The results are in: Here’s who received votes for Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

One hundred fifty-three current and former media members from across Kentucky helped select the 2020 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. Here’s a closer look at the results:

Final voting

Voters submitted up to 10 names. Points were awarded in the following manner: 12 for a first-place vote; 10 for second; eight for third; seven for fourth; six for fifth; five for sixth; four for seventh; three for eighth; two for ninth; one for 10th. First-place votes in parentheses:

Candidate Points 1. John Schlarman, football (76) 1,207 2. Rhyne Howard, basketball (7) 772 3. Anthony Davis, basketball (9) 680 4. Walker Buehler, baseball (8) 611 5. Bob Beatty, football (12) 543 6. Asia Seidt, swimming (7) 503 7. Ja Morant, basketball (4) 470 8. Justin Thomas, golf (4) 362 9. Lamar Jackson, football (5) 296 10. Authentic, horse racing (4) 273 11. Immanuel Quickley, basketball 208 12. Will Smith, baseball (1) 171 13. Brad Cox, horse racing (2) 120 14. Jason Mays, basketball (1) 114 15. Dana Evans, basketball (1) 105 16. Maddie Scherr, basketball 100 17. Jamon Brown, football (2) 98 18. Frank Vogel, basketball 88 19. Desmond Ridder, football 79 20. A.W. Hamilton, basketball (2) 78 21. Corey Peters, football (1) x-74 22. Bam Adebayo, basketball x-74 23. Jeff Walz, basketball (1) 66 24. Steve Asmussen, horse racing y-63 25. Landon Young, football y-63

x-tie broken by number of first-place votes received; z-tie broken by number of second-place votes received.

Others receiving first-place votes in order of total points received: Tony Love, football (1), 43; Julian Tackett, administration (2), 33; Kelly Wells, basketball (1), 18; Class of 2020 spring athletes (1), 12; Ben Lundt, soccer (1), 12.

Others named on at least two ballots: Darian Kinnard, football, 61; Chris Coffey, basketball, 58; Robert Ervin, wrestling, 55; Mary Tucker, rifle, 51; Donovan Mitchell, basketball, 47; Brooke Forde, swimming, 46; Tyler Gaffalione, horse racing, 46; Jamal Murray, basketball, 46; Joe Chirico, football, 42; Justin Haddix, football, 42; Michael Mayer, football, 40; Matthew Mitchell, basketball 40;

Dayvion McKnight, basketball, 38; Angel McCoughtry, basketball, 37; Jaire Alexander, football, 34; Devin Booker, basketball, 33; Terry Taylor, basketball, 33; Mark Stoops, football, 31; Taveion Hollingsworth, basketball, 30; Za’Darius Smith, football, 30; Jager Burton, football, 28; Thomas Deck, wrestling, 27; Chris Briggs, basketball, 26; Drake Jackson, football, 23; Nicholas Albiero, swimming, 21; Matthias Ervin, wrestling, 21;

Cam Hergott, football, 18; Jordan Nwora, basketball, 18; Rajon Rondo, basketball, 18; Will Shaner, rifle, 17; Will McDaniel, football, 16; Harry Mullins, rifle, 16; Nick Richards, basketball, 16; Swiss Skydiver, horse racing, 16; Ashland boys’ basketball team, basketball, 16; Kenny McPeek, horse racing, 15; Keontae Pittman, football, 15; Chris Gabehart, auto racing, 14; Montrezl Harrell, basketball, 14; Tyler Herro, basketball, 14;

John Calipari, basketball, 13; Cameron Lancaster, soccer, 13; Mallory Comerford, swimming, 12; Lauren Hartlage, golf, 12; Tim Haworth, basketball, 12; Evan White, baseball, 12; Erin Boley, basketball, 11; Jazmine Jones, basketball, 11; Adam Duvall, baseball, 9; Reid Detmers, baseball, 8; Monomoy Girl, horse racing, 8; Ben Rhodes, auto racing, 8; Madison Faulkner, basketball, 7; Gavin Wimsatt, football, basketball, 6; Phillip Hawkins, football, 5; Brooke Hammonds, basketball, 4; Abby Steiner, track and field, 4; Aaliyah Hampton, basketball, 3.

Ballot leaders

Candidates included on the most ballots:

1. John Schlarman 118 2. Rhyne Howard 113 3. Anthony Davis 95 4. Walker Buehler 92 5. Bob Beatty 83 6. Ja Morant 77 7. Asia Seidt 75 8. Justin Thomas 58 9. Authentic 50 10. Lamar Jackson 47 11. Immanuel Quickley 42 12. Will Smith 33

Voting by region

How the leaders fared in each region of the state (Eastern Kentucky is the 606 and 859 area codes outside of Lexington; Western Kentucky is the 502 and 270 area codes outside of Louisville):

Candidate Lex Lou EKy WKy Total John Schlarman 467 194 333 213 1,207 Rhyne Howard 328 121 203 120 772 Anthony Davis 283 182 137 78 680 Walker Buehler 253 94 156 108 611 Bob Beatty 117 237 124 65 543





Past winners

The history of the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award:

Year Winner Runner-up Margin 2020 John Schlarman Rhyne Howard 435 2019 Lynn Bowden Lamar Jackson 294 2018 Josh Allen Benny Snell 137 2017 Justin Thomas Lamar Jackson 225 2016 Lamar Jackson Tyler Ulis 1,041 2015 American Pharoah John Calipari 897 2014 AJ Reed Aaron Harrison 647 2013 Rick Pitino Tom Jurich 135 2012 Anthony Davis John Calipari 346 2011 Kenneth Faried John Calipari 9 2010 John Wall Randall Cobb 93 2009 John Calipari Angel McCoughtry 39 2008 Kenny Perry J.B. Holmes 171 2007 Tyson Gay Andre Woodson 119 2006 Brandon Webb Bobby Petrino 169 2005 Shaun Alexander J.B. Holmes 249 2004 Stefan LeFors Tayshaun Prince 43 2003 Kenny Perry Tubby Smith 33 2002 Valley Sports Derek Abney 42 2001 Eddie Eviston Tom Jurich 73 2000 John L. Smith Bill Cronin 243 1999 James Whalen Jr. Chris Redman 27 1998 Tubby Smith Tim Couch 5 1997 Tim Couch Hal Mumme 174 1996 Rick Pitino W.T. Young 606 1995 Tim Couch Moe Williams 270 1994 Jenny Hansen Pat Day 81 1993 Jamal Mashburn Rick Pitino 357 1992 The Unforgettables Rick Pitino 77 1991 Cawood Ledford Kevin Donley 325 1990 Rick Pitino Howard Schnellenberger 87 1989 David Roselle Jerry Claiborne 41 1988 Richie Farmer Pat Riley 47 1987 Phil Simms Mark Higgs 303 1986 Denny Crum Eddie Sutton 23 1985 Kenny Walker Danny Sullivan 121 1984 Mary T. Meagher Jerry Claiborne 230 1983 Jerry Claiborne A. Ray Smith 166 1982 Roy Kidd Valerie Still 191 1981 Roy Kidd Mary T. Meagher 22

Note: The award was known as Kentucky Sportsman of the Year from 1981-2015.