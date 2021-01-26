Sports

The results are in: Here's who received votes for Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

More from the series

2020 Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

Click here to read all of our stories and watch our video unveiling the winner of the Lexington Herald-Leader's 40th annual Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award.

‘Was there anyone else?’ John Schlarman is the 2020 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year.

The Top 10: John Schlarman prevails in battle with Rhyne Howard and Anthony Davis

The results are in: Here’s who received votes for Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

One hundred fifty-three current and former media members from across Kentucky helped select the 2020 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. Here’s a closer look at the results:

Final voting

Voters submitted up to 10 names. Points were awarded in the following manner: 12 for a first-place vote; 10 for second; eight for third; seven for fourth; six for fifth; five for sixth; four for seventh; three for eighth; two for ninth; one for 10th. First-place votes in parentheses:

Candidate

Points

1.

John Schlarman, football (76)

1,207

2.

Rhyne Howard, basketball (7)

772

3.

Anthony Davis, basketball (9)

680

4.

Walker Buehler, baseball (8)

611

5.

Bob Beatty, football (12)

543

6.

Asia Seidt, swimming (7)

503

7.

Ja Morant, basketball (4)

470

8.

Justin Thomas, golf (4)

362

9.

Lamar Jackson, football (5)

296

10.

Authentic, horse racing (4)

273

11.

Immanuel Quickley, basketball

208

12.

Will Smith, baseball (1)

171

13.

Brad Cox, horse racing (2)

120

14.

Jason Mays, basketball (1)

114

15.

Dana Evans, basketball (1)

105

16.

Maddie Scherr, basketball

100

17.

Jamon Brown, football (2)

98

18.

Frank Vogel, basketball

88

19.

Desmond Ridder, football

79

20.

A.W. Hamilton, basketball (2)

78

21.

Corey Peters, football (1)

x-74

22.

Bam Adebayo, basketball

x-74

23.

Jeff Walz, basketball (1)

66

24.

Steve Asmussen, horse racing

y-63

25.

Landon Young, football

y-63

x-tie broken by number of first-place votes received; z-tie broken by number of second-place votes received.

Others receiving first-place votes in order of total points received: Tony Love, football (1), 43; Julian Tackett, administration (2), 33; Kelly Wells, basketball (1), 18; Class of 2020 spring athletes (1), 12; Ben Lundt, soccer (1), 12.

Others named on at least two ballots: Darian Kinnard, football, 61; Chris Coffey, basketball, 58; Robert Ervin, wrestling, 55; Mary Tucker, rifle, 51; Donovan Mitchell, basketball, 47; Brooke Forde, swimming, 46; Tyler Gaffalione, horse racing, 46; Jamal Murray, basketball, 46; Joe Chirico, football, 42; Justin Haddix, football, 42; Michael Mayer, football, 40; Matthew Mitchell, basketball 40;

Dayvion McKnight, basketball, 38; Angel McCoughtry, basketball, 37; Jaire Alexander, football, 34; Devin Booker, basketball, 33; Terry Taylor, basketball, 33; Mark Stoops, football, 31; Taveion Hollingsworth, basketball, 30; Za’Darius Smith, football, 30; Jager Burton, football, 28; Thomas Deck, wrestling, 27; Chris Briggs, basketball, 26; Drake Jackson, football, 23; Nicholas Albiero, swimming, 21; Matthias Ervin, wrestling, 21;

Cam Hergott, football, 18; Jordan Nwora, basketball, 18; Rajon Rondo, basketball, 18; Will Shaner, rifle, 17; Will McDaniel, football, 16; Harry Mullins, rifle, 16; Nick Richards, basketball, 16; Swiss Skydiver, horse racing, 16; Ashland boys’ basketball team, basketball, 16; Kenny McPeek, horse racing, 15; Keontae Pittman, football, 15; Chris Gabehart, auto racing, 14; Montrezl Harrell, basketball, 14; Tyler Herro, basketball, 14;

