One of Louisville’s top basketball recruits sidelined 4-6 months.

Future Louisville Cardinal dunks on Rupp Arena floor Trinity’s David Johnson, a University of Louisville signee, dunked during the Shamrocks’ game against Johnson Central in the 2019 Sweet Sixteen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trinity’s David Johnson, a University of Louisville signee, dunked during the Shamrocks’ game against Johnson Central in the 2019 Sweet Sixteen.

One of the top players in the University of Louisville’s vaunted freshman class of men’s basketball recruits will be sidelined up to 4-6 months because of a shoulder injury suffered in practice this week, the school announced Thursday.

David Johnson, a 6-foot-5 guard from Trinity High School, was injured during a workout Monday.

A magnetic resonance imaging examination at the Norton Diagnostic Center in Louisville revealed damage to his left (non-shooting) shoulder. He will have surgery soon to repair the damage, the school said.

“This is tough news on David for sure,” Coach Chris Mack said in a news release. “I feel badly for DJ because of his excitement level to start his college career. He was having an excellent summer to date and we will miss him over the next few months. Knowing David’s work ethic, he will put in the time to get back as quickly as possible and be ready to impact our team this season.”

A four-month absence would return Johnson to the court Nov. 22. Six months of downtime would put his return at Jan. 22. That timetable puts him in a window where he could possibly be back for Louisville’s rivalry showdown against Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Dec. 28.

A four-year starter at Trinity in Louisville, Johnson averaged 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists as a senior last season while leading the Shamrocks to a 30-8 record and the Kentucky state championship. He was the MVP of the Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena, totaling 22 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists in Trinity’s victory over Scott County in the title game.

Johnson was honored as the 2019 Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com Player of the Year and was a first team all-state selection. He totaled 1,472 points and 719 rebounds in his career at Trinity.

Johnson is part of a six-man U of L recruiting class that is rated No. 11 in the nation in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Johnson was rated the No. 79 overall recruit nationally and the No. 13 combo guard.

Louisville also signed the No. 18 (Samuell Williamson), No. 53 (Aidan Igiehon), No. 96 (Josh Nickelberry), No. 122 (Jaelyn Withers) and No. 316 (Quinn Slazinski) players in the country and welcomed graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble from St. Joseph’s.