‘Like a gnat circling Fauci’s head.’ In Letters, readers have strong words for Rand Paul

Fauci riposte





At last Dr. Anthony Fauci fired back! In a recent congressional hearing in Washington, D.C., Fauci (the nation’s foremost epidemiologist) told our own senator, Dr. Rand Paul (anonymous ophthalmologist), that Paul “didn’t know what he was talking about.” Fauci was right. What does an eye doctor know about the spread of a virus? Paul is like a gnat circling Fauci’s head. He is very annoying and ever present. Paul’s main objective appears to be to get his face on TV or his name in the newspapers. It’s hard for anyone with common sense to take our junior senator seriously. Dr. Paul should go back to Bowling Green and renew his practice. Perhaps he could do some good there. He hasn’t done any good for us here in Kentucky over the past five years.

Jack Blanton, Lexington

For shame, Rand

Every medical student learns that, among other ethical standards, doctors should “do no harm.” Yet, Kentucky has a U.S. senator that exhales misinformation about COVID-19 that literally is killing people. How can an eye doctor be so blind?

Yes, I am talking about the juvenile junior senator of Kentucky, who thinks it’s cute to put forth a bill that BANS public transportation systems to require wearing masks. Yes, the same doctor who swims in the congressional pool knowing he has COVID. Yes, the same guy who is not from Kentucky, and cares less about Kentucky citizens while keeping an eye on the White House.

No, I am tired of Rand Paul’s political poop. I work for an airline, and his latest nonsensical bill to allow unvaccinated, unruly folks to board my plane without a mask is threatening the health and well-being of my passengers, co-workers, family, friends, and me. I refuse to allow his political agenda to kill innocent people on my watch… shame on him.

I hope when the American Medical Association reads his proposed bill, it revokes his ability to be called “doctor”.

Andrea Power, Berea

‘Callous’ words

As a teenager, I asked a poor driver if he got his operator’s permit from Sears. I would ask Sen. Rand Paul where he got his medical degree after his rant with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul’s arguments were callous, poorly worded rants based on false or misleading information. Paul’s purpose was unclear because only the misguided, the misinformed, and the uneducated could possibly benefit from his tirade.

I wish I had the power of Jeff Bezos to force Mr. Paul to face the COVID-19 wards and see the dying suffering. I wish I had the money to make Mr. Paul see the devastation the virus has caused family after family while politicians like himself stood by smugly laughing with delight. But like Dives in the Bible even the sight of suffering would not move him.

I am mystified that the good people of Kentucky elect such a cruel, heartless man motivated by ignorance, greed, and self-worth. Are we so stupid we cannot see Paul for what he is? Or are we as stupid as Paul believes we are?

Damian Beach, Frankfort

Elementary virology

Let me break down the way viruses work so that even a member of the Kentucky legislature can understand it. Viruses are relentlessly searching for a host to infect. Each time the virus infects a new host it has an opportunity to mutate. The more infections that occur, the more opportunities the virus has to mutate. Once the virus mutates outside of the protection envelope of a vaccine the vaccine becomes ineffective. Once that happens with the COVID-19 vaccines we are back at March 2020. If people want to have school in the fall, if they want the economy to stay open, they need to get vaccinated and wear a mask if they are in indoor settings.

Kerry Kearns, Nicholasville

Medical roadblocks

The seniors of the community, who depend more and more on medical help, now have a new and imposing obstacle, called “technology.” In this system, medical offices have been changed, placing entirely new hurdles against their patients.

In the old and familiar system, the patient made an appointment, went in, filled out papers, got their diagnosis and treatment, then went home and paid the bill. That’s similar to “cash and carry,” for example, how shoppers go to the grocery and hardware stores for their needs.

Now, however, seniors, many with very limited technology experience as well as some loss of acuity, must sign in to a strange website, chose a unique password that they can remember and use for future transactions, answer dozens of questions on the internet, sign up on the website for an appointment, and go into the office only after given an electronic signal that it’s OK to go in for the appointment. Each and different office that a single patient must encounter has a different system, using a different password, adding to their misery.

The medical community seems to have become much more focused on the business side, rather than the medical side transaction.

C. Brown, Lexington

Change wording

I am a high school history teacher. The proposed Kentucky bills (Bill Requests 60 and 69) on teaching must not be passed as written. Bill Request 60 lists 12 items that are not to be taught in school. I don’t disagree with the list, but I do disagree with the wording of “shall not include or promote.” As a history teacher, I must be able to include ideas and viewpoints, however distasteful, that formed our nation and the modern world. “Cause and effect” cannot be taught unless we can discuss the causes. For example, I cannot teach slavery without discussing Europe’s view of “our race is superior to others.” So the word “include” must be removed entirely.

