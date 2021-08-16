Letters to the Editor: Worried about school bus troubles in Fayette County

File photo

School worries

I am a little concerned. My daughter’s bus was canceled one day last week. I guess we have no way to get to school. Apparently, there aren’t enough bus drivers.

The greater concern is that when she does get on a bus, they are assigning three high school age students to a seat. How is that even possible?

This certainly can’t be helpful in these years. Three to a seat! I wonder how many there are on a tiny, enclosed bus. Rubbing elbows, and what about their masks.

I wonder when they are closing schools again. Does my wife have enough time to get a job beforehand? We certainly aren’t getting any more federal unemployment if the schools close. I wonder if she should tell that to her potential employer at the interview.

Brian Minton, Lexington

Take your pick

I submit my solution to the Fayette County school board to satisfy everyone with regard to both masks and COVID-19 vaccinations. Designate schools as follow for all students and staff:

School A: requires vaccination and masks

School B: requires vaccination but not masks

School C: does not require vaccination but requires masks

School D: requires neither vaccination nor masks

In this proposal, high schools A-D could be Frederick Douglass, Paul L. Dunbar, Lafayette, and Tates Creek. I postulate that there would be little additional strain on transport, but that there could be families complaining that there still were not enough choices regarding masks and vaccination.

Edward John Pavlik, Lexington

Unnecessary loss

Recently, two friends have lost young nieces to COVID-19. In both cases they had not been vaccinated at the direction of their church leaders. Their parents and friends thought more of the promises of their religious leaders than the science we listen to every day.

Now, their families are faced with horrendous loss and grief. I am so sorry.

Whoever convinced them to ignore doctors and scientists in favor of what their religious leaders preached should be fined for practicing medicine causing unnecessary death. Certainly, God did not allow the development of vaccines merely to be ignored by his followers.

Lincoln Christensen, Richmond

Cameron replay

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron is at it again — opposing Gov. Andy Beshear’s attempts to keep children safe by imposing a mask mandate for Kentucky schools. As usual Cameron offers no solutions but opposition for opposition’s sake. We can only hope that when his soon-to-be born child enters school in a few years COVID will be a thing of the past and he won’t have to worry that a politician will endanger the health and safety of his child by opposing commonsense safety measures merely for the sake of opposing them.

Jay Hopkins, Frankfort

GOP mystifying

The lunacy in Republican thinking defies explanation: Don’t get vaccinated. Don’t wear masks. Do shopping, restaurants, entertainment/sports events, superspreading disease and death to their nearest and dearest.

Remember Republicans did sequester themselves from the public in the governments and courts, enjoying the mandated benefits of pandemic secrecy.

Gov. Andy Beshear is doing his job, protecting and defending people, not politics. Republicans at Fancy Farm taking speakers’ shots at Beshear never mentioned the thousands of small flags flying on the state Capitol lawn.

I wonder how many of those small flags represented people who believed the dangerous rhetoric and criminal behaviors of Republicans until it killed them.

Judy Rembacki, Georgetown

‘Party of death’

During the Barack Obama years, the Republican Party talked about the death panels for the Affordable Care Act. It is ironic that they have truly become the party of death with the COVID pandemic. Once again, our legislators and Attorney General Daniel Cameron have questioned the mask mandate designed to keep our children safe. They say it is a freedom thing; hmmm, freedom from wearing seat belts, freedom from an assortment of taxes, freedom for a woman to choose, and the list goes on.

The Republicans used to say they were the party of the people, now they are the party to “off” the people. They always complained that the national debt would be on the backs of their children and grandchildren; how many children will still be around? I am hoping that Cameron starts using common sense and stops pandering to the idea that there will be some collateral damage but the good of the party must prevail at all cost.

Jim Dunn, Burgin