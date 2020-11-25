Kentucky children are hurting this holiday season. Here’s how you can help.

Shoppers selected gifts at the Faith and Community Christmas Store held at Southland Christian Church Richmond Rd. campus in 2014. This year, because of COVID-19, the store will be drive-through. Herald-Leader

More and more Kentuckians are facing financial hardship as federal relief packages end but the COVID-19 pandemic does not. Then the holidays roll around, putting parents at under even more pressure to give their children a little joy at the end of a terrible year.

So those of us lucky enough to still have our jobs should give till it hurts. Nonprofits and charities — specifically those that help children in the holidays — need our help more than ever before.

At The Toy Chest, founder Ron Gray says he’s already gotten request for 100 more children than usual from the Fayette schools’ public resource centers he tries to help.

“The need is so much bigger this year,” he said. “The extra need is definitely related to COVID-19, there are so many families suffering.”

So here are some ideas of places to donate to, either with toys or money. We’ve narrowed our list down to groups that specifically help children, but there are plenty of non-profits that help children all year round that can use your help, like Foodchain, the Salvation Army or God’s Pantry Food Bank. And next Tuesday, the Blue Grass Community Foundation will kick off the Good Giving Challenge, which showcases 131 nonprofits in our region that need your support from Dec. 1-7. In addition, numerous churches have their own holiday donation programs.

This list is not complete, but it can get you started. We’ll continue to update it online.

The Toy Chest: This group tries to give kids clothes and toys. Contact volunteer@thetoychest.org for more information about needs and dropoff locations. The deadline is soon, Dec. 5.

The Nest’s Reindeer Express needs new, unwrapped toys for kids ages 0-5, including dolls, trucks, books, puzzles, sports items, and arts & crafts; and new winter wear for kids 0-5, including new winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. Donations can be dropped off at Crestwood Christian Church anytime Monday - Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Dec. 11.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and The Firefighter Toy Program: Because of COVID-19, these two holiday giants are combining forces at the old Richmond Road Wal-mart. You can still drop off unwrapped toys at local fire stations. The pair of programs are still taking applications from families as well at https://saangeltree.org/. Dec. 5 is the deadline for donations, said organizer Joanna Weaver, and they still need help because already they’re planning on helping about 4,500 kids this year.

Arbor Youth’s Facebook page has a long list of wants and needs, from canned meals and gift cards to new hoodies and sweatpants for the children and teenagers who find shelter there. You can make donations at www.ArborKY.org/donate or drop off at Arbor Youth, 538 W. 3rd St. Lexington, KY 40508.

Local musician and motivational speaker Devine Carama runs the Believing in Forever annual coat drive, donating warm winter coats to those who might not have them. You can donate cash to buy coats or buy coats yourself. Cash App – $BelievingInForever; Venmo -BelievingInForever; Check – “Believing In Forever Inc” or dropoff or send to 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, KY 40505.

CASA helps hundreds of children as they navigate the local court systems. This year, they have sponsors for all the kids on their angel tree, but they can always use more help from their Amazon wish list for kids.

Step by Step helps young single moms all year round, but gives a special push for Christmas. You can go to http://sbslex.org/christmas2020/ to sign up for gifts for moms and kids.

The Faith and Community Christmas Store is also doing things differently this year. Usually, folks can shop at the big Southland Christian Church space on Richmond Road, but this year, they will hold a drive through. Sign ups start on Dec. 4 and more details will be announced on the Facebook page.