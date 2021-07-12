Letters to the Editor: Remembering Tom Buford. Thanks for hopeful news. Curb fireworks.

Kentucky state Sen. Tom Buford, R-Nicholasville, speaks during the 2021 legislative session at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Sen. Buford remembered

Kentucky lost a good statesman and dedicated animal lover with state Sen. Tom Buford’s passing.

I’m a “yellow dog Democrat,” and while Senator Buford was a Republican, we were both passionate about protection of innocent animals in our state. Senator Buford sponsored legislation for many years trying to improve the despicable way many Kentuckians treat their animals. Buford was the primary sponsor of Romeo’s Law, so named for a dog beaten by its owner. Tom Buford was so concerned about Kentuckians’ abuse of animals, I believe he personally attended every Humane Society lobby day in Frankfort and he was present for the signing of the spay/neuter license plate fund to help raise money for local shelters to provide low-cost neutering. Tom Buford was an animal lover and regardless of his other political positions, he was all right in my book.

One final note: There was no one in the Kentucky legislature who dressed any snazzier than Tom Buford! Whenever you saw him, Senator Buford brought an added aura of importance and professionalism. R.I.P., Tom Buford. Run and play with Romeo who lived many years after his abuse, thanks to the efforts of Tom Buford and others.

Ceci Mitchell, Frankfort

Great work!

Many thanks for the informative, hope-filled articles on the front page of the July 5 edition of the Herald-Leader.

Kudos to CivicLex, the city of Lexington, and Blue Grass Community Foundation for such a visionary approach to integrating artistic perspectives into government operations. I hope we will see future coverage about the impact of the artists on their respective assigned departments.

Contributing writer Rich Copley’s news was uplifting. The collaboration of local artists to synthesize history, geography, poetry, photography, and music in the presentation of the “I Was Here” spirit portraits is a wonderful countereffort to so many forces today that are focused on our differences instead of on unity.

Lastly, I am grateful to know that the residents of Leslie County will receive the donation of Mary Breckinridge’s “Big House” in Wendover along with other property from Frontier Nursing University. I encourage others to visit the setting in which Mary fulfilled her vision of providing healthcare to so many in isolated pockets of our mountains. It is a beautiful, peaceful, inspiring place. Thanks, H-L writer Bill Estep.

One request: In the Opinion section, I wonder if it would be possible to end most columns with action information (contact person, website, etc.).

Janet Piechowski, Lexington

Curb fireworks

There may need to be a test legal suit, or a class action suit to stop this excessive noise of fireworks’ especially excesses on days other than holidays.

I wonder if the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has passed any ordinances regarding this, or if there are fines that can be assessed, and if so, in what amount.

Fireworks on the July 4 and New Year’s Eve holidays are already too many, but fireworks on multiple days around those holidays are beyond necessary.

Yes, cats, dogs, other pets, wild animals, and many humans suffer the consequences of loud noise. (The recent fireworks kept an elderly friend of mine up until 4:30 a.m.).

In addition there is usually trash left in the streets by those “juvenile” adults that are needing attention and using such selfish means of showing off.

Don Pratt, Lexington

Not Abe’s party

The Republican party is becoming increasingly delusional. Most Republican politicians are now promoting “The Big Lie” that only the presidential voting in 2020 was rigged to prevent Donald Trump from being re-elected, while none of the congressional races won by those same Republicans was rigged. Their supposed evidence comes from internet crackpots making up unsubstantiated conspiracies and is not based on any real facts.

One delusional conspiracy isn’t enough. On Jan. 6 those same congressional Republicans were cowering in fear in secure rooms in the bowels of the U.S. Capitol. They were protected by Capitol police engaged in hand to hand combat with a mob provoked by months of Trump’s lies about the election. Now the Republicans are claiming that nothing happened, and the mob wearing Trump hats and carrying Trump flags while attacking and breaching the Capitol were like normal tourists.

Present day Republicans claim to be the party of Abraham Lincoln. “Honest Abe” would not have anything to do with such dishonesty.

Kevin Kline, Lexington