen in 2022.

Bronson O’Quinn, Lexington

Kentuckians hurting

In his opposition to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), our senior senator and some state legislators are irresponsible, even callous to the suffering and hardships of too many Kentuckians.

ARP begins to solve these intersecting problems in our commonwealth. When fully implemented ARP will reduce child poverty by half, provide much needed assistance to public schools and city and state governments, increase healthcare funding, and expand access to life saving health insurance. Finally, Black farmers will be given much needed farm support, expanding local and regional food supplies.

Sen. Mitch McConnell puts big corporations and his well-heeled donors (who are buffered economically during this pandemic) before most Kentuckians’ lives and livelihoods. Most have not been so fortunate and some have suffered disproportionately more.

That’s why we need these ARP investments to lift up struggling families and individuals. Hungry children can’t learn. We must protect those in need and ensure that this generation of children is not forever stunted.

We the people and the eyes of the future are watching how our legislators in Kentucky step up during this ongoing emergency and use these funds to keep folks from falling further into poverty. We are in the storm and need lifeboats now.

Rosanne F. Klarer, Georgetown

Vaccinate prisoners

With the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines, I wonder why our governor has not authorized vaccines for the many prisoners in our prisons and jails. A recent article in the Herald-Leader highlighted the large number of cases. Apparently corrections employees have been offered vaccines, with a slow response rate, but only a few elderly prisoners have been eligible. The often overcrowded conditions should make these humans high risk.

Dr. John V. Payne, Berea

Infrastructure help

President Joe Biden and Democrats in the House of Representatives will soon be putting forth a bill that will not only repair the United States’ crumbling infrastructure but will also create good-paying jobs. Let’s hope that Rep. Hal Rogers supports this bill and then maybe his constituents in Eastern Kentucky will finally have clean water to drink.

Jackie DeCroo, Lexington

Repair roads

Appalachia’s infrastructure is crumbling. The rain did as much damage as years of what overloaded coal trucks accomplished. If Sen. Mitch McConnell or Congressman Hal Rogers had to be driven over our roads, the ice cubes might rattle out of their drinks. The reality is that while much needed expansion projects are underway, they won’t be worth the cost of blacktop that line their friends’ pockets if the rest of the roads are no smoother than a strip job. At this point the police might think you are a drunk driver weaving all over the place to save a tire. It’s beyond time we invest in infrastructure in rural areas of the state. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proved it would create jobs and improve tire alignment. The Hal Rogers Parkway ain’t something I’ll call anything other than the Daniel Boone Parkway, but I believe we all would agree it should be something that should be maintained (and Kentucky 15 while we’re at it).

Derek Mullins, Happy

Banish GOP





Regarding a recent Herald-Leader article about Kentucky lawmakers overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes, virtually every single Republican in both state and federal legislature has clearly demonstrated that they stand in total opposition to democracy and ethical governance, despise the nation and Constitution they claim to love. Since they also oppose free and open elections, here’s a thought: Let’s play by their rules for a change and simply remove every last one of them from office immediately. If today’s “GOP” prefers a fascist-style rule with one faction running the country and refusing any role to the rest of the people, I suggest we give them a taste of their own poison. After all, if they don’t like it, they can always “Get out”.

Wayne Adams, Lexington

Georgia measure

Georgia’s new voting law makes giving water to a voter in line a felony. Suppose a person in line is having a heart attack and a good Samaritan calls 911 or even worse performs CPR and saves the voter’s life? Surely felony acts like this are not to be condoned. Immediate action must be taken to close this shameful loophole and prevent the great state of Georgia from descending into a state of lawlessness not seen since the glory days of the Ku Klux Klan.

Jay Hopkins, Frankfort

Vaccine help

Recently I joined the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for a virtual community conversation with other AARP members. We had lots of questions about the different vaccines and distribution plan phases. Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh did an outstanding service for us all by answering callers’ questions and sharing updates on vaccination eligibility, scheduling and transportation help in Fayette County.

As COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available, Kentuckians are eager to learn more, but are sometimes frustrated about where to find answers. That’s why Dr. Humbaugh and AARP hosted this Zoom session to help protect those of us 50 and over by making sure we had the latest information needed about the different vaccines and distribution plans in Fayette County. For help, call the LFCHD vaccine hotline: 859-899-2222.

As the state’s vaccination access expands, AARP Kentucky is working with other health departments to provide information and resources to help older people and those caring for them protect themselves from COVID-19 and prevent its spread.. Find more updates by visiting aarp.org/kyvaccine.

Ruby Mason, Nicholasville

VA vaccine

Having an appointment at the VA to receive my COVID-19 vaccine, I expected not to have to wait in a long line. However, I was amazed how efficiently the vaccine was given. The police officers and the waiting room volunteer were extremely helpful when I had trouble contacting my wife to pick me up.

I should not have been surprised because I have always received the most efficient and best care from the VA in Lexington.

Elzie W. Sheegog III, Lexington





