The Barbasol Championship turned into a six-hole playoff with a surprise winner

Just when you thought Barbasol Championship was headed toward a drama-free finish on Sunday, the professional golf tournament turned into a multi-hole playoff at Champions at Keene Trace course in Nicholasville.

Seamus Power, a 34-year-old Irishman, recorded his first PGA Tour victory by defeating second- and third-round leader J.T. Poston in a lengthy six-hole playoff as night crept onto the course.

“It’s career-changing, life-changing, all that kind of good stuff,” Power said. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet.”

A 28-year-old looking for his second PGA win, Poston owned a three-shot lead before posting a double bogey on the par-5 15th hole. He compounded the slip-up by bogeying the 16th. Meanwhile, Power closed with a flourish, birdieing 16 and 18 as both golfers finished regulation at 21-under par. Poston shot a 70 on the day. Power shot a 67.

“Standing on 15th tee, if I make birdie there it’s probably over,” Poston said. “At least that’s kind of how I’m feeling. But just a bad swing. I didn’t really hit it that great off the tee today, I felt like. And it cost me on 15, making a double when most guys are making birdies.”

The two golfers both birdied No. 18, the first playoff hole, but then matched pars on the next four — No. 18 a second time, No. 9 twice, then No. 18 again. Finally, Poston hit an errant tee shot on 18 that rolled into the water. That set the stage for a bogey from the Hickory, N.C., native who played his college golf at Western Carolina.

Meanwhile, Power parred the final hole to cap a tournament in which he shot 65-68-67-67. It also continued a personal hot streak for the Waterford, Ireland, native. It followed top-10 finishes in his last two tournaments — eighth in both the John Deere Classic and Rocket Mortgage Classic — for the five-year veteran of the tour.

Did Power think his momentum might eventually carry him to a tour victory?

“I did,” he said. “My game has been very good since February. In February and March my game was probably in the best spot in my life.”

So which took longer — the 106 events before his first PGA Tour win, or the six-hole playoff?

“Probably the playoff,” said Power. “When we were done, I wasn’t sure how many holes we had played.”

Pickelball in Josh Teater’s future

Lexington’s own Josh Teater finished with a strong final round, shooting a 6-under 66 to finish the 48 holes at 17-under par. After bogeying the first hole, the former Morehead State star picked up seven birdies on the day.

“It was kind of a day where I started off with that little three-putt on one, but I calmed down after that,” said Teater, who shot 69-67-69 the first three days. “More days like that with less mistakes and I’m still playing out there and got a chance. Going to carry this to Minnesota next week and keep going.”

Teater will play in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The next week, the tour takes a break for the Olympics, but Teater and wife Ashley will be playing pickleball in the Blue Grass State Games.

“That might be most important,” Teater joked. “Mixed doubles. First tournament.”

Teater said he has been playing pickleball for three years. Asked which sport is more challenging, he joked, “Depends on the day.”

As Teater came to No. 18, current and former UK athletes were introduced to the crowd. The group included Keion Brooks, Davion Mintz, Oscar Tshiebwe, Dennis Johnson, Wan’Dale Robinson, Yusuf Corker and Tyler Ulis.

“That was great. Watching those guys, especially Ulis,” Teater said. “I don’t know if there was a more favorite Wildcat of mine to watch than him. Kind of battle as a little guy like I feel like I do.”

Asked if he feels a little more pressure playing a PGA Tour event in his hometown.

“I don’t think so,” said the 42-year-old, who finished sixth here in 2019. “I feel like I’ve played pretty well each year. It almost maybe heightens my focus a little bit. It’s good to know that there are people following me who don’t care what I shoot.”

Rough day for former UK golfer

Stephen Stallings finished with a final round 76 to put the former University of Kentucky golfer at 4-over par for the Barbasol Championship.

“I had a bad swing on the front nine,” Stallings said afterward. “Got off to a bad start and never got anything going. I couldn’t make any putts for any birdies. Move on to the next week.”

Still, playing back in Lexington was enjoyable, said the Louisville native who played at UK from 2013 to 2017.

“I had a lot fun, saw a lot of friends and family out there,” Stallings said. “I had a good time, just didn’t play very good golf outside the first day.”

After shooting 67-71-73-76, Stallings heads to Minnesota for the 3M Open.

“Catch a flight to Minneapolis tonight, go play tomorrow and see what happens,” he said.

Trey Shirley thrilled with first PGA event

Bowling Green native Trey Shirley wished he could have played better, but said he was “blessed to be playing my first PGA event at the Barbasol.”

The 31-year-old, who was nearly paralyzed at 18 from a spinal cord infection (transverse myelitis) shot 70-69-73-71 to finish at 5-under par for the tournament.

“I hit the ball good today. Just really, really struggled on the greens,’ said Shirley, who played his collegiate golf at Campbellsville. “Hit the ball great, just never got the putts to drop to get a good one going low today.”

Shirley qualified for the Barbasol by shooting a 7-under 65 in both the pre-qualifier and the qualifier.

“It’s everything I dreamed of,” Shirley said. “It’s really motivating to try and get back here and play with the guys. There’s so good on this tour. I’ve got some things to work on and we’ll get back after it.”