Someone old, someone new chosen to captain Louisville men’s basketball team this year

Its leaders have been chosen, and the University of Louisville men’s team is set to dive fully into preparations for the upcoming college basketball campaign.

After an unprecedented offseason, the Cardinals begin a full practice slate on Thursday. Though the season schedule remains a bit of a mystery, the team hierarchy is in place after players elected their captains on Tuesday.

Veteran Malik Williams was once again voted a team captain. The 6-foot-11, 250-pound senior is coming off a junior season in which he averaged a career-best 8.5 points per game and was runner-up in voting for Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year, so it was no surprise to Cardinals’ Coach Chris Mack that the big man from Fort Wayne, Ind., was once again chosen to help steer the ship.

“He was one of three captains named last year so I thought it was only natural,” Mack said during a media teleconference Wednesday. “He’s done nothing but cement who he is as a player and a person with our group.”

Joining Williams is graduate transfer Carlik Jones, who was voted team captain despite having just joined the program in June. The 6-foot-1 guard is expected to provide instant offense for the Cardinals after averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds as he led Radford to its second straight Big South Conference regular-season championship last season. Jones was the No. 1 graduate transfer in the country this year according to ESPN’s rankings.

“Carlik is obviously the guy that wasn’t here a year ago, but (he’s) arguably one of our most talented players,” Mack said. “He’s had a great voice. I think he’s acclimated to his teammates extremely well. He’s a winner, so I think players gravitate to him.”

Williams said he anticipates his fellow captain will give the Cardinals a lift all over the court.

“Carlik ... can really get to it on that offensive end, but he’s more than just a scorer,” Williams said. “His ability with the ball, his playmaking ability, the way that he can handle the ball screen. It’s amazing some of the things he can do.”

Williams offered Jones a flattering comparison, likening his game to that of Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson.

“I joke with him (that) he’s a little A. I., he’s really nice,” Williams said. “He’s gonna show you guys a lot this year.”

Jones said he was humbled by the decision of his teammates to tab him as a captain.

“It means a lot, especially coming in as a new guy and wanting to be welcomed to the team. And these guys welcomed me with open arms,” Jones said. “I’m very excited ... I’m definitely ready to get this going and to see what we can do.”

Cat fight

During Wednesday’s teleconference, Mack spoke briefly about the video he released on Twitter last month in which he poked fun at University of Kentucky Coach John Calipari over the conflict the teams have experienced in scheduling their annual rivalry game this season.

In the video — laden with sarcasm — Mack said: “I keep getting asked, ‘Coach, are we playing the game? Are you scared? Are you a chicken? You won’t play Kentucky?’ “As for the UK series, here’s the thing: I want to do what’s most convenient for John and his program.”

On Wednesday, Mack said he expects the Wildcats and Cardinals to meet Dec. 26 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville. Mack said he’s gotten feedback on the video from a few UK fans, and that he didn’t put a whole lot of thought into his jabs.

“We’re anxious and excited to play the game,” Mack said.

Asked if there was a particular moment that motivated him to record the video, Mack replied: “I never really thought about it. Maybe when I hit the record button, maybe that was the moment.”

Louisville to host NCAA regional

The Elite Eight is coming back to Kentucky.

Louisville will host an NCAA men’s basketball tournament regional in 2023 at the KFC Yum Center, it was announced Wednesday.

It will mark the second time the facility, which is home to the men’s and women’s basketball teams among other U of L programs, has hosted a men’s basketball regional.

Louisville was scheduled to host the South Regional last year before the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.