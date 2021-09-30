Letters to the Editor: Save KSU. Kentucky child inspires on COVID vaccine.

There are several pending and recently settled lawsuits against Kentucky State University that make a number of allegations, including sexual harassment of students by college officials, misuse of funds and hostile workplace complaints in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday 19, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

Preserve KSU

Save Kentucky State University (KSU)! Kentucky State is a valuable institution of higher education in this state. It’s the only public historically black college or university (HBCU) in Kentucky and has been educating students for 135 years. KSU is one of the most affordable HBCUs in the country and a great producer of Black nurses. Not only has Kentucky State educated Black students from all over the country and state, but also students of every ethnicity and race who wanted to get a quality and affordable education.

Kentucky State’s financial woes are not only theirs to bear. Since the Great Recession, the Kentucky legislature has divested from higher education more than any other state in the country. This divestment has caused Kentucky’s institutions to make up the difference by passing those costs on to students by increasing tuition.

Please help save this great institution that provides so much cultural and historical significance to Frankfort, Kentucky and the entire HBCU community.

Natalie Gwishiri, Frankfort

Child leads way

The recent story in the Herald-Leader about a little girl in Clay County doing her best to promote vaccinations for the COVID vaccine is remarkable. Clay County is one of the poorest counties in our state, and the leader of the state Senate hails from there. But what a comparison between Senate President Robert Stivers and this little girl. She is doing something to stop the spread of the disease. He, on the other hand, is sustaining its spread given his legislative chamber’s disgraceful performance in the special session. Senator Stivers’ answer to the pandemic is to give free pizza coupons to those of our citizens who will consent to be vaccinated. This child, on the other hand, is taking part in a vaccine trial. Isn’t that a telling comparison?

Jack C. Blanton, Lexington

Get the vax

I would give anything to never again have to hear someone say, “I didn’t think it would be this bad.” Please get a COVID vaccine. Please. Regret is a terrible companion.

Sandra L. Senft, Lexington

Vaccine musings

These are my observations regarding the millions of people who refuse the COVID vaccine, and all too often, the wearing of masks.

Most, actually the overwhelming majority of drugs, have possible side effects some of which can be severe. But, almost no one refuses to use the prescribed drugs because the medical benefits far outweigh the potential risks.

Now comes the COVID vaccines, and millions prefer the medical risks of the virus over the potential side effects. Curious.

There appears to be a growing number of citizens who will not take this vaccine, and in increasing numbers no vaccines. On the other hand, they appear to have no qualms about taking injected drugs such as antibiotics and intravenous fusion medications, all of which likely have potential risks.

It is tragically comical how many people reject the advice of doctors regarding the COVID vaccines, but then rely on them and their knowledge to save their lives after becoming infected.

I’ve heard statements to the effect that God will protect against the virus, or if they get COVID, it is God’s will. Sorry, but if you believe He gave you free will not to wear a mask or not get a vaccination, you don’t get to blame Him for your choices.

Ben Patton, Berea

New slogan

In anticipation of the outcome of the week’s critical legislative agenda in Washington, I propose a rebranding of the Democratic Party with this simple slogan: “Failure is not an option… It’s a requirement”.

Robert J. Wildman, Lexington

Filibuster must go

In 2006, 192 House Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act. Now, we can’t get a single Republican senator to come out and unequivocally support protecting the freedom to vote for the American people.

That tells people everything they need to know about the hopes for passing voting rights legislation without abolishing the filibuster.

It’s time for President Joe Biden to recognize this reality and use the power of his office to demand the Senate abolish the filibuster. Supporting voting rights legislation alone is simply not enough.

President Biden needs to put the freedom to vote of the American people ahead of any reservations you have about abolishing the filibuster. The stakes are too high to lack his leadership.

Morgan Salyer, Lexington

Trump a visionary

In response to Kathleen Parker’s article, “Where are the visionaries we need to fix immigration?” We had one such visionary. His name was President Donald Trump. Unlike the open borders chaos brought by the Biden Administration, Trump’s policies worked and worked well.

Arleigh Kerr, Lexington

Letter from farmer

Cattle farmers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day.

My family has been cattle farming in Kentucky for 15 years. Keeping our cattle happy and protecting the environment is the right thing to do, it’s central to what we do and it’s critical to our bottom line.

Our cattle grazing management practices naturally accelerate carbon sequestration, the process of removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil. This creates nutrient rich soil and allows the soil to retain moisture.

