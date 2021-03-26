More counselors than cops is the right idea for Fayette County Public Schools

Reading Micheline Karenga’s recent op-ed regarding an emphasis on Counselors Over Cops reminds one how well Fayette schools can train young minds, and should encourage the current school board members and future Superintendent not to mess too much with FCPS’ formula.

Her content also reminded me of an incident I experienced some years ago as a substitute teacher here in Lexington. I was a popular sub, and well-known for classroom management, but that day I had a particularly rowdy high school class. I took one of the kids who I had called out in class to the hall and explained that I wasn’t upset with her, but that her behavior was inappropriate. She took this well, and never caused another bit of trouble. However, when we re-entered class a moment later, I was about to quickly pop a tater tot from the cafeteria lunchroom (I’d been working too hard to take time to eat), when one of the boys in class said “don’t eat your food.” This was a decade ago, but I remember like it was yesterday. I asked him why, and he said there were “some disgusting people in class.”

The story ended up with one young man getting outed by his peers as having put some food from my lunch tray in his mouth, and then back on the tray. The police were about to prosecute him for assault; they just needed my permission. I told them no. My feeling was that he’s a kid, and kids, especially ones raised in tough environments, do dumb things. I felt it would be better to show kindness, and asked administrators if I could write the young man a note. They agreed, and I explained how I was once young and imperfect too, and how this could have led him to trouble, but I’ve given him an opportunity to learn from his behavior, and how I hope he takes advantage of that. This doesn’t always yield immediate results, but it builds trust long-term in teachers and school officials. That’s what kids need most: People they can count on.

I never found out what happened with the kid after that, but either way, I still feel that was the right decision. The police route would have taught the kid nothing useful, and brought the kid more fear and anger: A dangerous combination for at-risk youth. I hope this story provides some of the context needed for Ms. Karenga’s story and purpose. As a parent, citizen, and former teacher of the Lexington community, I wholeheartedly support her vision.

Barry Saturday has served the Lexington community as a social studies teacher, financial advisor, past HOA President, and 2018 candidate for city council.