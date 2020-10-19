‘Experience matters:’ Willy Fogle responds to Herald-Leader endorsement.

Willy Fogle

Candidates who were not endorsed by the Herald-Leader have the opportunity to respond.

In the race for 9th District City Council, there is a familiar name on the ballot and the choice is clear. From effectively serving as a Lexington City Councilmember from 1994 to 2003 and more recently serving as an aide in the Lexington’s Mayor’s office, to participating as a board member for the Board of Health, Lexington Center, Explorium of Lexington, and Bluegrass Area Development District, I have been actively involved in creating positive change in our community for many years. Experience matters.

I am proud of my record of exemplary community service and have even received the ‘Neighborhood Hero Award’ from the Fayette County Neighborhood Council. My experience in local government is unmatched in this race. I bring to the table an in-depth understanding of how local government can best serve citizens and I am confident that I can deliver commonsense ideas and sound principles direct from the neighborhoods of the 9th District down to City Hall.

My focus will be on improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods by ensuring we have essential and effective public safety and strong, independent leadership on the next City Council.

In a time of great uncertainty, voters can rest assured that I will hit the ground running on day one to provide the knowledgeable and accessible leadership that 9th District residents deserve. I will fight for our families every day. Cast your ballot for Willy Fogle for 9 th District City Council.