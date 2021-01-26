Sports
The results are in: Here’s who received votes for Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year
One hundred fifty-three current and former media members from across Kentucky helped select the 2020 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. Here’s a closer look at the results:
Final voting
Voters submitted up to 10 names. Points were awarded in the following manner: 12 for a first-place vote; 10 for second; eight for third; seven for fourth; six for fifth; five for sixth; four for seventh; three for eighth; two for ninth; one for 10th. First-place votes in parentheses:
Candidate
Points
1.
John Schlarman, football (76)
1,207
2.
Rhyne Howard, basketball (7)
772
3.
Anthony Davis, basketball (9)
680
4.
Walker Buehler, baseball (8)
611
5.
Bob Beatty, football (12)
543
6.
Asia Seidt, swimming (7)
503
7.
Ja Morant, basketball (4)
470
8.
Justin Thomas, golf (4)
362
9.
Lamar Jackson, football (5)
296
10.
Authentic, horse racing (4)
273
11.
Immanuel Quickley, basketball
208
12.
Will Smith, baseball (1)
171
13.
Brad Cox, horse racing (2)
120
14.
Jason Mays, basketball (1)
114
15.
Dana Evans, basketball (1)
105
16.
Maddie Scherr, basketball
100
17.
Jamon Brown, football (2)
98
18.
Frank Vogel, basketball
88
19.
Desmond Ridder, football
79
20.
A.W. Hamilton, basketball (2)
78
21.
Corey Peters, football (1)
x-74
22.
Bam Adebayo, basketball
x-74
23.
Jeff Walz, basketball (1)
66
24.
Steve Asmussen, horse racing
y-63
25.
Landon Young, football
y-63
x-tie broken by number of first-place votes received; z-tie broken by number of second-place votes received.
Others receiving first-place votes in order of total points received: Tony Love, football (1), 43; Julian Tackett, administration (2), 33; Kelly Wells, basketball (1), 18; Class of 2020 spring athletes (1), 12; Ben Lundt, soccer (1), 12.
Others named on at least two ballots: Darian Kinnard, football, 61; Chris Coffey, basketball, 58; Robert Ervin, wrestling, 55; Mary Tucker, rifle, 51; Donovan Mitchell, basketball, 47; Brooke Forde, swimming, 46; Tyler Gaffalione, horse racing, 46; Jamal Murray, basketball, 46; Joe Chirico, football, 42; Justin Haddix, football, 42; Michael Mayer, football, 40; Matthew Mitchell, basketball 40;
Dayvion McKnight, basketball, 38; Angel McCoughtry, basketball, 37; Jaire Alexander, football, 34; Devin Booker, basketball, 33; Terry Taylor, basketball, 33; Mark Stoops, football, 31; Taveion Hollingsworth, basketball, 30; Za’Darius Smith, football, 30; Jager Burton, football, 28; Thomas Deck, wrestling, 27; Chris Briggs, basketball, 26; Drake Jackson, football, 23; Nicholas Albiero, swimming, 21; Matthias Ervin, wrestling, 21;
Cam Hergott, football, 18; Jordan Nwora, basketball, 18; Rajon Rondo, basketball, 18; Will Shaner, rifle, 17; Will McDaniel, football, 16; Harry Mullins, rifle, 16; Nick Richards, basketball, 16; Swiss Skydiver, horse racing, 16; Ashland boys’ basketball team, basketball, 16; Kenny McPeek, horse racing, 15; Keontae Pittman, football, 15; Chris Gabehart, auto racing, 14; Montrezl Harrell, basketball, 14; Tyler Herro, basketball, 14;
John Calipari, basketball, 13; Cameron Lancaster, soccer, 13; Mallory Comerford, swimming, 12; Lauren Hartlage, golf, 12; Tim Haworth, basketball, 12; Evan White, baseball, 12; Erin Boley, basketball, 11; Jazmine Jones, basketball, 11; Adam Duvall, baseball, 9; Reid Detmers, baseball, 8; Monomoy Girl, horse racing, 8; Ben Rhodes, auto racing, 8; Madison Faulkner, basketball, 7; Gavin Wimsatt, football, basketball, 6; Phillip Hawkins, football, 5; Brooke Hammonds, basketball, 4; Abby Steiner, track and field, 4; Aaliyah Hampton, basketball, 3.
Ballot leaders
Candidates included on the most ballots:
1.
John Schlarman
118
2.
Rhyne Howard
113
3.
Anthony Davis
95
4.
Walker Buehler
92
5.
Bob Beatty
83
6.
Ja Morant
77
7.
Asia Seidt
75
8.
Justin Thomas
58
9.
Authentic
50
10.
Lamar Jackson
47
11.
Immanuel Quickley
42
12.
Will Smith
33
Voting by region
How the leaders fared in each region of the state (Eastern Kentucky is the 606 and 859 area codes outside of Lexington; Western Kentucky is the 502 and 270 area codes outside of Louisville):
Candidate
Lex
Lou
EKy
WKy
Total
John Schlarman
467
194
333
213
1,207
Rhyne Howard
328
121
203
120
772
Anthony Davis
283
182
137
78
680
Walker Buehler
253
94
156
108
611
Bob Beatty
117
237
124
65
543
Past winners
The history of the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award:
Year
Winner
Runner-up
Margin
2020
John Schlarman
Rhyne Howard
435
2019
Lynn Bowden
Lamar Jackson
294
2018
Josh Allen
Benny Snell
137
2017
Justin Thomas
Lamar Jackson
225
2016
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Ulis
1,041
2015
American Pharoah
John Calipari
897
2014
AJ Reed
Aaron Harrison
647
2013
Rick Pitino
Tom Jurich
135
2012
Anthony Davis
John Calipari
346
2011
Kenneth Faried
John Calipari
9
2010
John Wall
Randall Cobb
93
2009
John Calipari
Angel
McCoughtry
39
2008
Kenny Perry
J.B. Holmes
171
2007
Tyson Gay
Andre Woodson
119
2006
Brandon Webb
Bobby Petrino
169
2005
Shaun Alexander
J.B. Holmes
249
2004
Stefan LeFors
Tayshaun Prince
43
2003
Kenny Perry
Tubby Smith
33
2002
Valley Sports
Derek Abney
42
2001
Eddie Eviston
Tom Jurich
73
2000
John L. Smith
Bill Cronin
243
1999
James Whalen Jr.
Chris Redman
27
1998
Tubby Smith
Tim Couch
5
1997
Tim Couch
Hal Mumme
174
1996
Rick Pitino
W.T. Young
606
1995
Tim Couch
Moe Williams
270
1994
Jenny Hansen
Pat Day
81
1993
Jamal Mashburn
Rick Pitino
357
1992
The
Unforgettables
Rick Pitino
77
1991
Cawood Ledford
Kevin Donley
325
1990
Rick Pitino
Howard
Schnellenberger
87
1989
David Roselle
Jerry Claiborne
41
1988
Richie Farmer
Pat Riley
47
1987
Phil Simms
Mark Higgs
303
1986
Denny Crum
Eddie Sutton
23
1985
Kenny Walker
Danny Sullivan
121
1984
Mary T. Meagher
Jerry Claiborne
230
1983
Jerry Claiborne
A. Ray Smith
166
1982
Roy Kidd
Valerie Still
191
1981
Roy Kidd
Mary T. Meagher
22
Note: The award was known as Kentucky Sportsman of the Year from 1981-2015.
