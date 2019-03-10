Dominant fourth quarter propels Louisville power to 2019 Sweet Sixteen championship

David Johnson would not be denied.
One night after sealing Trinity’s second state-final trip with a last-second block, the star senior scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Shamrocks in a 50-40 victory over Scott County in the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state championship Sunday at Rupp Arena.
Trinity won its second state title and improved to 2-0 in championship game appearances. The Shamrocks won their first title in 2012, also defeating Scott County for that crown.
Scott County fell to 2-7 in state championship games, and it lost its fourth straight. All nine trips have been under head coach Billy Hicks, the winningest coach in Kentucky high school basketball history and the state’s only coach to have reached 1,000 wins.
Johnson hit an off-balance three-pointer as time expired in the first half and 14 seconds into the third quarter made a set shot from about the same spot to give the Shamrocks their first lead, 25-22. It grew to 29-22 before Scott County mounted a rally, regaining the advantage with an 11-0 run to close the third.
A jumper by Johnson with 6:22 to play ended a Trinity scoring drought of nearly eight minutes. Scott County answered but wouldn’t score again until there was 1:12 left in the game; Trinity scored 15 unanswered in that span. The Shamrocks outscored Scott County 21-7 in the final period.
Trinity rolled through the first rounds, knocking out Johnson Central and Ashland Blazer, before prevailing in a dogfight against Campbell County in the semifinals.
This story will be updated.
