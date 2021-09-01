UK invites Mr. Delta to a tailgate party. Football rules for COVID lack backbone.

Almost a full house as UK defeated South Carolina 24-10 at Kroger’s Field on Saturday Sept. 29, 2018 in Lexington, Ky.

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about the regrettable situation that made it very difficult for UK to require vaccinations for anyone but its healthcare employees. Yes, the state’s flagship had taken the lead in testing and vaccination for the state, but given our scalp-hungry politicians in Frankfort, UK officials stopped short within the delicate equation of politics, revenue and public health.

Then UK announced its COVID protocols for the football season at Kroger Stadium in an Orwellian orgy of double speak: The rules say if you are not vaccinated, you have to wear a mask at all times, even outside! Pinky promise you’ll abide by our honor system! You do have to wear a mask in indoor spaces. Maybe. If we check. Wouldn’t you like to see a UK usher knock on the door of a luxury box to ask some poobah UK donor enjoying a nice bourbon to pull up their mask?

I’m not sure how to rank science versus football in the SEC, but it seems that UK could have followed the lead of a peer like Louisiana State University. The Tiger Stadium can seat 103,000 people and they’re asking for vaccination status or negative test results. Yes, there will be lines, but also less likelihood to turn games into superspreader events. Then again, maybe LSU has a slightly more celebrated football history and can afford to turn away a few irate fans.

In a statement, UK spokesman Jay Blanton said: “We have extensively reviewed our game-day protocols and believe the appropriate measures are in place to help people remain healthy and safe in what is largely an outdoor setting. They are consistent with our campus protocols as well.”

That’s true, which is why a group of faculty are circulating a petition to ask President Eli Capilouto to create a vaccine mandate, a petition that already has more than 500 signatures.

In a way, it would be better to be like the University of Georgia, and not even pretend to be concerned. No COVID protocols for 90,000-some spectators at their football games, but at least they’re being upfront about it.

UK loves to act like athletics isn’t the tail that wags the dog. They have trotted out their top-tier research physicians to talk about the ICUs full of unvaccinated COVID patients stricken with the hyper contagious Delta variant, while behind this other curtain, they invite the unvaccinated and Mr. Delta to a tailgate party and sing My Old Kentucky Home on the 50-yard line together.

UK officials have said they don’t need a vaccine mandate for students because they’re requiring weekly testing, and that, plus a vaccination rate of almost 75 percent, is protection enough. But why bother at this point? Seven weekends this fall at Kroger Field, they’re going to ask very nicely if people who eschew a life-saving vaccine will wear a mask, a scenario that’s sure to go well. As we say in these parts, can’t wait for basketball season!