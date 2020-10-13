It’s fun, it’s easy, it lasts for three weeks. Early voting starts in Fayette County.

By the time I got to the Dunbar Community Center around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the initial rush for the first day of early voting in Fayette County was over.

I walked into the gym, showed my ID, signed an electronic screen and was handed a paper ballot. I walked over to the screened-in stand and filled in my votes like a standardized test. Because I voted absentee in the primary, this was the first time I remember voting with a paper ballot.

I scanned in my ballot, and five minutes later, was out in the hallway talking to poll worker Paul Louallen. He’s been working elections since 2008. “People were excited, people were lined up out the door when we opened,” he said.

Tuesday was the first day of early voting at eight locations around Lexington, a pandemic-driven change that will continue for the next three weeks, including half days on Saturdays. Crisis drives innovation, they say, and this one we should definitely keep beyond the crisis. Letting people vote at leisure, rather than in one 12-hour span during a work week, could definitely enfranchise more voters. This year, it also helps ease the burden of thousands of absentee ballots requested this year.

With this election, Kentucky went from one of the most regressive voting systems to one of the most open. A compromise between Secretary of State Michael Adams and Gov. Steve Beshear, similar to the primary, allowed anyone to request an absentee ballot, three weeks of early voting and voting on Election Day, although at fewer polling locations than usual.

There’s no doubt that people, through experience or from media, are worried about the postal service, and so rather than request an absentee ballot, they decided to show up in person. By mid-morning, the Lexington Senior Center line was around the block.

“I just wanted to be absolutely sure I voted early to be sure my vote was counted,” said Holly James, who waited about 45 minutes.

“I’ve had trouble with the mail lately and I like voting in person,” said Barbara Lander. “I was glad to have the opportunity to do that.”

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins said the morning had brought a couple of hiccups, including a scanning machine issue at Wellington Elementary that was quickly resolved.

“The first surge is people who are excited and anxious to vote,” Blevins said. “Election Day is no longer that special, we need to spread out the voting,” so they’re not overwhelmed on Nov. 3.

That’s also true for absentee ballots. Get them in early so that if there’s a problem, the county clerk’s office has time to send you a letter to try and fix it. There are secure ballot boxes at six of the eight locations if you want to drop your off. The clerk’s office is already counting them.

Patrick McKnight waited about an hour in line at the Senior Center, and said he wished there had been more publicity about voting locations.

So Mr. McKnight, here you go:

▪ Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.

▪ Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road

▪ Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way

▪ Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.

▪ Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road)

▪ BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

▪ Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way

▪ Garrett Morgan Elementary, 1150 Passage Mound Way

Ballot box dropoff locations are at Tates Creek, Northside, Beaumont, Lexington Senior Center, BCTC Leestown Campus and County Clerk Office (162 E. Main St.)

More questions about voting? Check out this FAQ by University of Kentucky voting expert Josh Douglas.