John Calipari, basketball, 13; Cameron Lancaster, soccer, 13; Mallory Comerford, swimming, 12; Lauren Hartlage, golf, 12; Tim Haworth, basketball, 12; Evan White, baseball, 12; Erin Boley, basketball, 11; Jazmine Jones, basketball, 11; Adam Duvall, baseball, 9; Reid Detmers, baseball, 8; Monomoy Girl, horse racing, 8; Ben Rhodes, auto racing, 8; Madison Faulkner, basketball, 7; Gavin Wimsatt, football, basketball, 6; Phillip Hawkins, football, 5; Brooke Hammonds, basketball, 4; Abby Steiner, track and field, 4; Aaliyah Hampton, basketball, 3.

Ballot leaders

Candidates included on the most ballots:

1.

John Schlarman

118

2.

Rhyne Howard

113

3.

Anthony Davis

95

4.

Walker Buehler

92

5.

Bob Beatty

83

6.

Ja Morant

77

7.

Asia Seidt

75

8.

Justin Thomas

58

9.

Authentic

50

10.

Lamar Jackson

47

11.

Immanuel Quickley

42

12.

Will Smith

33

Voting by region

How the leaders fared in each region of the state (Eastern Kentucky is the 606 and 859 area codes outside of Lexington; Western Kentucky is the 502 and 270 area codes outside of Louisville):

Candidate

Lex

Lou

EKy

WKy

Total

John Schlarman

467

194

333

213

1,207

Rhyne Howard

328

121

203

120

772

Anthony Davis

283

182

137

78

680

Walker Buehler

253

94

156

108

611

Bob Beatty

117

237

124

65

543



Past winners

The history of the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award:

Year

Winner

Runner-up

Margin

2020

John Schlarman

Rhyne Howard

435

2019

Lynn Bowden

Lamar Jackson

294

2018

Josh Allen

Benny Snell

137

2017

Justin Thomas

Lamar Jackson

225

2016

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Ulis

1,041

2015

American Pharoah

John Calipari

897

2014

AJ Reed

Aaron Harrison

647

2013

Rick Pitino

Tom Jurich

135

2012

Anthony Davis

John Calipari

346

2011

Kenneth Faried

John Calipari

9

2010

John Wall

Randall Cobb

93

2009

John Calipari

Angel

McCoughtry

39

2008

Kenny Perry

J.B. Holmes

171

2007

Tyson Gay

Andre Woodson

119

2006

Brandon Webb

Bobby Petrino

169

2005

Shaun Alexander

J.B. Holmes

249

2004

Stefan LeFors

Tayshaun Prince

43

2003

Kenny Perry

Tubby Smith

33

2002

Valley Sports

Derek Abney

42

2001

Eddie Eviston

Tom Jurich

73

2000

John L. Smith

Bill Cronin

243

1999

James Whalen Jr.

Chris Redman

27

1998

Tubby Smith

Tim Couch

5

1997

Tim Couch

Hal Mumme

174

1996

Rick Pitino

W.T. Young

606

1995

Tim Couch

Moe Williams

270

1994

Jenny Hansen

Pat Day

81

1993

Jamal Mashburn

Rick Pitino

357

1992

The

Unforgettables

Rick Pitino

77

1991

Cawood Ledford

Kevin Donley

325

1990

Rick Pitino

Howard

Schnellenberger

87

1989

David Roselle

Jerry Claiborne

41

1988

Richie Farmer

Pat Riley

47

1987

Phil Simms

Mark Higgs

303

1986

Denny Crum

Eddie Sutton

23

1985

Kenny Walker

Danny Sullivan

121

1984

Mary T. Meagher

Jerry Claiborne

230

1983

Jerry Claiborne

A. Ray Smith

166

1982

Roy Kidd

Valerie Still

191

1981

Roy Kidd

Mary T. Meagher

22

Note: The award was known as Kentucky Sportsman of the Year from 1981-2015.

Profile Image of Mark Story
Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
