Central Kentucky losing a higher education, community leader

Central Kentucky is losing a true gem. Augusta Julian will soon retire as president of Bluegrass Community and Technical College, leaving some big shoes to fill.
Julian began her career in two-year college education 44 years ago. She taught adult education, held numerous administrative roles and served as a community college president for 17 years. She spent the last 11 of those years at BCTC.
Throughout her career, Julian credits women colleagues who showed her that living a life of service produces unimaginable rewards. She leads from a deep place of understanding and empathy for her students.
She was a first-generation college student from a family of eight children raised by a widowed mother who struggled to send her to college. Her life and career were greatly impacted by her mother.
Julian is a leader not only in higher education, but also in the community. Since announcing her retirement, numerous community leaders have expressed how much she’ll be missed.
Looking at the list of community organizations she worked with, it’s easy to see why. She served as a founding member of the Bluegrass Higher Education Consortium, established a partnership with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Police Training Academy and served on the boards of Commerce Lexington, Bluegrass Workforce Investment Board, Lextran and Together Lexington.
As the visionary leader of BCTC, Julian made certain the college responds to the needs of 21st century learners, keeping the focus on student success. She ensured academic quality that led to business and community partnerships and betterment of the quality of life for the region, while keeping the college financially sound during challenging times.
Because of her, the college’s service area has grown with campuses now in Winchester and Georgetown, including a new advanced manufacturing center in Scott County.
In Lexington, a new campus was created on Newtown Pike, and the Leestown Campus has been renovated to consolidate the allied health and nursing programs, making it the college’s healthcare campus. Julian also worked to secure funding to build an advanced manufacturing center on the Danville Campus. The center is expected to open next year.
Seeing the need to support local workforce development, she led the college in creating several new programs, including the bio-technician program (pharmaceutical manufacturing) and advanced manufacturing technician program.
Under her leadership, private support for the college has increased, with more than $1 million raised during the 2018 fiscal year to support students, programs and capital projects.
We know the college and all the communities it serves will miss Julian’s leadership and expertise. She’ll also be missed by her entire Kentucky Community and Technical College System family. Like all of us who work for KCTCS, Julian believes that community colleges are the unsung heroes of higher education, playing a critical role in the lives of students, and the economic success of communities. Her role in this has been tremendous.
To build upon the legacy she’s leaving at BCTC, the college is establishing the Augusta A. Julian Scholarship to provide financial support and educational opportunities for students. To make a gift to the scholarship, visit bluegrass.edu/giving.
All of us at KCTCS wish Julian the very best as she moves on to the next chapter in her life, and we thank her for sharing her talents with us for so many years.
Jay K. Box is president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
