Vaccine Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is real, but in Kentucky it shouldn’t last too long

Roberta Mason, left, of Frankfort, with her daughter Sherry Brown, received the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky campus Thursday. University of Kentucky volunteers and staff began vaccinating local residents against the coronavirus on Jan. 19 inside the home of the football Wildcats that has become the university’s centralized vaccine distribution center. Many who have received the vaccine there have praised the university’s process as easy and efficient. UKphoto

Lately, some national stories have pointed out a new and exciting portion of our pandemic year with Vaccine FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). This ranges from the vague unease that everyone you know is already vaccinated and having fabulous parties without you, to the more realistic, as in you have a serious health risk that still doesn’t give you priority in getting a shot.

But after reading these stories, I want to write something, gasp, positive because we are extremely lucky to live in Lexington, Ky., and while it might feel like you are waiting forever to get a shot, it’s really moving very quickly. Statewide, nearly one million people have been vaccinated so far, and despite some hiccups of people cutting in line (the Baptist Health imbroglio), the vaccination process is going smoothly. President Joe Biden has assured us that there is enough supply for everyone who wants to to get vaccinated by the end of May.

Nothing is perfect: If you are not tech savvy or don’t have a computer, it can be difficult to navigate the sites for Walgreen’s and Kroger, which is operating at the Kentucky Horse Park. Even if language is not a barrier, it’s unclear when appointments will open up at either of those places. Some people say look first thing in the morning, some people say look late at night.

It’s all an honor system, so if you’re willing to lie about your circumstances, you can still get a shot if you can find a slot. As Kevin Hall, spokesman of the Lexington-Fayette Health Department said, “it’s between you and your conscience.”

The Health Department is the only place that seems to advertise when it will have appointments, which on Monday morning puts up on its website, along with Twitter and FB how many doses it has that week and how to sign up. They also have an actual phone number, (859-899-2222). The department is also doing significant outreach in minority communities because according to state demographic data, people of color are lagging way behind in getting vaccinated.

Due to those problems, the state has provided enough vaccine for UK and the city (Lex Do This!) to operate pop-up clinics on weekends with between 300 and 500 doses given out in communities where numbers are low. So far, they’ve held them at Keeneland, Bracktown Baptist Church and Shiloh Baptist Church. In each case, UK and the city worked with the organization to get people signed up ahead of time, help them with transportation and getting into the churches.

“The churches have provided a lot of volunteers because we’re seeing a lot of older people or people with mobility issues,” said UK spokesman Jay Blanton. “So they can help work through transportation and technology issues.”

Early on in the pandemic, the Lexington Fayette Health Department set up a call center for COVID-19 questions, which has now morphed into many more about the vaccine. Through that line, the department reserves slots every week for the harder to reach folks.

“We’re not asking for identification or proof that you’re eligible,” Hall said. “You’re part of the community and we want you to get vaccinated, so we’re trying to eliminate as many barriers as possible.”

There’s no timeline yet on when 1C will be considered finished so everyone else can jump in. Hall said widespread access to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will speed things up even more because it’s easier to transport and you don’t have to schedule a second dose.

If you’re lucky enough to get a vaccine, Hall said, “then use your personal experience to help others.” Help a neighbor sign up. If you got registered successfully, share about it on social media. Drive someone to the site.

“Helping strangers can be a big part of this,” he said.