Letters to the Editor: Herald-Leader is too ‘non-partisan.’ Tribute to Ray Larson.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson made closing arguments during the sentencing phase for Marty Roe, whom a jury found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Dr. Martha Post, in Fayette Circuit Court August 14, 2013.

H-L too ‘non-partisan’

I must respectfully disagree with a recent letter accusing this paper of liberal bias. Having spent eight years in the U.S. Army, my views on many subjects tend toward the conservative; however, I also believe some things could be improved, while keeping faith with the Constitution and our founders’ best intentions. Our nation is, and always will be, a work in progress towards a more perfect union. I believe “conservative” readers criticize the paper due to political leadership that is no longer conservative in any sense of the word. Elected leaders of the party that boasted of its extreme patriotism no longer honor the Constitution upon which our country was founded or the fundamental right of all citizens to participate equally in the election of its leaders. They have embraced the violent overthrow of our government. They display no interest in protecting the public health of their own constituents. They use public media and fake (Fox) News channels to appeal to the fringe elements of their party without proposing any policies which might improve the lives of the average person. I humbly submit, in their efforts toward a non-partisan position, the paper fails to sufficiently highlight these critical issues.

Mark S. Freeman, Lexington

Ray Larson tribute

Integrity is a word batted about by politicians, unfortunately cheapening its meaning over the years. However, to Ray and Betty Larson, integrity is a way of life, not a buzzword or soundbite.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Former prosecutor Ray Larson was a friend of my family over the ups and downs of half a century. During that time, his integrity and goodness were never doubted by anyone I knew at any time. His wife Betty is the exact same way, my beloved fourth grade teacher who taught us far more than what’s in the textbooks. How many people do you know in your life like this?

As we celebrate the life of Ray Larson, let part of his legacy be the belief that many people are good people in bad situations and that you never go wrong by doing right. Let’s also celebrate folks with unflappable integrity that are still here among us like his wife, Betty. We mourn the sudden passing of Ray and are here for his wife and son, life is short and fragile. Let’s thank those like Ray and Betty Larson for leading by example while we can.

Hank Haynes, Lexington

Greed on display

I saw with regret but more so with anger, the fact that the public and taxpayers will have to clean up mine sites.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For all my adult life (I’m now 76), I have been aware of the rape of coal from the mountains and of its people, many of whom sided with the rapists.

Even black lung disease was denied by the coal companies who did not want to provide healthcare to its own employees.

Thankfully, the Louisville Courier Journal helped stop broad form deeds that destroyed personal homes, graveyards, barns, and farms.

While some will sit in luxury from the profits some of them made, now the public will pay. Watch now the public utilities lobbying to stop renewable energy and its transmission.

Greed has corrupted both parties but more so one, the other or both at different times in Kentucky history needed to buy favor.

Don Pratt, Lexington

Reparations needed

Chris Green’s recent Herald-Leader op-ed shocks the conscience. To think of how much unpaid work slaves did to build the wealth of a Fayette County estate and then their descendants were prohibited by public covenants from buying or renting in the 20th century subdivisions drawn up on that very property. The fact that his mother’s house is now worth 18 times what she paid for it in 1970 brings home why there is such an extreme wealth gap between white and Black families in America.

Because of racial covenants from 1919 to 1969, Evanston, Illinois, has recently approved reparations of up to $25,000 in down payments or home repairs for Blacks living in Evanston during those years or their direct descendants.

Green’s facts make a strong case for reparations in Kentucky. Sen. Mitch McConnell opposes reparations because people living today are not responsible for slavery. No, but we white people benefit massively from generational wealth that others were denied.

Rita Swan, Lexington