We also planted hundreds of trees along Harrods Creek which act as a buffer along with fencing to keep the cattle out of the creek and protect the water quality. The trees’ root system stabilizes the ground to prevent soil erosion and enable the grasses to thrive.

This is the only land we have and if we don’t take care of it, we will be out of business.

My family takes great pride in knowing that we’re providing our neighbors with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible.

Consumers should feel good about consuming beef, knowing it’s produced on farms just like ours, by people just like us, across America.

Jon Bednarski, LaGrange

Thoughts on language

If I don’t know a person, I might say, “When THEY get here…” or “What is THEIR gender?” I’m not alone, either, because the English-speaking world has been doing this for hundreds of years. Just because a recent letter writer doesn’t understand how to use “context” in a conversation doesn’t make them right.

Even if we didn’t have records of a singular “they” going back to Shakespeare (Comedy of Errors, IV.3), grammar is not an excuse to bludgeon vulnerable people.

Scientifically, there’s no “right way” to speak. We apply “prestige” to certain dialects, but that’s a social construct, not an innate quality of speech. By telling people how they “should” speak, the letter writer creates a class divide.

Linguistic bigotry is the last bastion for socially acceptable discrimination in this country. We should all fight anyone insisting on “correct” ways to “speak”. Does that mean we shouldn’t help people communicate when they ask for it? No. Just don’t condescend, especially when you don’t know your facts.

(Pop quiz: Did my “you” in that paragraph mean a single person or multiple? Oh no! Who can tell in “standard English”? That’s why I proudly use “y’all” as a plural pronoun.)

Bronson O’Quinn, Lexington

Praise for RTs

As the Delta Variant continues to surge through the Bluegrass State, thousands of respiratory therapists (RT) are standing ready and continue to help our neighbors breathe. Respiratory therapists help our patients with medication maintenance, airway placement, and manage mechanical ventilation. Patients vary from newborn all the way to our elderly geriatric population. COVID-Delta is taking its toll on many here in Kentucky. One study published in Respiratory Care Journal earlier this year found that 79% of RTs are experiencing burnout in the hospital. Hospital resources are being stretched thin and Kentucky’s RTs are doing everything possible to ensure that any and all patients who are experiencing respiratory distress or failure are being cared for with expertise and high quality. COVID and its variants appear to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future. Please give kudos to the RTs in your community and thank them for their continued service to their communities.

Kyle Mahan, president, Kentucky Society for Respiratory Care, Louisville

Where is Taiwan?

With the United Nations General Assembly session ending last week, one country is noticeably absent: Taiwan. Despite being a vibrant multi-party democracy of 23 million, Taiwan is denied membership due to China. China continues to block Taiwan’s entry into organizations and encourages the marginalization of the country.

Taiwan is a global partner to the United States and other democracies. Praised for its handling of COVID, Taiwan has also aided others in responding to this pandemic, including donating 100,000 surgical masks to Kentucky in 2020.

Yet, China continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan and claim that the 1971 UN resolution authorizes this claim, blocking Taiwan’s efforts at international cooperation and even preventing Taiwanese citizens and journalists access to UN tours and meetings. Likewise, China dismissed Taiwan’s inclusion into the World Health Organization during this pandemic. In addition, China pressures other countries who open offices in Taiwan or dare to treat Taiwan as a country.

Taiwan has proven its willingness to contribute to international issues, yet China prevents Taiwan’s efforts at nearly every turn. In an increasingly interconnected world, Taiwan simply wants to be treated like any other country and contribute where it can.

Taiwan deserves a seat at the table.

Timothy Rich, Bowling Green

Remembering victims

9/11 was one of the darkest pages of our history. Just within a few hours and at four locations, nearly 3,000 people died as a result of a series of terrorist acts, instigated by ideological radicalism. The Azerbaijani- and Turkish-American communities are in constant remembrance of the victims and those who sacrificed their lives saving others.

For more than 50 years, thousands of Turks and Azerbaijanis fell victim to terrorist attacks by Armenian and Kurdish terrorist groups in Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as in the United States and Western Europe. In 1988-1994, more than 27,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and close to a million displaced due to a military aggression from Armenia. On Sept. 11, President George W. Bush stated, “whether we bring our enemies to justice or bring justice to our enemies, justice will be done.”

Naser Alamdari, Lexington