Letters to the Editor: Central, Eastern KY lost a ‘true champion’ in Tim Kelly

Tim Kelly

Kelly a ‘champion’

Former Herald-Leader publisher Tim Kelly is a person I long respected and admired. We first knew each other through sports and later through news media (he with print and me with broadcast). We certainly did not always agree on everything (and I respected his candor most of the time in sharing that) but we were 100% in agreement on trying to use our mediums to serve the best interests of the many communities we served. He was a man of integrity and intelligence. Eastern and Central Kentucky has lost a true champion. Thanks, Tim Kelly, for all you did for many.

Wayne Martin, Winchester

Ugly contrast

I recently visited Brown County State Park in Indiana, where they have some excellent mountain biking trails. As I drove west to the park on Indiana Road 46, I noticed how carefully and lovingly maintained the roadside scenery was — beautiful redbuds and dogwoods all along the way. Very impressive and inviting to tourists.

Next I drove on the Mountain Parkway to the Red River Gorge. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has used some kind of giant, demented saw blade mounted atop a crane to senselessly hack and destroy trees near Clay City. Then they piled up all the cut limbs along the road. If you love nature, it is the ugliest thing you have ever seen.

If we really want to promote tourism in Eastern Kentucky, we have got to have the full support of the transportation cabinet. Most people who come to the mountains want to see trees and clear streams, not bulldozers and earthmovers.

The transportation cabinet is hurting economic development and tourism in Kentucky.

David Cooper, Lexington

Unemployment a mess

I’m certain I am not the first nor the last resident to have issues with the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the latest of which is a Lexington office phone number that has been disconnected, inability to talk with anyone at any of the offices, and no ability to leave messages; only “call back later”, and state representatives who only believe their job is legislate and not to assist their constituents. I have been trying to deal with the unemployment office for more than one year. How very embarrassing for those in the Kentucky government and sad for our residents. Is there not something which can be done to fix these issues?

Janie Ellis, Lexington

Fairness doctrine

We have a propaganda emergency.

To start fixing the problem, the Federal Communication Commission’s fairness doctrine that was regulating radio and TV needs to be reinstated. It was repealed in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan, just about the time that Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Newt Gingrich began their power streak using lies, hate, and disrespect.

Outside adversaries and greedy corporate managers took advantage of the wide-open unregulated communication system, which allowed people like Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to fight against our democracy, using hate to divide us. This is a propaganda emergency.

I ask Rep. Andy Barr, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul what they would call it when so many Americans doubt the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election.

Diane Strzalka, Nicholasville

Alzheimer’s disease

As a caregiver, I understand firsthand the impact Alzheimer’s has on families across America. My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 50 and has been struggling with this disease for 13 years. She remained in the early stages for 10 years but has now declined into a moderate stage and is no longer able to be without a 24/7 companion. The physical and emotional toll this has on the caregiver is unmeasurable. To grieve the loss of a loved one, as their old self fades away yet their physical self remains, along with caring for their every need is an emotional and physically exhausting journey. In addition, dementia caregivers often lack the information or resources necessary to care for their loved one as they decline. The process is much more difficult without the proper knowledge of the disease and how to approach the one for whom you are caring. Through the support of the Alzheimer’s Association, caregivers can learn the best approach to help their loved one and increase their own competence as a caregiver. Join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Sen. Mitch McConnell to cosponsor the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act.

Sophia Sawaya, Lexington