The word “promote” needs to be clarified. When does “discussion” necessarily create “promotion?” When I discuss the Holocaust, am I necessarily “promoting” genocide? That’s not just false, it’s plain stupid. I believe the bill means teachers should not give students the impression that the 12 listed ideas are good ones. But as worded, teaching about propaganda could get teachers fired because the documents — not the teacher — promoted ideas from the bill’s list. That’s not fair, and it’s not good teaching. Those bills must be revised or be rejected.

Daniel Preece, Lovely

Civil discourse

All people of all ages, races, religions, non-religious beliefs, and economic standing are very divided today. All debates on any issue become instantly personal if either side disagrees. Once a debate becomes a personal argument, tempers flare and no information is listened to by either side. How do we solve this problem? I would suggest the following solution: First, when people debate any issue, take the time and effort to research the issue and make sure that their facts are true. Second, act as if they are discussing the issue with their best friend, keep the argument fact based and never say that the other person is stupid in their belief. Third, if the debate is getting too personal for one or both people, stop immediately and be big enough to apologize for any unkind remarks.

People should try to remember that they are trying to teach someone of their experience with the subject matter and hope that that person listens and learns. This is a two way street and requires respect and kindness by all persons involved in the discussion. The key is to listen and learn.

Tom Sweeney, Lexington

Behavior awards





During his tenure in office, U.S. Sen. William Proxmire introduced the Golden Fleece Award to recognize certain dubious government spending allocations. Perhaps it is time to consider recognizing the achievements and thinking of those individuals who exhibit extraordinary levels of selfishness and anti-community spirit and practices.

Since shaming individuals for harmful and boorish behavior is considered to be offensive in many circles, perhaps it would be appropriate to be more positive and recognize their achievements through an award. It would not be necessary to develop a new award when the already established Darwin Award would be fitting for such contributions.

There is apparently no end to the possibilities for the award, and we certainly know the appeal of opportunities for recognition.

Charles Myers, Lexington

Some prize

The Darwin Awards for May are in and go to the 99.2% of the people who died from COVID-19 that month because they were not vaccinated. That’s right. Virtually all those who died could have saved themselves simply by getting a free vaccination. Instead they have removed themselves from the gene pool.

Howard Stovall, Lexington

Are we losers?





The United States suffered another major blow recently when the women’s soccer team broke its 44-game winning streak when they lost its first Olympic bout to Sweden. That’s right after the men’s basketball team lost an exhibition game to Nigeria. I wonder what has happened to our athletes to cause them to lose to these two teams. We were the “champions.” Now we are the losers. All over the world the United States had the reputation of being the greatest at everything from sports to the way we ran our country. We were the democratic flag bearers of the world. We held that position for centuries. It took six years for us to lose that status. Athletes from other countries were once intimidated by professional American athletes. In their minds we were invincible. Not any more. The past six years have decimated America’s reputation, and it is affecting us in so many ways. It’s as though the world is looking at the United States through new eyes. I hope the damage done to our reputation can be healed with time.

Yolanda Averette, Lexington

Trash vote

Thanks to the Lexington city council for interfering in others’ business. They voted to support the trash collector’s efforts to expand the landfill in Scott County (neighboring county to Fayette County) to allow garbage to be piled 200 feet high in our backyard.

Thanks for butting into a neighbor’s business.

Don Dziubakowski, Georgetown

Thanks, Corman

Many thanks to the R.J. Corman Railroad Group in Nicholasville for the spectacular fireworks display July 4. I know we were all impressed at how well the traffic was handled.

Susan K. Harbour, Lexington

Free choice





A recent letter to the editor supports the U.S. Catholic bishops in trying to censure President Joe Biden. In following the letter writer’s reasoning, I was convinced that U.S. Catholics should not hold or vie for office in the non-religious government of this or any secular country. My thanks to the letter writer for adhering to that policy.

I might add that after nine years of Catholic instruction, I was as brainwashed as the writer. It’s taken me 50 years to correct the damage. Priests have no role in protecting their sheep but in helping them to recover if they stray. Free choice is still a doctrine. If Biden wants to exercise his, he very well should.

Bob Crovo Lexington





