Letters to the Editor: UK Football dollars versus COVID deaths.

Dollars vs. death

On my way to work at the hospital I pass Kroger Stadium. Preparations are underway to accommodate people who will be drinking, laughing, and cheering. Less than a mile away the scene is very different. ICUs are full with COVID patients. Tearful family members take turns huddling outside the room. Weary, often tearful colleagues try to reassure each other. Death is constantly present and is usually agonizing. Every day threatens to have shortages of drugs and oxygen delivery devices. Meanwhile, preparations for the game continue. What, no vaccine mandate? Don’t worry, people who aren’t vaccinated will be wearing masks all the time. Sure, I believe that, don’t you? Within ONE mile of Kroger Stadium there are THREE large hospitals overloaded with COVID patients. Since raking in dollars appears to be the main goal, I suggest selling raffle tickets for ICU beds, since they will soon be as rare as a winning lottery ticket.

Dr. Elizabeth Piercy, Lexington

Then, now

Progress (not) made? An excerpt from the 1880 U.S. Census, in a vignette depicting Lexington 140 years ago: “Small-pox patients are removed to a small-pox hospital, unless proper arrangements can be made for caring for them at home. Scarlet-fever patients are neither isolated nor quarantined in any way. Any person who knows of the existence of any case of small-pox, yellow fever, or other dangerous, contagious, or infectious disease in the city is required to give notice of it to the mayor. The city has at present no pest-house, a former building for the purpose having been destroyed by fire. Vaccination, under the city-ordinances, is compulsory whenever the city council thinks it necessary; and no pupil is admitted to the public schools until he (sic) has been successfully vaccinated. Vaccination is done at public expense for those unable to pay for it.”

Richard H. Schein, Midway

Suicide prevention

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”

One action I’m taking this month to help #StopSuicide is contacting my public officials and urging them to prioritize funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and our local crisis call centers. In July 2022, the new 988 number will be fully operational as the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This three-digit number will increase access to vital mental health and suicide crisis supports. Calls are also projected to increase substantially when the 988 number goes fully live. NOW is the time to provide the funding to support our local crisis centers to meet the needs of more 988 callers.

Together, we can ensure that everyone in crisis has access to care should they need it.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Kaylan Perkins, Harrodsburg

Naming scheme

I read somewhere recently that hurricanes are named using persons’ names that are randomly and alphabetically selected.

Given the destructive and senseless nature of these storms, I think names should be assigned using names of Americans that are intent on destroying America and the American way.

I suggest the people in charge of naming storms start right away with the following names: Joe, Kamala, Nancy, Chuck, Alexandria, Cori, Ilhan, Ayanna, Rashida, Jamaal, Maxine, Adam, and Eric, just to name a few.

I feel they should be given the proper recognition for their valiant effort to destroy the United States.

I’m a proud American patriot.

Tim Hancock, Versailles

Include vax status

A story detailing the death of a person in a car crash will tell us if that person was wearing a seatbelt or not. It is not meant to shame or bring more pain, but to pass the broader message of the danger of not wearing a seatbelt. But I notice that stories of COVID deaths do not tell us if the person was vaccinated or not. This again is not to bring more sorrow to the family, but to pass on the terrible message again that not vaccinating is a danger to you and to everyone.

The Herald-Leader does not do its duty to the community by leaving out such vital information.

Joseph G. Anthony, Lexington